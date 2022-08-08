China drafts rules on use of self-driving vehicles for public transport

FILE PHOTO: Safety driver sits on the passenger seat as the car with autonomous driving system by DeepRoute.ai, drives itself on a street in Shenzhen
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China should adopt autonomous vehicles in passenger transport with care, the country's Ministry of Transportation said in drafted rules to regulate the self-driving industry.

The ministry will encourage the use of autonomous vehicles as taxis in easily controlled scenarios in low traffic situations, according to a draft seeking public advice published on Monday.

"The management of transportation with autonomous driving vehicles should stick to the principles with safety as the top priority," the Ministry of Transportation said in the drafted rules.

China and U.S. are in a race to commercialize autonomous driving, from cutting-edge technologies in sensors and mapping to regulations balancing between development and safety.

U.S. states like Arizona have been allowing self-driving trucking companies to operate without human drivers, while California approved General Motor's robotaxi unit Cruise LLC in June to start charging passengers for its driverless rides.

In China, Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen have also allowed robotaxi operations by companies including Baidu and Pony.ai in restricted areas.

Baidu said on Monday it has obtained permits to operate the first fully driverless robotaxi services on open roads in two Chinese cities.

The search engine giant said the permits awarded by the southwestern municipality of Chongqing and the central city of Wuhan marked a "turning point" in China's policy-making towards autonomous driving.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mike Harrison)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Endures Choppy Start to Week With Demand Concerns in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil swung between gains and losses in volatile summer trading as investors continue to weigh the potential hit to demand from an economic slowdown. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over Wh

  • China’s military modernization spurs growth for state-owned enterprises

    What's the state of China's defense-industrial base, and which specific sectors are seeing increasing business?

  • China finds hundreds more COVID cases after locking down beach resort

    Another 259 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan, where some 80,000 tourists have been stranded by pandemic restrictions.

  • Bucs HC Todd Bowles gives injury updates on Mike Evans, Ryan Jensen

    Get the latest on the injuries to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Ryan Jensen

  • Ravens HC John Harbaugh weighs in on injury scare with TE Mark Andrews

    Ravens head coach John Harbaugh weighed in on an injury scare that the team had with tight end Mark Andrews

  • Fire engulfs historic wooden bridge in southern China

    Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a covered wooden bridge with 900 years of history in southeastern China over the weekend. The entire length of the Wan'an Bridge appeared to be in flames in video and photos of the Saturday night fire in Fujian province's Pingnan county. The 98-meter (323-foot) bridge is the longest of its kind in China.

  • India Seeks to Oust China Firms From Sub-$150 Phone Market

    (Bloomberg) -- India seeks to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices cheaper than 12,000 rupees ($150) to kickstart its faltering domestic industry, dealing a blow to brands including Xiaomi Corp.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillU

  • China’s Trade Surplus Hits Record But Slowdown Risks Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprisingly strong export growth in July lifted its trade surplus to another record and provided some much-needed economic support, but the country will still have to find ways to keep its fragile recovery on track as the global economy slows this year.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment Approve

  • Selena Gomez Proved Sequins Are Perfect for Daytime In a Summery Tangerine Shorts Set

    Clothes that don't match are officially canceled.

  • Dems look ahead to Barnes in fall race against Ron Johnson

    Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes grew up in Milwaukee with a mom who was a public school teacher and a father who worked in a factory — both union members, an important credential in a state where the labor movement is still a force. At 35, Barnes is nearly half the age of the average U.S. senator, and would join a tiny group of Black senators — and be the first from Wisconsin — if he wins election to the chamber. “I wanted to make sure we can win this fall,” his closest rival, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, said when he dropped out and supported Barnes.

  • Explainer-What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag on

    As talks between Beijing and Washington in search of a resolution drag on, U.S. regulators and politicians have been ratcheting up calls for a resolution, hammering out a message to China that time is running out for both sides to strike a deal. U.S. regulators have been demanding complete access to the audit working papers of New York-listed Chinese companies, essentially documents put together during the auditing of financial statements. Authorities in China have long been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect domestic accounting firms, citing security concerns.

  • UK households ‘counting pennies’ as living costs soar

    People going back to cash in a bid to keep tighter control on their spending.

  • Gianna Clemente wants to make her mark at the U.S. Women's Amateur, this time for her play

    Gianna Clemente returns to the U.S. Women's Amateur, where she first caught the golf world's attention after qualifying as an 11-year-old in 2019.

  • Key Oil and Gas Funding Mechanism Spared in Landmark ‘Clean Energy’ Bill

    Private companies produce some 60% of U.S. supply, making Sinema’s private equity amendment to the Inflation Reduction Act more important to fossil fuel finance than the “green bill” description might suggest.

  • China-Taiwan: Beijing conducts new military drills near island

    The drills were due to end on Sunday but a statement said sea and air exercises were continuing.

  • Dramatic video captures crash on I-35E involving teens in a stolen Kia, police say

    New video shows a chaotic crash of a stolen rental car involving four teens. Traffic cameras captured police trying to stop the vehicle on 35-E in Little Canada. The car crashes into the median twice and four people come running out and across the busy highway. All four were arrested.

  • Baidu CEO says EV arm's autonomous driving tech will be ahead of Tesla

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Baidu's electric vehicle (EV) firm Jidu Auto will be one-generation ahead of Tesla in terms of autonomous driving technologies, Baidu chief executive Robin Li said in a statement on Monday. "Our understanding of smart vehicles is that being electric is the semi-final while being intelligent is the final," Li added.

  • Alabama town disbands police department over racist text

    A racist text message sent by a police officer has prompted officials in a small Alabama town to disband the police department and fire the department's chief and assistant chief.

  • Wall Street Strategists Say Stocks Rally at Odds With Profit Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- A dimming earnings outlook is at odds with the recent rebound in stock markets, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over

  • Multiple cars disabled on I-70 in Denver

    Just arrived at I-70, near the Brighton Blvd exit, in Denver. There are multiple cars disabled in floodwater. People are standing outside of their cars with nowhere to go because the water hasn’t receded. Traffic is at a standstill. @DenverChannel