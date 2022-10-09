China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

5
Editor OilPrice.com
·2 min read

The global electric vehicle (EV) battery market is expected to grow from $17 billion to more than $95 billion between 2019 and 2028.

With increasing demand to decarbonize the transportation sector, companies producing the batteries that power EVs have seen substantial momentum.

Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti and Sabrina Lam have updated their previous infographic to show the world’s biggest battery manufacturers in 2022.

Chinese Dominance

Despite efforts from the United States and Europe to increase the domestic production of batteries, the market is still dominated by Asian suppliers.

The top 10 producers are all Asian companies.

Currently, Chinese companies make up 56% of the EV battery market, followed by Korean companies (26%) and Japanese manufacturers (10%).

The leading battery supplier, CATL, expanded its market share from 32% in 2021 to 34% in 2022. One-third of the world’s EV batteries come from the Chinese company. CATL provides lithium-ion batteries to Tesla, Peugeot, Hyundai, Honda, BMW, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Despite facing strict scrutiny after EV battery-fire recalls in the United States, LG Energy Solution remains the second-biggest battery manufacturer. In 2021, the South Korean supplier agreed to reimburse General Motors $1.9 billion to cover the 143,000 Chevy Bolt EVs recalled due to fire risks from faulty batteries.

BYD took the third spot from Panasonic as it nearly doubled its market share over the last year. The Warren Buffett-backed company is the world’s third-largest automaker by market cap, but it also produces batteries sold in markets around the world. Recent sales figures point to BYD overtaking LG Energy Solution in market share the coming months or years.

The Age of Battery Power

Electric vehicles are here to stay, while internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are set to fade away in the coming decades. Recently, General Motors announced that it aims to stop selling ICE vehicles by 2035, while Audi plans to stop producing such models by 2033.

Besides EVs, battery technology is essential for the energy transition, providing storage capacity for intermittent solar and wind generation.

As battery makers work to supply the EV transition’s increasing demand and improve energy density in their products, we can expect more interesting developments within this industry.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Recommended Stories

  • Hitting the Books: Steve Jobs' iPhone obsession led to Apple's silicon revolution

    Microprocessors are shaping up to be the crude oil of the 21st century.

  • Taiwan president to pledge to bolster combat power as China tensions rise

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to bolster the island's combat power and determination to improve its defences in a major speech on Monday, at a time when tensions with China have risen dramatically. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has come under increasing military and political pressure from Beijing, especially after Chinese war games in early August following a Taipei visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. According to an outline of her national day speech on Monday, as described to Reuters by a source briefed on its contents, Tsai will talk about "enhancing national defence combat power and uniting the morale of the people".

  • El-Erian: "We are in this incredible situation where good news for the economy is bad news for the markets"

    Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz Chief Economic Adviser, said the " main drivers of inflation and how broad they are is still going up." He joins "Face the Nation" to discuss the "unsettling volatility" of the market right now.

  • Chip stocks crushed to two-year low as more tech, AI ban to China add to woes

    The chip sector melted down Friday for its third 6% one-day drop of the year after U.S. regulators moved to pump the brakes on China's military ambitions as it issued wider restrictions on semiconductor and AI technology that can be sold to the world's second-largest economy.

  • Hong Kong convicts teenagers under national security law for first time

    Judge says defendants had advocated ‘bloody revolution’

  • Era of Peak Yields Signals Entry Point for Emerging-Market Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- The moment emerging-market investors have been waiting for as they endured the worst rout since the 2008 global financial crisis has finally come into view. Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityMinecraft Star Dream Meets His Screaming Fans for First TimeEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceUkraine Latest: Russia Security Council to Meet After Bri

  • India reintroduced 8 cheetahs after the big cats were wiped out 70 years ago — but some scientists say it's more of a PR stunt than a conservation effort

    Cheetahs have been reintroduced to India, but some scientists say the cheetahs won't have enough space, with one calling it more like a large "zoo."

