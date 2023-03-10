China diplomatic success as Iran, Saudi Arabia to resume ties following secret Beijing meetings

China diplomatic success as Iran, Saudi Arabia to resume ties following secret Beijing meetings
11
Peter Aitken
·4 min read

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed Friday to end years of hostility and re-engage in diplomatic relations following previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the rival powers.

"The U.S. is aware of reports that Iran and Saudi Arabia have resumed diplomatic relations, but referred further details to the Saudis," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said of the report. "Generally speaking, we welcome any efforts to help end the war in Yemen and deescalate tensions in the Middle East region."

The two nations announced the deal following four days of meetings, saying they would "resume diplomatic relations between them and re-open their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two months."

"The agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs."

FRANCE ASKS LEBANON TO QUESTION 2 SUSPECTS IN DEADLY 1983 BOMBING

Saudi Arabia and Iran also agreed to activate a security cooperation agreement signed in 2001 in addition to earlier agreements on trade, economy and investment. The talks in Beijing concluded an ongoing series of discussions that took place in Iraq and Oman in 2021 and 2022.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"The three countries also expressed firm resolve to make every effort to strengthen regional and international peace and security," a joint statement from Tehran, Riyadh and Beijing read.

Iran Saudi Arabia relations
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of Iran, left, and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, right. Iran and Saudi Arabia announced Friday that they have agreed to resume diplomatic ties and end years of hostility.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow and Iran expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital that the deal presented Iran a means of showing it can "diplomatically maneuver around and limit the Abraham Accords," so he expected Iran to continue to "talk up the agreement."

He also noted the significance of China’s role in brokering the deal, which he argued presented an "increased interest" in the politics of the region that will create "deeper political enmeshment."

UKRAINE'S FIRST LADY OLENA ZELENSKA TRAVELS TO THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, A COUNTRY THAT REMAINS OPEN TO RUSSIA

"That a potential Iran-Saudi diplomatic restoration was brokered by China should be a surprise to none," Ben Taleblu said. "China is the biggest trade partner of both sides of the Persian Gulf, thanks to its hunger for hydrocarbons and energy from the region."

"That Riyadh is seeking this agreement through Iran’s partner, Beijing, and not Iran’s adversary, Washington, tells you all you need to know about how much the JCPOA has damaged the impression in Saudi that America can meaningfully constrain the Islamic Republic," he added.

China Mohammad Bin Salman
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud at the royal palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 8, 2022.

US ISSUES ‘DO NOT TRAVEL’ WARNING FOR PARTS OF MEXICO AS SPRING BREAK APPROACHES

Yuli Edelstein, a member of Netanyahu's Likud party, criticized his country for focusing on "internal struggles" instead of "our worst enemy."

"Iran and Saudi Arabia have just agreed on resuming relations and it is very bad for Israel and for the entire free world," Edelstein said.

Ayatollah Khamenei meeting China
TEHRAN, IRAN - JANUARY 23: Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, meets with Supreme Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 23, 2016.

The reaction from other countries in the Middle East, though, has been positive and welcoming of the agreement. Iraq said that it has welcomed "turning a new page" between the rival powers, according to the state news agency.

Yemen’s Houthi Chief Negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam welcomed the deal, tweeting that the region needed the resumption of "normal ties" between the countries.

GOP LAWMAKER PROBES ALLEGED STATE DEPT FUNDING OF UK'S ‘GLOBAL DISINFORMATION INDEX’

Rebekah Koffler, president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer, told Fox News Digital that the deal presented "another indicator of tectonic geopolitical shifts taking place in the world."

"China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and now Saudi Arabia are getting closer and in the case of Saudi Arabia, a traditional U.S. ally, away from the U.S.," Koffler said. "Many of these recent changes are driven by the Biden Administration’s response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which was emotional rather than rational."

"U.S. sanctions policies have failed to change the behavior of their targets, whether it’s Putin, Iranian Ayatollahs, etc.," she added. "Deterrence through military strength and occasional use of force is a much more potent option."

Reuters contributed to this report. 

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia, Iran reach agreement to revive diplomatic ties

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the implications of Saudi Arabia and Iran’s agreement to resume ties.

  • Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties after years of hostility

    DUBAI/RIYADH (Reuters) -Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to re-establish relations after years of hostility which had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria. The deal was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle East powers. Tehran and Riyadh agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies within two months, according to a statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China.

  • Tech war: southwestern tech hub Chengdu offers US$72 million in subsidies to local semiconductor projects amid China's chip self-sufficiency drive

    The municipal government of Chengdu, China's inland electronics and technology hub, is offering up to 500 million yuan (US$72 million) in subsidies to local semiconductor companies for major chip projects, as more cities answer the central government's call to boost development of the country's integrated circuit (IC) industry amid a tech war with the US. Local authorities in Chengdu, capital of southwestern Sichuan province, unveiled the subsidies on Thursday as part of 12 new policies to suppo

  • China brokers deal for Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations

    China has brokered a deal for Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations, in a major diplomatic coup for Beijing.

