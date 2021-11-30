China to donate 600 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China has pledged to donate 600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to Africa as the world grapples with the unequal distribution of the shots between rich and poor countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made the promise Monday in a video speech to the opening ceremony of a China-Africa forum on economic cooperation.

He said China will supply 1 billion doses in all. The other 400 million are to come through other routes such as production by Chinese companies in Africa.

“We need to put people and their lives first, be guided by science, support waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines, and truly ensure the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in Africa to bridge the immunization gap,” he said.

The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which is held every three years, is being hosted by Senegal. It runs through Tuesday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi pledges another 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for Africa

    China will deliver another 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa and encourage Chinese companies to invest no less than $10 billion in the continent over the next three years, President Xi Jinping said on Monday. The country has already supplied nearly 200 million doses to Africa, where vaccination rates have fallen behind amid growing concern over the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in southern Africa. Xi said 600 million doses would be donations and 400 million doses would be provided through other means such as joint production by Chinese companies and relevant African countries.

  • U.S. fears Iran won’t scale back to 2015 nuclear deal

    U.S. officials have extremely low expectations as world powers resume negotiations with Iran to curb its nuclear program, believing the Iranians aren't yet ready to negotiate seriously, Axios is told.Driving the news: Senior officials in the U.S. intelligence community have assessed the new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, thinks of his predecessor, Hassan Rouhani, as a weak accommodationist who negotiated a bad deal with the U.S. and other world powers in 2015.Get market news worthy of your ti

  • Ecuador's security crisis warrants US assistance

    Ecuador is experiencing a rapid rise in homicides. A failure to stem, and eventually reverse, insecurity could undermine Ecuador’s new government.

  • Omicron variant detected in more countries as scientists race to find answers

    The Omicron coronavirus variant spread around the world on Sunday, with new cases found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia even as more countries imposed travel restriction to try to seal themselves off. The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was not yet clear whether Omicron, first detected in Southern Africa, is more transmissible than other variants, or if it causes more severe disease. "Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of specific infection," WHO said.

  • Overnight Defense & National Security — US, Iran return to negotiating table

    It's Monday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. The U.S. and Iran this week began their seventh round of indirect talks as part of efforts to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, more than five months after the last discussions took place in Vienna.We'll share what each side wants and the...

  • China's Xi offering another 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to African nations

    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday pledged an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to African countries as well as an investment of at least $10 billion into the continent over the next three years.Xi made the pledges while speaking at the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). In his keynote address, Xi commemorated the decades-long diplomatic relationship China has shared with countries...

  • Bullets in toaster oven start fire in assisted living facility room

    Firefighters believe a fire started inside a room at an assisted living facility due to bullets put inside a toaster oven, police said.

  • Israeli Supreme Court: Cable car survivor to return to Italy

    Israel's Supreme Court on Monday upheld lower court rulings in the bitter custody battle surrounding a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy, saying he should be returned to his relatives there within two weeks. Eitan Biran has been the focus of a legal battle between his paternal relatives in Italy and his maternal family in Israel since surviving the May 23 cable car crash, which killed 14 people, including his parents and younger brother.

  • Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, Honduras' 1st female president?

    Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, the wife of ousted former president Mel Zelaya, has taken a commanding lead in Honduras’ elections, capping a 12-year effort. If preliminary tallies from the election Sunday are confirmed, Castro de Zelaya would become the Central American country’s first female president.

  • Democrats struggle to energize their base heading into 2022 midterm elections

    Less than a year from midterm elections, Democratic leaders are raising alarms over waning support in the party. President Joe Biden's approval ratings have dropped and many progressive party members fear not enough of the major Democratic agenda is being focused on. CBS News political contributor Antjuan Seawright joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss how the party is working to energize its base.

  • Trust Yoga instructor charged with molesting 5 female students, to claim trial

    Rajpal Singh was handed ten counts of molesting the women during classes he taught in 2019 and 2020.

  • Solomon Islands province 'not happy' at Australian police presence - political aide

    The Solomon Islands most populous province, the source of anti-government protestors who converged on the capital Honiara last week, is unhappy Australia sent in police and soldiers at the request of the Pacific island nation's prime minister, a provincial political aide told Reuters. Dozens of buildings were burnt down and shops looted in the capital's Chinatown as protests against prime minister Manasseh Sogavare turned to rioting in which four people died. The arrival of 100 Australian police and soldiers on Friday, and a contingent of 50 from Papua New Guinea, to support overwhelmed local police has largely restored calm but tensions remain high.

  • Australia to send more soldiers to Solomon Islands

    Three charred bodies were discovered in a store on Friday in the Chinatown district, an area targeted by protesters still resentful the government in 2019 ended diplomatic ties with Taiwan to establish formal links with China."Although things are very unstable at this point ... plans, we know, are being made, to ensure there can be calm," Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.Some 50 officers from the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary arrived in Honiara on Friday, a day after Australia sent its own forces to the capital, both in response to requests from the Solomon Islands government for help.

  • Kishida vows to step up Japan defense amid threats

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday renewed his pledge to consider "all options," including acquiring enemy base strike capability, and vowed to create a stronger Self-Defense Force to protect the country during growing threats from China and North Korea. (Nov. 29)

  • Ammo stored in toaster oven ignites at assisted living site, South Carolina cops say

    The bullets went off and started a fire, police say.

  • Improvements planned for US military bases in Guam, Australia to counter China

    The Pentagon wants to improve bases in Guam and Australia to counter China following a review of U.S. military resources around the globe.The Global Posture Review (GPR), of which an unclassified version is set to be released later on Monday, "directs additional cooperation with allies and partners who advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability and deter Chinese military aggression," including "enhancing infrastructure in Guam and...

  • Will the Housing Market Finally Crash in 2022?

    Home prices rose by nearly 20% over the last year, an astonishing rate of growth that was faster and more intense than even the run-up to the housing crash of 2008, according to Fortune -- and that...

  • Wells Fargo changed its vaccine policy for all employees. Here’s what’s new.

    The changes are about to start for the bank, which is planning to bring all of its employees back to the office beginning Jan. 10, a date that’s been pushed back three times.

  • Arizona students seek Kyle Rittenhouse removal from online nursing classes

    Group at Arizona State University demand teen be bannedRittenhouse acquitted of murder during Kenosha protests Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot the three men with a M&P 15 semi-automatic assault rifle in August last year. He was acquitted earlier this month. Photograph: Mark Hertzberg/AP A small but vocal alliance of left-leaning students at Arizona State University (ASU) is demanding Kyle Rittenhouse be removed from online classes, despite the teen’s acquittal this month on charges of murdering

  • Woman dropped off at West LA hospital after night out now brain dead

    An aspiring architect who was mysteriously dropped off at a hospital in West Los Angeles after a night out with her friend is now brain dead, according to family members.