China draws up list of 100 instances of U.S. "interference" in Hong Kong

The Chinese and Hong Kong flags flutter at the office of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, ahead of a news conference held by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yew Lun Tian
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Yew Lun Tian

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Friday listed more than 100 instances of what it said was U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs, including President Joe Biden's show of support for a pro-democracy newspaper.

U.S. politicians and officials have denounced China over its tightening control of the former British colony of Hong Kong, especially the imposition of a sweeping national security law last year cracking down on dissent.

"The United States must not tolerate any force that is anti-China and stirs troubles in Hong Kong, or else it will only be lifting a stone to hit one's foot," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing on Friday.

The ministry posted a list on its website which detailed instances of U.S. interference since 2019, including the signing of the Hong Kong Autonomy Act in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump.

Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" against the financial hub, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with a guarantee of continued freedoms.

China criticised Biden for calling the closure of the Apple Daily newspaper "a sad day for media freedom" and a sign of "intensified repression by Beijing".

The Apple Daily, a popular pro-democracy tabloid founded by tycoon Jimmy Lai, who is in jail and awaiting trial on national security charges, was forced to fold following a raid by 500 police on its headquarters in June 17 and the freezing of key assets and bank accounts.

Authorities say dozens of the paper's articles may have violated the national security law which critics say has been used to stifle free speech and erode other fundamental freedoms guaranteed in the territory's "Basic Law" mini-constitution.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials deny the charge and say the law has returned order to Hong Kong which was hit by months of sometimes violent pro-democracy, anti-China protests in 2019.

Other U.S. officials named on China's list include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his successor, Anthony Blinken.

The foreign ministry did not explain why the list was released now or whether it would take punitive action against those named on the list.

China passed an anti-foreign sanctions law in June under which those involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities could be put on a mainland anti-sanctions list.

Such individuals could then be denied entry into China or be expelled. Their assets in China may be seized or frozen.

Biden last month offered temporary "safe haven" to Hong Kong residents in the United States, allowing what could be thousands of people to extend their stay in response to Beijing's "assault" on Hong Kong's autonomy.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US and European allies suspect 'Iran is taking advantage' of stalled talks to expand nuclear program

    Western powers suspect Iranian officials are using the diplomatic push for renewal of the 2015 nuclear deal to buy time for the expansion of their illicit program, U.S. and European officials acknowledged after a disappointing week at the United Nations General Assembly.

  • Milley: US should explore more military talks with Russia

    The U.S. should explore ways to expand its military contacts with the Russians, potentially to include allowing observers from each country to watch the other's combat exercises, in a broad effort to increase transparency and reduce the risk of conflict, the top U.S. military officer said Thursday. Speaking to two reporters traveling with him back to the U.S., Milley said that military contacts between the two great powers are currently largely limited to senior leaders such as the defense secretary, the chairman and the supreme allied commander for Europe.

  • Senior manager of Russia's Novatek arrested in U.S. on tax charges

    Mark Gyetvay, a deputy head of Russian natural gas producer Novatek, has been arrested in the United States on tax charges related to $93 million hidden in offshore accounts, the Department of Justice said on Thursday. It said a federal grand jury in Fort Myers, Florida, returned an indictment on Wednesday charging Gyetvay, a Florida businessman, with defrauding the United States.

  • Modi in US: The China factor in India's Quad strategy

    The 'Quad' - India, Australia, Japan and the US - are meeting for the first time as a group.

  • China looms large over Biden's meeting with "Quad" leaders of India, Australia and Japan

    Biden's meeting with the leaders of India, Japan and Australia is meant to show Beijing the US and allies are serious about countering China's rise.

  • Border Patrol union chief says Biden admin using 'whip' furor to deflect from handling of migrant crisis

    Brandon Judd, head of the Border Patrol union, is accusing the Biden administration of using a controversy over agents on horseback blocking Haitian migrants to “deflect” from its own handling of the crisis at the border -- while saying the furor is “completely and totally demoralizing” for agents.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Hollywood's top DC power players

    And booster shots are officially being encouraged for many Americans.