  • What the U.S. National Security Community Is Getting Wrong About China

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/ReutersIt is tempting to say we are at a crossroads in U.S.-China relations. Tempting. But wrong.We have passed the crossroads and we are already, unfortunately, dangerously, well on our way down the wrong path.As Edward Luce pointed out in an insightful column in the Financial Times, we are already effectively engaged in a Cold War with China. “The consensus,” he writes, “is now so hawkish that it is liable to see any outreach to China as

  • US defense chief's visit to Israel reveals divisions on Iran

    Long-running differences between the Biden administration and Israel over how to stop Iran’s rapidly accelerating nuclear program spilled into public view Thursday, as the U.S. defense secretary discussed Tehran's nuclear ambitions with his Israeli counterpart during a visit to the country. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant made no mention of the moribund nuclear talks, instead telling Austin: “We must take all measures necessary to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon.”

  • Who will replace Gary Lineker on Match of the Day? Top runners and riders

    Gary Lineker's future as host of the BBC's Match of the Day is uncertain after the corporation decided that he will step back from presenting the show until there is an 'agreed and clear position on his use of social media'.

  • Russian forces attack Kostiantynivka using Uragan multiple rocket launchers: 8 people injured and gas pipeline damaged

    Russian invaders attacked the village of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast using Uragan MLRS on 10 March. A gas pipeline has been damaged and eight people have been injured in the attack. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; press service of prosecutor's office in Donetsk Oblast Quote: "Kostyantynivka is under Russian attack once again.

  • Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties, with China's help

    Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed Friday to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions. The major diplomatic breakthrough negotiated with China lowers the chance of armed conflict between the Mideast rivals — both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region. It also comes as diplomats have been trying to end a long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched.

  • Bao Fan: Why do Chinese billionaires keep vanishing?

    The mystery over the latest missing business leader comes as Xi Jinping tightens his grip on China.

  • DC billionaire partnering with Josh Harris in attempt to buy the Commanders

    Are we getting closer to a potential sale?

  • Mitch McConnell hospitalized after a fall in Washington, D.C. hotel

    Does Mitch McConnell have any ongoing health problems? What has Mitch McConnell been up to?

  • China is scrambling to find pilots to fly from its growing aircraft carrier fleet

    China has added three aircraft carriers to its navy over the past decade, and now it's widening its search for pilots.

  • Iran FM welcomes Arab outreach to Syria after quake

    Iran's Foreign Minister welcomed during a trip to Damascus on Thursday Arab outreach to Syria's internationally-isolated government after an earthquake struck Turkey and the war-torn country last month.Analysts say Syria's isolated government could leverage this momentum to bolster regional support.

  • Dutch trade minister: China protest over export rules is 'understandable'

    The Netherlands' Trade Minister said a Chinese protest over the Dutch decision to impose restrictions on computer chip technology exports was "understandable", but on Thursday said she expected diplomatic relations would remain good. Liesje Schreinemacher was speaking in Stockholm after the Netherlands said on Wednesday it would follow the U.S. in imposing stricter export rules. China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it opposed that decision.

  • Tawang: The Indian monastery town coveted by China

    Tawang is home to India's largest Buddhist monastery - China claims it as part of Tibet.

  • US strengthens tech ties with India but doesn't seek decoupling from China, Raimondo says

    The U.S. government is not seeking to “decouple” from China, nor is it seeking “technological decoupling,” but Washington “would like to see India achieve its aspirations to play a larger role in the electronics supply chain,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Friday. On its part, the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding with India on Friday to cooperate in the semiconductor sector. The semiconductor industries in both the nations are beginning to assess the resiliency and gaps in the supply chain network, said Raimondo, whose department is overseeing pouring of about $52 billion into the U.S. semiconductor industry.

  • Oscars reportedly say President Zelenskyy can't appear on the broadcast (again)

    It looks like Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s grand awards show tour is being cut short—again. While the (Paddington!) actor-turned-politician has made a number of remote appearances on other broadcasts over the past two years—including the 2022 Grammys, the year’s Golden Globes, the Cannes and Venice film festivals, and more—the Oscars have held firm in their decision to bar him from the show for the second year in a row.

  • Take a look back at the strange moment the Brett Favre era officially ended with the Green Bay Packers

    Take a look back at the surreal moment nearly 15 years ago, when the Packers traded a future Hall of Fame QB to the Jets. Could they do it again?

  • Friday forecast: Another storm slams into California while significant snow falls in Midwest

    It's going to be a another stormy day for Californians who are really starting to miss their trusty sunshine. Snow and rain are raising flood risks.