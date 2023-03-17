China Does U-Turn on Bond Feeds After Sudden Halt Roiled Market

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Traders in China were able to access widely used bond price feeds again after an abrupt suspension of the data earlier in the week roiled the $21 trillion market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

At least three data vendors were showing bond quotes on Friday for the first time since Tuesday, according to a company statement and screenshots seen by Bloomberg. The resumption came after the regulator told some brokers they could restart providing feeds to financial data platforms, Bloomberg reported earlier.

The incident has drawn attention to the risks of unexpected regulatory shifts in China, which makes up a growing portion of global fixed-income portfolios. Transactions plunged as much as 60% as traders struggled to access data, according to brokers, with some turning to chatboxes on Tencent’s WeChat and QQ to share prices.

East Money Information Co., Wind Information Co. and Dealing Matrix were offering their price feeds again on Friday, according to a company statement and screenshots of their software.

Not all data platforms resumed their feeds. One of the most popular, Qeubee, hasn’t received approval to offer bond price data, according to a spokesperson at Ningbo Sumscope Information Technology Co., which operates the service.

Information providers such as Qeubee are privately-run firms that emerged about a decade ago to fill demand for real-time price quotes from brokers. China has six fixed-income brokers, which include joint ventures of Tullett Prebon, BGC Partners and NEX International Ltd. Reuters reported earlier that the halt was ordered by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to address data security concerns.

New Regulator

The issue of bond pricing is especially acute in China, which has a predominantly over-the-counter market where identifying counterparties and accessing quotes have long been headaches for traders. The turbulence in the market comes just after China announced plans to set up an enlarged national regulator that will absorb the banking and insurance watchdog and oversee all financial sectors except the securities industry.

China has been seeking to make its financial markets more efficient and transparent to attract much-needed foreign capital. Overseas funds sold a record $91 billion of Chinese bonds in 2022, the first annual net selling since at least 2014 when the data was first compiled.

Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, also offers fixed-income trading, data and information to the financial services industry.

--With assistance from Jackie Cai, Wenjin Lv and Ken Wang.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Poland to Send Soviet-Era Jets; US Drone Video

    (Bloomberg) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda said his country will send four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days as the nation moves ahead with deliveries to bolster Kyiv’s air power.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Govern

  • Japan’s Labor Unions Set to Win Biggest Pay Increases in Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s main labor unions are set to win their biggest wage hikes in decades as employers acquiesce to government calls to lift pay amid rising inflation.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosAnnual wage n

  • Oregon halts electric vehicle rebates due to demand, money

    Oregon will temporarily suspend rebates for buying or leasing an electric vehicle for a year starting in May because too many people are applying and the program is running out of money, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday. A growing number of Oregonians are buying or leasing electric vehicles, with over 60,600 registered in the state. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday the suspension of the Clean Vehicle Rebate Program that has disbursed more than $71 million over five years to help people buy or lease roughly 25,000 of those vehicles.

  • Cocaine production reaches record high as Albanian gangs take over European networks

    Global cocaine production has reached record levels, a new United Nations report has found, partly thanks to Albanian gangs shipping through new routes to Europe and the UK.

  • Repsol Scraps Bid to Ship Canadian Gas to Europe, Citing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Spanish energy firm Repsol SA has abandoned the idea of expanding a liquefied natural gas terminal on Canada’s east coast, saying the cost of shipping gas there is too high.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Port

  • Watchdog pledges 'demanding' oversight of nuclear sub deal

    The head of the global nuclear regulatory agency pledged Wednesday to be “very demanding” in overseeing the United States' planned transfer of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, amid complaints that the U.S. move could clear the way for bad actors to escape nuclear oversight in the future. Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, spoke to reporters during a Washington visit. Grossi was also meeting with senior National Security Council officials to discuss matters including the newly announced deal among the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom on nuclear-powered submarines.

  • WeWork Nears Deal for Capital Injection and Debt Conversion, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- WeWork Inc., the New York-based coworking company, is nearing a deal for a major financial restructuring in which key investor SoftBank Group Corp. will convert about $1 billion of debt into equity.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestNew Fed Bank Backstop Has Scope

  • White House hopes Biden's relationship with Xi can defuse U.S.-China tensions

    As the U.S. and China rivalry grows, President Joe Biden's belief in personal diplomacy faces the ultimate test.

  • ‘The Mandalorian’: Jon Favreau on Expanding the Scale and Moving Beyond the Volume for Season 3

    Series creators Favreau and Dave Filoni discussed creating Mandalore and more strategic uses of ILM's StageCraft Volume.

  • 7 Must-Have Essentials Every Introvert Needs

    If you are an introvert, it can be easy to think you live in another world sometimes. A long, busy day at the office or a night out on the town socializing can be complicated for a person who is shy. For the most part, introverts recharge by being alone and tapping into their inner… Continue reading 7 Must-Have Essentials Every Introvert Needs

  • 'Big Short' investor Danny Moses says the SVB crisis is speeding up the US economic slowdown

    Danny Moses warned of the trouble that lies ahead for regulators following SVB's collapse, adding that they were completely caught off guard.

  • The U.S. is trying to catch up to Russia’s Arctic dominance. Here are the stocks to play that.

    Whether you chalk it down to a couple of Russkie top guns having fun — they did first dump fuel on it, and flew in front of the unmanned vehicle — it’s a reminder of the broader conflict which has seen Russia nearly excommunicated from the global financial system, on a day the U.S. Treasury issued a statement touting the success of the price cap on Russian oil. As the Earth warms due to climate change, more efficient shipping lanes are opening up, at a time when the relationship between the U.S. and Russia has rarely been worse.

  • What is an atmospheric river and how does it affect Arizona's weather?

    Weather forecasters have been talking about “atmospheric rivers” as the driver of the winter's and show. What are they and how do they affect Arizona?

  • Oil Set for Worst Week This Year as Traders Watch for OPEC+ Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly loss this year after banking turmoil rippled across global markets, with investors watching for a potential response from OPEC and its allies to the rout.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to

  • Bones Hyland Recalls Clippers' Plane Getting Struck by Lightning: 'We Thought It Was Over'

    The team's plane was reportedly struck Feb. 25 during a trip to Denver. Staffers said it was "one of the worst moments they've experienced on a flight."

  • Chris Christie compares Ron DeSantis' stance on Ukraine to appeasing Hitler before WWII

    Ron DeSantis is drawing criticism from some Republicans over his claim that supporting Ukraine against Russia isn't a key US priority.

  • Wall Street giants move to rescue First Republic Bank

    America's largest banks moved Thursday to shore up First Republic, easing fears that the regional lender could be the next domino to fall after collapses including Silicon Valley Bank."This action by America's largest banks reflects their confidence in First Republic and in banks of all sizes," the group said in a joint statement.

  • Banks’ Big Plan Might Solve the Immediate Problem, but Not the Bigger Ones

    A rescue of First Republic by big banks wouldn’t put to bed emerging questions about the banking system.

  • Peter Thiel said he had $50 million in a personal account at Silicon Valley Bank when it collapsed, despite telling his portfolio companies to pull their money

    Some have blamed Thiel for helping to trigger the run on SVB after he told Founders Fund customers to pull deposits from the bank before its collapse.

  • Schwab Clients Pull $8.8 Billion From Prime Funds This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors scrutinized the brokerage’s resilience amid questions about the health of the wider financial industry.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestNew Fed Bank Ba