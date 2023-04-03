China dissatisfied with Japan's chip export restrictions -spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning attends a news conference in Beijing
1
Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) - China was strongly dissatisfied with Japan's export restrictions on chip manufacturing equipment, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

China hoped Japan would act on its statements of cooperation with China and take an objective stance, Mao told reporters at a regular briefing.

Japan said on Friday it would restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a U.S. push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Proves It: Chris Pine Is the Best Chris

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ParamountThere may be no bigger surprise of blockbuster cinema in 2023 than the reveal that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is actually kind of great. Expectations weren’t high for a fantasy-comedy based on the world’s most iconic role-playing game, especially given the execrable adaptation of 20 years prior. Yet this film is a welcome triumph, a loving homage to a geek favorite that’s specific enough in its jokes to win over even the

  • Former Kosovo president Thaci pleads not guilty to war crimes

    Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Monday pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity as his trial opened at a special court in The Hague. Thaci and three co-defendants, all former close associates in the guerrilla Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and later in peacetime politics, all pleaded not guilty shortly after hearings got underway.

  • Has ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

    ITV's (LON:ITV) stock is up by 6.9% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a...

  • Why China launched a cybersecurity review into US memory chip maker Micron Technology and what could happen next

    Micron Technology, the United States' largest memory chip maker, has become the first foreign semiconductor company to be put under a cybersecurity review by China, months after the American tech firm closed its DRAM design operations in Shanghai at the end of last year. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on Friday that it launched an investigation into Micron's products in China to "safeguard key information infrastructure supply chain security" and "prevent cybers

  • Japan’s FSA steps up crypto regulation with warnings to Bybit, other exchanges

    Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has been ordered to comply with Japan's regulatory requirements and cease offering services to Japanese residents, after Japan's Financial Services Agency issued a warning to the company over its registration process

  • Ukraine to buy 100 Polish Rosomak armored vehicles

    The Polish-made Rosomak will be bought with U.S. and EU funds, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter on April 1.

  • These Foods Will Be In Short Supply In 2023, So Stock Up Now (Or Find Alternatives)

    It was a bad year for food shortages in 2022, with categories including eggs and baby formula hit hard. Unfortunately, 2023 could see its own batches of food shortages. Here's what consumers should...

  • Elon Musk May Have a Chinese Surprise

    China is the world's largest automotive market and a key market for Tesla in its ambition to dominate the global car industry.

  • Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts

    Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers on Sunday announced surprise cuts totaling up to 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year, a move that could raise prices worldwide. Higher oil prices would help fill Russian President Vladimir Putin's coffers as his country wages war on Ukraine and force Americans and others to pay even more at the pump amid worldwide inflation. It was also likely to further strain ties with the United States, which has called on Saudi Arabia and other allies to increase production as it tries to bring prices down and squeeze Russia's finances.

  • How Much Does the U.S. Import From Mexico?

    Mexico remains the second largest trading partner for the United States, with nearly $1.8 billion in products and services crossing the U.S.-Mexico border daily. Trade has increased with Mexico in the years following the implementation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in 2020, which attempted to make trade between the three countries mutually beneficial. According to the United States Census Bureau, trade with Mexico totaled an estimated $863.4 billion in 2022.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • Oil Prices Are Volatile. These 3 Dividend Stocks Will Survive the Ride.

    Oil prices are notoriously volatile, and investors have seen that over the past year. It's anyone's guess where crude prices go next. While some believe oil could go lower, others think crude will heat back up this summer.

  • Oil prices jump, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia. "The involvement of the largest OPEC+ members suggests that adherence to production cuts may be stronger than has been the case in the past," said Vivek Dhar, an energy analyst at CBA.

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyBillionair

  • US sees OPEC+ output cuts as unadvisable

    "We don’t think cuts are advisable at this moment given market uncertainty - and we’ve made that clear," a spokesperson for the National Security Council said. The cuts of an additional 1.16 million barrels per day were aimed at supporting market stability and were seen by some analysts as helping crude oil prices extend their rally from 15-month lows touched in mid-March. "We’re focused on prices for American consumers, not barrels, and prices have come down significantly since last year, more than $1.50 per gallon from their peak last summer," the NSC spokesperson said.

  • Shipbuilder Austal sinks on former U.S. executives' indictment for financial fraud

    Austal, which builds ships for the U.S. Navy and is working on parts of the Virginia class submarines, plunged to its lowest level since October 25, 2018, and marked its worst intraday drop since January 17. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) charged three former employees for "allegedly making or causing to be made false and misleading statements about Austal USA's performance and financial condition between 2012 and 2016", the company said. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also filed civil charges against the three individuals, Austal said.

  • Oil prices surge after surprise move to cut output

    Brent crude jumps by more than 5% after major oil countries say they will cut production.

  • Oil surges as OPEC+ surprise output cuts shake markets

    Oil prices surged on Monday, posting the biggest daily rise in nearly a year, after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut more production jolted markets. Brent crude was trading at $83.89 a barrel by 0627 GMT, up $4, or 5%, after touching the highest in a month at $86.44 earlier in the session. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia shook markets by announcing further production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) on Sunday.

  • Marketmind: Oil spike a black mark for inflation, consumer demand

    Oil prices have stolen the show in Asia on Monday, and not in a good way if you care about global inflation and consumer spending power. Brent and U.S. crude futures both jumped more than 5%, though they were off the early peaks. Analysts assumed OPEC+ was trying to put a floor under prices, around $80 a barrel for Brent and $75 for the U.S. flavour of oil, and Goldman Sachs quickly raised its forecast to $95 a barrel for year end.

  • Oil prices soar on producer output cuts; Asian shares mixed

    Oil prices soared more than 5% on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers said they will cut production by 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year. U.S. benchmark crude oil rose $3.91 to $79.58 per barrel, or 5.1%, in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose $1.30 to $75.67 per barrel on Friday, ahead of the weekend meeting where members of the so-called OPEC+ group of oil exporting countries decided on the cuts, which are in addition to a reduction announced last October that infuriated the Biden administration.