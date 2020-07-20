China discharges floodwater in Huai River

China on Monday (July 20) opened the sluices at Wangjiaba, a key hydrological station on the Huai River, to release flood pressure as water levels continued to surge in east China's Anhui province.

Affected by the recent heavy rainfalls, the water level at Wangjiaba station on the main stream of the Huai River rose rapidly on Monday, exceeding 0.36 metres (1.18 ft.) above the warning level, reported by Xinhua.

The surging water prompted local authorities to issue a red alert on Monday morning, the highest in the four-tier colour-coded warning system in China.

According to the Huai River Commission of China's Ministry of Water Resources, China has again raised the flood emergency response on Monday in the Huai River region to Level I from Level II, the highest on its four-tier scale, after days of torrential downpours and amid expectations of further heavy rainfall.