China doubles down on propping Moscow up, WSJ reports

·1 min read

Read also: State-run China news channel calls Russia's Bryansk Oblast ‘people's republic’

Citing political advisers in Beijing, WSJ writes that Jinping has recently instructed his government to further deepen economic ties with Russia. The plan reportedly involves increased imports of Russian hydrocarbons and agricultural produce, along with additional investment in Russia’s ports and railways. Beijing and Moscow also seek to limit their exposure to potential Western sanctions by conducting more financial transactions using yuan and ruble – as opposed to the U.S. dollar.

“Russia and China have long sought to dull the U.S.’s influence in the world, a shared objective that has come into sharper focus in recent years as the two nations have grown confident they can reshape an international order that both view as biased in favor of the West and its allies,” the article reads.

Read also: US-China deal scuppered Polish jet transfer, Orban admits Russia is a threat

WSJ notes that while China did not directly condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it also stopped short of openly embracing the Russian regime. During the November G-20 summit, Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden that China opposes Moscow using nuclear weapons in Ukraine – something that official Chinese media omitted to “avoid giving Putin the impression the two leaders were teaming up against him.”

Read also: Russia should be divided by US and China, argues political scientist

In general, China is becoming the ever more dominant partner in Sino-Russian relationship, with Beijing considering it “acceptable” to “snub” Moscow, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, a Washington think tank.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Eritrean troops murdered my uncle - WHO head Tedros

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who leads the UN public health body, says more than 50 others were killed.

  • Iran ousted from U.N. women's rights commission amid crackdown and executions

    Iran was expelled from the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women over its “systematic oppression” of women and crackdown on protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.

  • Ukraine hands priest of Moscow-linked church to Russia during POW swap

    Ukraine has handed a priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) to Russia as part of a prisoner swap on 14 December. Source: Andrii Yusov, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, during the 24/7 joint newscast, reports Radio Svoboda Quote: "I can report a curious detail.

  • Indonesia Struggles to Build Military That Can Stave Off China

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is confronting challenges overhauling its aging military despite a spending splurge to face down threats that include a long-running territorial dispute with its biggest trading partner, China.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Musk Loses

  • Why I Own Sea Limited Stock

    Motley Fool contributor Will Healy explains why Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) stock earns a spot in his portfolio. He walks through Sea Limited's setbacks in 2022 and explains how this could be a great opportunity to buy more of this e-commerce leader.

  • U.S. forces launch space unit in South Korea amid North's growing threats

    SEOUL (Reuters) -U.S. Forces Korea launched a new space forces unit on Wednesday as the allies ramp up efforts to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats. The U.S. Space Forces Korea is the second overseas space component of the U.S. Space Force and is tasked with monitoring, detecting and tracking incoming missiles, as well as bolstering the military's overall space capability. U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Paul LaCamera said the unit would enhance the U.S. ability to ensure peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia.

  • Russia has destroyed all efforts to forge better ties since the Cold War by invading Ukraine, NATO chief says

    Jens Stoltenberg said NATO "strived for decades to develop a better, more constructive relationship with Russia," but Ukraine invasion wrecked that.

  • The New Prius Looks Like a Hit. Toyota Still Doesn't Expect to Sell That Many

    During the Prius' best-ever year, Toyota sold 236,655 of them. For the new one, they're expecting to fall about 200,000 units short of that figure.

  • U.S. ready to help China on COVID-19 surge if Beijing asks - White House

    The United States is prepared to help China deal with a surge of COVID-19 infections if Beijing requests assistance, the White House said on Wednesday. John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters that China has not requested help at this stage. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters earlier this week that U.S. and Chinese officials had discussed COVID-19 and countries' different response to the pandemic were discussed at U.S.-Chinese meetings, but gave no details.

  • Canada to bring back sanctions on Nord Stream 1 pipeline parts

    The pipeline under the Baltic Sea was shut down for repairs on Aug. 31, but never restarted and in later September suffered major leaks. European governments suspect the ruptures of the pipeline and another called Nord Stream 2 were caused by sabotage.

  • House Oversight Committee highlights attacks on LGBTQ community

    The House Committee on Oversight and Reform highlighted the rise in violence and threats against the LGBTQ community Wednesday in the final full hearing under Democratic control.

  • Ukrainians decided what victory over Russia should be like

    According to the results of the survey, 85% of Ukrainians are convinced that Ukraine will defeat the Russians and regain all occupied territories, including Crimea and Donbas. Source: results of the survey conducted by the Rating sociological group on 20-21 November Quote: "Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the conviction that Ukraine's victory in the war is the liberation of all its territories, including Crimea and occupied Donbas, has increased (from 74% in March to 85%

  • Will US Patriot missiles really be a game changer in Ukraine?

    If the United States approves the transfer of Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine will they really be the game changer that Ukrainian officials expect them to be? The air defense system can target ballistic and cruise missiles as well as manned and unmanned aircraft with a maximum range of 100 miles, depending on the system possibly given to Ukraine. A typical Patriot battery includes a radar system, a power generation supply, and a command and control station connected to several launch stations.

  • ASML’s CEO Pushes Back on Further Export Restrictions to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Dutch chip-gear giant ASML Holding NV has “given up enough” with the pre-existing restrictions on its sales to China, Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesl

  • EU agrees €20 billion boost for energy funding to quit Russian gas

    The European Union will raise an extra 20 billion euros from its carbon market for investments to help end more swiftly the bloc's reliance on Russian fossil fuels, under a political deal reached on Wednesday. Negotiators from EU countries and the European Parliament agreed in the early hours of Wednesday to raise 60% of the grants from an EU Innovation Fund - an existing pot of carbon market revenue that is currently spent on breakthrough green technologies. The EU carbon market forces power plants and factories to buy CO2 permits when they pollute.

  • Russia to see huge budget deficit in Dec after Gazprom-fuelled surplus in Nov

    Russia's monthly budget deficit could reach 3.5 trillion roubles ($55.38 billion) in December for the government to see an annual deficit at 2% of GDP as promised, after a Gazprom-fuelled jump pushed the surplus so far this year to around $9 billion. Russia ran a budget surplus of 557 billion roubles ($8.81 billion) from January to November, the finance ministry said on Monday, a more than fourfold jump from October. Energy giant Gazprom provided almost 39% of revenues with 1 trillion roubles in first-half dividends and mineral extraction tax (MET), without which the hole in treasury funds could have hit 600 billion roubles, analysts said.

  • We are preparing agreements that will strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities Zelenskyy

    Ukraine is making progress on the issue of air defence and is preparing agreements that will strengthen its defence capabilities and provide more operational capabilities, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • Putin cancels traditional plans: no ice hockey on Red Square or annual address to Russian Parliament

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has cancelled his traditional New Year's Eve plans and won't be playing ice hockey on Red Square this year. He has also cancelled his press conference and address to Russia's Federal Assembly.

  • To Fight India’s Deadly Smog, Farmers Told to Sell Crop Waste

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers in India are being encouraged to sell their crop waste rather than burn it to help accelerate progress on curbing fires that spread a deadly, choking smog across key cities.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap

  • Nikita Mazepin's Family Yacht Vanished After Being Seized in Italy

    After Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, global leaders around the world wanted to find a way to pressure president Putin and halt his attacks. Politicians unveiled sanctions including bans on Russian oil, freezing overseas assets for high-profile individuals, and even seizing yachts belonging to Russia’s super-rich.