China diplomatic offensive lays down new challenge for US

4
Shaun TANDON
·4 min read

Few expect Chinese President Xi Jinping's diplomacy to yield breakthroughs on the Ukraine war. But in Washington, there are fears Beijing may succeed elsewhere -- in winning credibility on the world stage.

Xi pushed forward positions on Ukraine during two days of talks in Moscow, a week after China announced the restoration of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia -- rivals in a region where the United States for decades has been the main diplomatic powerbroker.

The United States has been skeptical of China's diplomatic offensive, believing its proposed ceasefire would only provide time for Russia to regroup forces that Ukrainians have been succeeding in pushing back for more than a year.

"The world should not be fooled by any tactical move by Russia -- supported by China or any other country -- to freeze the war on its own terms," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

But US officials and experts say that China's diplomacy is not so much about ending the war as an attempt to change the narrative.

Xi "would like to be seen and be taken seriously as a peacemaker," said Robert Daly, director of the Wilson Center's Kissinger Institute on China.

"He's more interested in that right now than actually doing specific things to attain peace in Ukraine. This is mostly about messaging."

The United States has increasingly found success in persuading Western allies to see China as a global threat -- a perception that has grown in Europe after US assertions that Beijing is considering supplying weapons to Russia.

Daly doubted China would provide major military support unless it sees a serious threat to President Vladimir Putin, Xi's biggest ally in confronting the United States.

But Daly said Xi casting himself as a mediator could help at the margins in Europe -- and especially in developing nations which share little of the US enthusiasm for preserving an "international rules-based order."

Xi "doesn't actually have to move the needle on peace or a ceasefire in Ukraine. All he has to do is profess interest in peace and, somewhat contradictorily, in sovereignty and respecting others' territorial integrity and he gets what he needs."

- Low risk, high reward -

The United States for years has called on China to assume more global responsibilities commensurate with its aspirations. Blinken allowed that Iran-Saudi reconciliation was a "good thing" even if brokered by China, which relies on oil imports from the rivals.

But China has entered only into selective spots. Iran and Saudi Arabia had already been looking at patching up, and any mediation would have been nearly impossible by the United States which has no diplomatic relations with Iran's clerical rulers.

James Ryan, director of the Middle East program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said that China's interest in the two countries was "purely economic."

"China is not going to be providing security guarantees to this deal," he said.

Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, said that the Iran-Saudi Arabia deal has "made a lot of people in the US uncomfortable."

"The Chinese were just at the right time and the right place with the right relationships," she said.

"They exploited the opportunity to be a mediator. In fact, they cannot mediate -- there's nothing they can offer."

- Shift in tone -

Sun said that China at least was stepping back from "wolf warrior" diplomacy -- its shift in the past decade to a shrill, coercive style of dealing with other countries.

"But if the question is have the Chinese been able to come up with a new alternative world order, I don't think so."

Evan Feigenbaum, a former US official now at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote in an essay that China has already won support for its efforts in parts of the world less invested in the Ukraine war, such as Brazil.

China's diplomacy can only help, if not by much, in Europe -- and there is no thought of winning over the United States, he said.

"Beijing will have already concluded that Washington will dismiss any Chinese diplomatic activity as performative -- a kind of Peking opera," he wrote.

"But the Americans are not China's audience, so Beijing likely does not much care what Washington thinks."

lb-sct/caw

Recommended Stories

  • White House urges China's Xi to press Putin on Ukraine

    The White House urged Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to use his visit to Moscow this week to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and end Russia's war against Ukraine. John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters the United States is concerned that Xi, currently on a trip to Moscow, will reiterate calls for a ceasefire that would leave Russian forces inside Ukrainian sovereign territory.

  • UPDATE 1-White House urges China's Xi to press Putin on Ukraine

    The White House urged Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to use his visit to Moscow this week to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and end Russia's war against Ukraine. John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters the United States is concerned that Xi, currently on a trip to Moscow, will reiterate calls for a ceasefire that would leave Russian forces inside Ukrainian sovereign territory.

  • Mount Shasta woman photographs lights in sky, seen throughout California

    A Mount Shasta resident caught on film a beautiful fiery lightshow over California. Here's what it was.

  • Putin and Xi Jinping discuss war in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for a second day of talks, this time focusing on the war in Ukraine. Xi said China remains impartial and stands on the side of peace. Ramy Inocencio has more.

  • China and Russia pose increasing risks to US in new space race

    China is aiming at becoming the world's dominant space power which poses a threat to U.S. security. Beijing is collaborating with Russia to make their space ambitions possible.

