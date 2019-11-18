Some China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings (HKG:334) Shareholders Are Down 29%

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited (HKG:334) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 29% in three years, versus a market return of about 20%. On top of that, the share price is down 5.5% in the last week. However, this move may have been influenced by the broader market, which fell 4.2% in that time.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 17% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 11% compound annual share price fall. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings will grow revenue in the future.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings's TSR, which was a 26% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings shareholders are down 8.8% for the year, but the broader market is up 0.9%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 9.4% per year over three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. Is China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.