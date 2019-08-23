China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited (HKG:334) Has Attractive Fundamentals

I've been keeping an eye on China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited (HKG:334) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe 334 has a lot to offer. Basically, it has a a great track record of performance as well as a buoyant future outlook going forward. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings here.

Proven track record with reasonable growth potential

334 is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 48% in the upcoming year, bolstered by its outstanding cash-generating ability, as analysts predict its operating cash flows will more than double over the same time period. This is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. 334 delivered a triple-digit bottom-line expansion over the past couple of years, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did 334 outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Tech industry expansion, which generated a -4.8% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future.

SEHK:334 Past and Future Earnings, August 23rd 2019 More

