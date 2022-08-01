China is doubling down on its warning of a possible military response if Pelosi travels to Taiwan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Haltiwanger
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Military personnel stand in front of a Chengdu Aircraft Corporation J-10C for the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF)
Military personnel stand in front of a Chengdu Aircraft Corporation J-10C for the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

  • China on Monday reiterated the possibility of a military response if Pelosi visits Taiwan.

  • Pelosi hasn't confirmed she'll visit Taiwan, citing security concerns, but reports suggest she will.

  • Tensions between the US and China have skyrocketed in recent years, in part over Taiwan.

China on Monday warned once again of a possible military response if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her tour of Asia this week.

"The Chinese side has expressed its serious concerns and solemn position to the US side many times recently that it firmly opposes House Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, stressing that her visit to Taiwan will lead to serious consequences," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters. "Playing with fire will set yourself on fire," he added, repeating a comment Chinese leader Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden last week.

"We would like to warn the US again that China is standing by, and the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by and will take resolute and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhao said, doubling down on China's prior warning of a potential military reaction to Pelosi visiting the self-governed island democracy.

China regards Taiwan as Chinese territory over which it has indisputable sovereignty and has signaled that it would view Pelosi visiting as a sign of support for the island's independence, a red line for Beijing. The House Speaker would be the highest-ranking US lawmaker to visit Taiwan in a quarter century, and her presence on the island would carry a great deal of symbolic weight.

Pelosi has declined to confirm whether she will travel to Taiwan as she journeys to countries across Asia this week, citing security concerns. But CNN on Monday reported that Pelosi is expected to visit, citing a senior Taiwanese official and a US official.

Under the provisions of the One China policy, the US does not support Taiwan's independence and does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taipei, but the US does maintain a robust relationship with Taiwan and is its top supplier of arms.

Beyond supplying weapons to bolster Taiwan's defensive capabilities, the US has for decades maintained a policy of strategic ambiguity when it comes to the question of whether it would respond militarily to a Chinese attack on Taiwan. In other words, Washington has been deliberately vague on the issue. President Joe Biden, however, has been accused of confusing that policy by suggesting, on more than one occasion, that the US would come to Taiwan's defense in such a scenario. Biden's comments, which were walked back by the White House, have frustrated China.

The Biden administration's position on whether Pelosi ought to visit Taiwan has also been wishy-washy. Biden in late July said the military "thinks it's not a good idea right now" for Pelosi to travel to Taiwan. But the White House has also said that it's Pelosi's decision to travel to the island, adding that it would provide the House Speaker with support if she chooses to do so.

"We want to make sure that when she travels overseas, she can do so safely and securely, and we're going to make sure of that. There is no reason for the Chinese rhetoric. There is no reason for any actions to be taken. It is not uncommon for congressional leaders to travel to Taiwan," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said to CNN's Brianna Keilar on "New Day."

'There's a risk of an accident'

Top China experts have warned that Pelosi visiting Taiwan increases the risk of an "accident" that could lead to a military crisis in the region.

A Chinese military aircraft, for example, could attempt to "interfere" with a plane carrying Pelosi and potentially even try to prevent it from landing, Bonnie Glaser, a leading China expert and director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, told Insider last week.

In such a situation, Taiwan would likely scramble its own fighters if Chinese military aircraft entered its Air Defense Identification Zone. Reports also indicate the Pentagon has made plans to potentially call on US warplanes and ships to provide additional security near Taiwan if Pelosi visits, though it is unclear exactly how those assets could come into play.

It's unlikely that there would be "shooting," but Glaser said such a tense scenario "increases the potential for an accident."

China has not said how it might respond, though Air Force spokesperson Shen Jinke said at an airshow over the weekend that the People's Liberation Army Air Force has many different type of fighter jets able to circle and surround "the precious island of our motherland."

He added, according to Reuters, that China's "air force has the firm will, full confidence and sufficient capability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russia halts natural gas exports to Latvia, sending European gas prices soaring as other nations brace for a full cut-off

    Russia has cut off gas flows to EU and NATO member Latvia, the latest on Moscow's cut-off list that includes Poland, Bulgaria, Denmark, and others.

  • Kirby on reported Pelosi trip to Taiwan: We shouldn’t be intimidated by China’s rhetoric

    White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Monday said a potential visit by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to Taiwan is “not uncommon” and there was no reason for recent threats by the Chinese government. “We shouldn’t be as a country — we shouldn’t be intimidated by that rhetoric or those potential actions,” Kirby told…

  • She boarded a Florida bus — then vanished, cops say. Her pet bunny was along for the ride

    Where is she?

  • Putin says no one can win a nuclear war

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started. The Kremlin leader made the comment in a letter to participants of a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), more than five months into his war on Ukraine. "We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community," he said.

  • NCJW's Back 2 School backpacks being assembled

    CBS2's John Elliott reports the National Council of Jewish Women - Essex Chapter's "Back 2 School" volunteer effort will assemble more than 1,000 backpacks with supplies including toys, fidget spinners and family resource guides and more to help kids with their stress and mental health.

  • Pelosi heads to Taiwan this week despite warnings from Xi and Biden

    The speaker is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit in decades.

  • Texas veteran shot down in Vietnam on 7 years as POW at 'Hanoi Hilton' prison camp: 'You keep faith'

    Col. James Lamar, 94, was shot down during a bombing mission over North Vietnam in 1966 and spent seven years as a prisoner of war at the "Hanoi Hilton."

  • Ukraine’s Embassy in Lebanon: detained Syrian ship carries looted Ukrainian cargo

    The flour and barley aboard the Syrian ship Laodicea, seized in the port of Tripoli, has been revealed to be Ukrainian, the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon reported on Twitter on July 31. It arrived from occupied Crimea.