  • Former UNC forward drawing interest in transfer portal

    Former UNC basketball forward Tyler Nickel is receiving significant interest in the transfer portal.

  • Florida man freed from Saudi prison

    A Florida man sentenced to 19 years in prison in Saudi Arabia for tweets criticizing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been released. Saad Almadi, a 72-year-old with dual U.S.-Saudi citizenship, was arrested in 2021.

  • Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them

    With Tesla Inc's plan to open a $5 billion Gigafactory in Mexico, the country should soon become a hub of electric vehicle (EV) production, but the zero emissions cars remain too expensive for most Mexicans and they are impractical to drive in much of the country, which lacks enough charging stations. Mexico has made reviving fossil fuel output a priority under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, frequently giving short shrift to investment in renewable power sources. General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, BMW and Volkswagen's Audi unit also are producing EVs in Mexico, or plan to.

  • GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley appeared to shade Ron DeSantis, referencing his comments on the Ukraine war and calling it 'weakness'

    Haley did not call the Florida governor out by name, but rebuked DeSantis' earlier comments that the Ukraine war is a "territorial dispute."

  • Mall violence: San Francisco teen worries about her safety during surge of afterschool violence

    I feel like I'm always watching over my back" -- she told KPIX news

  • Inter-American court to hear first abortion rights case

    For the first time in its history, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) will hear a case this week about the legality of denying a woman access to abortion services."The fact that the Court has agreed to hear this case strongly indicates... that the denial of any health service, including those that are controversial such as abortion, is a human rights violation," said Maria Antonieta Alcalde of the Ipas reproductive rights NGO, which is among the plaintiffs. 

  • New Zealand runner hit with eight-year ban for doping, fraud

    Commonwealth Games medallist Zane Robertson was banned from all sports for eight years by a tribunal in New Zealand on Wednesday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug and falsifying documents.He tested positive for performance-enhancing erythropoietin (EPO) at the Great Manchester Run in May 2022.

  • Florida baseball completes comeback against FSU

    The Florida Gators slowly chipped away at Florida State's lead all night until they finally came up big with a five-run eighth inning that decided the game.

  • China's leader Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

    STORY: Xi will be the first world leader to shake Putin's hand since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since the start of the war.Russia will present Xi's trip - his first since securing an unprecedented third term this month - as evidence that it has a powerful friend prepared to stand with it against a hostile West that it says is trying in vain to isolate and defeat it.Neither Moscow nor Beijing are members of the ICC, whose action the Kremlin said was outrageous but legally void. But by making Putin a wanted man in 123 countries virtually on the eve of Xi's trip, the court has shone an awkward spotlight on a meeting that was already delicate for the Chinese leader.

  • US stocks jump as investors prepare for interest rate decision from the Fed

    The Fed is expected to address the banking turmoil and inflation when delivering its interest rate decision on Wednesday.

  • Ohio State loses instate running back to Michigan

    This one really hurts #GoBucks

  • Latest Superhero Bet Fails Miserably for Warner Bros. Discovery

    Warner Bros. Discovery's latest superhero salvo seems to lack the magic touch. "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" opened at number one at the box office over the weekend, but with a cumulative total of $30.5 million debut from 4,071 theaters, it's being looked at as a massive disappointment. The film, which stars Zachary Levi, was expected to make between $35 million to $40 million, and reportedly cost more than $110 million to make and another $100 million to market.

  • US, South Korea Plan ‘Largest-Ever’ Live-Fire Drills in June

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea plans to hold its “largest-ever” live-fire drills with the US in a move certain to anger North Korea, which has ramped up its provocations to new levels in response to recent military exercises.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwiss Ar

  • NATO chief urges members to boost defence spending as only 7 hit target

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged member countries to speed up increases in defence spending as new figures showed fewer than a quarter of them meeting the alliance's target. Stoltenberg said Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year showed the world had become more dangerous, and NATO allies had to respond by setting and meeting more ambitious military spending goals. Seven of the alliance's 30 countries met the current goal of spending 2% of GDP on defence in 2022 - one fewer than in 2021, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine - according to estimates in the NATO secretary-general's annual report, released on Tuesday.

  • RNA base in asteroid samples suggests origins of life on Earth: study

    The black particles from an asteroid some 300 million kilometres away look unremarkable, like pieces of charcoal, but they hold a component of life itself.The discovery offers "strong evidence that one of the RNA components has been provided to the Earth even before the emergence of life", Oba told AFP. "We expect it plays a role for prebiotic evolution and possibly the emergence of the first life," he said.