  • How to Get the Best Car-Loan Rate Despite a Low Credit Score

    The best rates go to those with good credit, but there are still ways to save money if your credit has room for improvementBy Benjamin PrestonIf you’ve ever financed the purchase of anything—whet...

  • France's Emmanuel Macron criticizes Biden's 'Armageddon' warning: We must 'speak with prudence'

    French President Emmanuel Macron criticized President Joe Biden for warning of "Armageddon" as Russia threatens to use nuclear weapons.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Beat the Market Over the Next 5 Years

    The statistician in me says that the U.S. stock market will be markedly higher five years from now. Depending on who you ask, the average bear market -- a stock market decline of 20% or more -- lasts between nine and 12 months. There are only a few public digital-advertising companies, including demand-side platforms like The Trade Desk and supply-side platforms like PubMatic.

  • Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley

    When Michael Franken won the Democratic nomination for the Senate in June, many in Iowa's disillusioned party thought they landed on a candidate who could maybe — possibly — reverse their humbling slide in the state. After all, the retired Navy admiral won 76 of 99 counties, in every region of the state, notably conservative northern and western Iowa. Franken's quest to unseat the most senior Republican in the Senate has been wounded by allegations that the Democrat kissed a former campaign aide without permission.

  • Olaf Scholz Gets a Tough Lesson in What It Means to Run Germany

    (Bloomberg) -- Olaf Scholz ascended the podium of Germany’s parliament for a routine speech on federal spending, but then the normally deadpan chancellor let loose.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityMinecraft Star Dream Meets His Screaming Fans for First TimeEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceWall Street Is Missing the Risk to Stocks If Inflation Is BeatenH

  • Russia names air force general to lead its forces in Ukraine

    Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday named Air Force General Sergei Surovikin as the overall commander of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, Moscow's third senior military appointment in the space of a week. The change follows the reported sacking earlier this week of the commanders of two of Russia's five military regions, as its forces have suffered a series of dramatic reverses in northeastern and southern Ukraine in recent weeks.

  • Japan Kishida's support hits low on his party's ties to controversial church

    Kishida has struggled to overcome revelations of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) deep and longstanding ties to the church in the wake of the July assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The suspected killer has said his mother was bankrupted by the church, which critics call a cult, and has blamed Abe for promoting it. Support for Kishida's cabinet slumped to 35% from about 40% a month ago in a weekend poll by Kyodo news, the lowest in the agency's surveys since he took office in October 2021.

  • Cincoro CEO: Tequila market 'predicted to grow to about $15 billion by 2025'

    It seems owning a tequila brand is the ultimate celebrity status symbol today. There’s Casamigos (George Clooney), Teremana (The Rock), Lobos 5 (Lebron James), Villa One (Nick Jonas), 818 (Kendall Jenner) and Casa del Sol (Eva Longoria), just to name a few. So when Michael Jordan got in the game, the GOAT set his sights on making nothing short of the “world’s finest tequila.”

  • My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold

    While many investors are crowding into EV manufacturers at lofty valuations, few are looking at this key supplier.

  • Electric cars won't overload the power grid — and they could even help modernize our aging infrastructure

    Some conservatives say California can't possibly power millions more electric cars. Energy experts beg to differ.

  • Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

    Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer. The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles' front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough. “If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering performance or feel, you should call immediately,” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe wrote in a letter to vehicle owners.

  • California Extends Digital License Plate Option to Everyone

    All 40 million vehicles registered in the state can now purchase a digital plate from Reviver, which charges $19.95 per month for a subscription.

  • Commodities Roared Into New Quarter. Now Comes the Hard Bit

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have opened the fourth quarter in some style, with prices posting the biggest weekly gain since March after OPEC+ agreed to chop oil supply. The coming week will bring a host of signals on the outlook over the rest of the year and into 2023 before earnings season hits full flood. Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityMinecraft Star Dream Meets His Screaming Fans fo