  • Inflation Reduction Act will ‘make the Federal Reserve’s job a little easier’: Expert

    Marc Goldwein, senior director of policy at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down what's in the Inflation Reduction Act that Sen. Manchin (D-WV) said he supports as well as what the legislation will cost taxpayers.

  • ‘You fight and you win, or you swim.’ USS Fort Lauderdale commissioned with reminders of global challenges

    As Capt. James Quaresimo spoke during Saturday’s commissioning of the USS Fort Lauderdale, a sense of readiness could be felt throughout the invitation-only, civilian-heavy crowd of about 4,000. Regarding the importance of controlling the sea, Quaresimo, the ships’ commanding officer, noted there are no foxholes to crawl into, and no trenches. “You fight and you win, or you swim,” he said. At ...

  • For America's next generation of China experts, the challenges go beyond language and country access

    As an Ivy-league graduate in China studies, 22-year-old Patrick Beyrer ticks all the right boxes to launch a career focused on the country - language skills, prior experience on the mainland, and above all, zeal. Finding someone like Beyrer is no small feat. Fewer foreigners these days want to pursue China studies, despite expertise in the country arguably more needed than ever. But Beyrer faces a more prosaic challenge: he cannot enter China. "It has become a challenge to understand China witho

  • 'The government didn't do anything': Mexican, Brazilian monkeypox responses draw concern

    Francisco had one of at least 59 monkeypox infections confirmed in Mexico since May, which experts believe could undercount the true number. In Latin America, Mexico ranks behind Brazil and Peru for confirmed cases of the viral disease, which has primarily spread among gay and bisexual men like Francisco. The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency on July 23, prompting greater attention from regional officials.

  • TikTok viewers slam Gordon Ramsay over viral video where he appears to select a lamb to slaughter for food

    "Which one's going in the oven first? You!" the famed chef said in the video shared Thursday while approaching a group of startled lambs.

  • MIT engineers created stamp-sized stickers that can see inside the body: 'We've opened a new era of wearable imaging'

    The wearable medical device created by engineers from MIT provides internal ultrasound imaging for 48 hours by placing an adhesive on the skin.

  • Pro-impeachment House Republican facing Trump-endorsed challenger says she's 'never been in this position' because usually 'elections take care of themselves'

    Jaime Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6. She's now appealing to non-GOP voters to keep her job.

  • War in Ukraine: latest developments

    Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - First grain shipment leaves Odessa - The first shipment of Ukrainian grain since Russia's February 24 invasion leaves the port of Odessa under a UN-Turkey brokered deal to lift Moscow's naval blockade in the Black Sea. Officials say the Sierra Leone-registered Razoni cargo ship is making its way to Lebanon through a specially cleared corridor in the heavily mined waters of the Black Sea with 26,000 tonnes of maize on board. UN chief Antonio Guterres says he hopes "this will bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security, especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts" while Kyiv echoes it will bring "relief for the world" if Moscow holds up its side of the accord. Ukraine is one of the world's biggest grain exporters. The five-month blockade of its ports by Russian forces contributed to soaring food prices, hitting the world's poorest nations especially hard. - Grain shipment 'first step': EU, NATO - The European Union and NATO welcome the grain shipment's departure as a "first step" towards easing the food crisis. EU spokesman Peter Stano, however, cautions the bloc still expects the "implementation of the whole deal and resumption of Ukrainian exports to the customers around the world." He points out that Russia fired missiles at the port of Odessa on the day after the landmark deal was signed in Istanbul in late July. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Western allies "strongly support the full implementation of the deal to ease the global food crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine". In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov describes the shipment as "very positive". -&nbsp;Ukraine gains ground in Kherson - Ukrainian forces have recaptured 46 settlements in the key southern region of Kherson, as Kyiv looks to retake the Russian-held area, the local governor Dmytro Butriy tells national TV. Moscow seized almost all the territory of the economically and strategically important region bordering the annexed Crimea peninsula during the first days of its invasion. But in recent weeks, the Ukrainian army, bolstered by deliveries of Western-supplied long-range artillery, have sought to stage a counter-offensive in the area. In late July, a Ukrainian official vowed that the Kherson region would be recaptured by Kyiv's forces by September. The governor of nearby Mykolaiv meanwhile says that three people were injured in the city in "massive" Russian shelling overnight that damaged homes and humanitarian supplies. In the east, which has been the main focus of Russia's onslaught, the head of the industrial Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, says Russian shelling over the past 24 hours has killed three people. - Russia blacklists more Britons - Russia says it is blacklisting 39 British citizens, including leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, and former prime minister David Cameron. The foreign ministry in Moscow says the listed UK citizens, who also include journalists, "contribute to the hostile course of London aimed at the demonisation of our country and its international isolation". Russia had already blacklisted Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several members of his cabinet, as well as scores of British MPs, defence officials and journalists. bur-jmy/cb/kjm

  • Florida Teens, Families Sue School Boards Over 'Don't Say Gay' Law: 'Forces Us to Self-Censor'

    The lawsuit, which names several school districts, argues that Florida's recently-enacted "Don't Say Gay" bill "effectively silences and erases LGBTQ+ students and families"

  • China’s military ‘will not sit idly by’ if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

    Spokesperson warns visit from US House speaker during Asia tour would have ‘egregious political impact’

  • Zelenskyy: Russia transfers forces to Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, but in vain

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 31 JULY 2022, 21:58 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia is transferring some of its troops from eastern Ukraine to Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, but in vain - it won't help Russia secure victory over Ukraine.

  • Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park

    Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate on when the roads around Death Valley would be reopened. Motorists were also urged to avoid Southern California's Mojave National Preserve after flooding buckled pavement on some roads.