  • The closer: Biden in familiar role, to unite party on $3.5T

    The time has come for President Joe Biden to close the deal — bring progressive and centrist Democratic coalitions together in Congress — if he has any hope of delivering on his domestic policy ambitions. As the House and Senate chase endless deliberations over the president’s big $3.5 trillion vision for a rewrite of the nation’s tax and spending priorities, Biden is being called upon by fellow Democrats to do what he is known for doing best: stitch together the party’s diverse and often unwieldly factions into a working majority to pass what would be a landmark piece of legislation. “I think everybody in the room thought this was important to get done — I don’t think there was any debate on that,” said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., after meetings at the White House this week.

  • White House seeks to address semiconductor chips crisis harming automakers

    The White House will discuss ways to overcome a semiconductor chip supply crisis that is cutting auto production around the world in a new round of meetings with major companies on Thursday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House National Economic Council director will host companies including Detroit's Big Three automakers General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis as well as Apple, Daimler AG, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Microsoft , Samsung, TSMC and others including Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger.

  • 'The Aukus treaty is a fantastic diplomatic win for the UK' - Readers on the week's biggest stories

    The Aukus treaty has been taking shape this week to the displeasure of the French, who were not invited to join the alliance with the UK, Australia and the US. President Macron’s ministers said Britain is becoming a "vassal" of the United States, which some readers agreed with.

  • Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

    Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of the Quad, as the grouping of the four major democracies is called, will take place just over a week after the United States, Britain and Australia announced a AUKUS security pact under which Australia will be provided with nuclear-powered submarines, a move that has been roundly denounced by Beijing.

  • White House didn't act on suggestions to bolster processing in area where Haitian migrants gathered, emails suggest

    White House didn't act on suggestions to bolster processing in area where Haitian migrants gathered, emails suggest

  • U.S. agency created to counter China’s New Silk Road launches international vaccine drive

    A U.S. government agency created to counter Chinese influence in various deals across the world is ramping up its vaccine distribution efforts as part of the America's strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19.

  • Biden reportedly is set to nominate a law professor critical of crypto and big banks to run the OCC

    Omarova previously served under President George W. Bush's administration as a special adviser for regulatory policy in the Treasury Department.

  • Blinken returns fire: Haiti envoy bailed on a challenging job

    The State Department gave its departing point-man for Haiti a kick on his way out the door, saying he quit instead of helping solve a border crisis triggered by an influx of migrants from the troubled island.

  • Louisiana state trooper charged in pummeling of Black man

    A former Louisiana State Police trooper has been charged with a civil rights violation for pummeling a Black motorist 18 times with a flashlight — the first criminal case to emerge from federal investigations into troopers' beatings of at least three Black men. A grand jury on Thursday indicted Jacob Brown for the 2019 beating following a traffic stop that left Aaron Larry Bowman with a broken jaw, broken ribs and a gash to his head. Brown was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, federal prosecutors said.

  • To reach clean energy goals, Democrats offer to help utilities retire coal plants faster

    Legislators want to allow plants to restructure debt similar to when people refinance mortgages.

  • With another historic trip to Iceland, US stealth bombers are building 'muscle memory' as the Arctic heats up

    Iceland is in a valuable location, and the stealth bomber's deployment there reflects the US military's increasing focus on the region.

  • White House will consider courting Republicans if liberals withhold infrastructure votes

    The White House did not shoot down the possibility of hosting additional meetings with Republican House members on President Joe Biden's bipartisan, physical infrastructure package.

  • Mexico allows limited return of activists to help porpoise

    The environmentalist group Sea Shepherd said Thursday the Mexican government will allow it to return to the Gulf of California to help efforts to save the critically endangered vaquita marina porpoise, but won’t allow the group to remove illegal gill nets. It marks the latest Mexican government move that appears to give equal weight to sovereignty and fishing concerns, and the fate of the world’s most endangered sea marine mammal. Only about 10 of the elusive porpoises are believed to remain in the Gulf, the only place they live, and they cannot be held or bred in captivity.