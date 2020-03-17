China Distance: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. (DL) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The online education company posted revenue of $51.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, China Distance said it expects revenue in the range of $41.9 million to $43.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $239.4 million to $250 million.

China Distance shares have fallen 7.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.48, a rise of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

