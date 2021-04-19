China’s Xi to Give Speech Tuesday; Trade Tensions: Boao Update

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese government officials and business leaders are gathered this week on the tropical island province of Hainan for the Boao forum, with discussions expected to encompass topics from digital currencies to carbon neutrality and the economic outlook for a post-pandemic world.

Billed as an Asian version of the World Economic Forum, the forum kicked off Sunday and is slated to run through Wednesday. China’s President Xi Jinping will make a keynote speech via video Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On the first day of the event, a senior Chinese central bank official said the nation’s goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, and efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use.

What to Watch:

Click here for the agenda, here for latest list of delegatesXi to address the forum Tuesday morning.Chinese central bank governor Yi Gang to speak on a panel about carbon neutrality on Tuesday at 4 PM local timeIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Ray Dalio and Stephen Schwarzman among speakers on a panel about the global economic outlook on Monday at 8 PM local timeChinese deputy securities regulator Fang Xinghai scheduled to speak on a panel about financial opening on Monday at 8 PM local timeLarry Fink, Deputy PBOC Governor Li Bo, former PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan speaking on a panel about pension reform on Tuesday at 8 PM local timeA look at China’s green goals; first-quarter economic performance

Latest developments:

Maersk’s China CEO Calls Politicization of Trade a ‘Great Pity’

The business community was glad to see Europe and China reach the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, but “then we have seen that political differences have sort of created issues that could make an early ratification difficult to achieve,” according to Jens Eskelund, China CEO of shipping firm AP Moller – Maersk A/S.

Esekelund is also vice president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.

“I think it is something that the EU Chamber of Commerce sees as a worrying tendency that trade sometimes becomes politicized and that political difference have spillovers into the commercial arena. It’s something we think is a great pity,” he said on a panel at the Boao Forum. “Our hope is that, irrespective of the current differences, that it will be possible for the two sides to find some sort of common ground that leads to ratification.”

In a position paper published in September 2020, 43% of the chamber’s members reported that the business environment had become increasingly politicized compared to the previous year.

Boao Forum Returns After Hiatus

China is signaling it’s open for business with the resumption of the high-profile Boao Forum for Asia, an opportunity for the government to make a renewed effort to lure foreign investors in a post-pandemic world. The event was canceled last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Digital Yuan Not to Replace Dollar

China’s goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, and the efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use, a senior central bank official said Sunday.

“For the internationalization of the renminbi, we have said many times that it’s a natural process, and our goal is not to replace the U.S. dollar or other international currencies,” People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Li Bo said Sunday.

CanSino Checking Vaccine Safety Closely

CanSino Biologics Inc. is monitoring its Covid-19 vaccine more carefully after cases of blood clots forced other suppliers to suspend inoculations. “We’re just monitoring more cautiously,” CanSino Chairman Yu Xuefeng said on the sidelines of the Boao Forum.

The comments come as a vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was halted in Europe after U.S. officials paused immunizations to investigate blood clots suffered by six women.

