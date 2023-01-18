China Driving Dollar More Than Fed Hikes, BofA Strategists Say

Sofia Horta e Costa
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- While much of the focus in currency markets right now is how the prospect of slowing Federal Reserve rate hikes has helped fuel dollar weakness, the biggest factor may be across the world in China.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s according to Bank of America Corp. strategists, who tracked a measure of Chinese “reflation assets” against a dollar index. The correlation between the two, which has tightened since November, suggests sentiment around China’s emergence from Covid-19 lockdowns will continue to move the greenback.

“The recovery in China reflation sentiment has likely been an important driver of dollar depreciation, potentially more than US rates which have not fallen much,” wrote strategists Adarsh Sinha and Janice Xue in a note dated Tuesday.

The ICE US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against six of its global peers, has slipped about 10% since a two-decade high in September. A Bloomberg gauge of strength in the currency has has lost roughly the same amount over that period.

The moves gathered pace in November as the faster-than-expected resumption of mobility across China bolstered demand for risk-sensitive assets. Easing US inflation expectations have also accelerated the dollar’s depreciation this year as funds sold last year’s favored haven asset.

Read more: Goldman, UBS Join Bullish Bets on Global Assets as China Reopens

Some currencies have overshot their expected moves relative to the dollar, according to Bank of America’s regression analysis based on China’s reopening alone. The euro and yen stand out, in part because of recent hawkish surprises from their central banks.

On the flip side, the Canadian dollar and Norwegian krone have strengthened less than the China-focused analysis would suggest, the strategists found.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Swoon, Treasuries Gain, Yen Dips on BOJ: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets whipsawed Wednesday in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting, with many Asian equity indexes swinging between gains and losses while Japanese stocks rallied alongside a sharp drop in the yen.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalSc

  • Alibaba Bulls See $140 Billion Rally Extending on Cohen’s Buy

    (Bloomberg) -- China tech bulls expect meme-stock icon Ryan Cohen’s foray into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to add impetus to the stock, which has increased more than $140 billion in market value in the latest turnaround.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Larry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalEuropean Stoc

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 16th

    MTG, SSL and CCEP made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on January 16, 2022.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Safer Than They Seem

    High-yield dividend stocks are often considered a riskier investment than their low-yield counterparts. In today's bear market, there are heaps of high-quality dividend stocks that are paying very alluring yields despite being relatively safe -- all thanks to share prices being down. Two stocks in particular that are safer than their lofty yields make them seem are Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD).

  • Morgan Stanley cuts year-end dollar forecast

    "Global growth is showing signs of buoyancy, macro and inflation uncertainty are waning and the USD is rapidly losing its carry advantage," said currency strategists at Morgan Stanley led by James K Lord, in a note published late on Sunday. The dollar index was trading at 102.4 around 1330 GMT on Monday. The Wall Street bank now sees the euro strengthening against the dollar to 1.15 by year-end versus a previous forecast of 1.08.

  • China Posts Record Fossil Fuel Output as Security Trumps Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- Fossil fuel production in China soared in 2022, with coal and gas hitting record highs, as environmental targets took a back seat to energy security after a tumultuous year for prices. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Larry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futur

  • 'Crazy shift in my perception': How first transgender war correspondent is now fighting with Ukraine

    Sarah Ashton-Cirillo was the first transgender war correspondent, covering the conflict in Ukraine since the beginning. Now she's on the front lines.

  • Pfizer Stock Dives As Analyst Calls For 'Covid Reset' And Downgrades Shares

    Pfizer stock needs a "Covid reset," a Wells Fargo analyst said as he downgraded shares this week. In response, shares slipped Tuesday.

  • Southern California storms cause landslides, close highways. But end of rain in sight

    After weekend storms that set rainfall records in some areas, conditions should begin clearing by Tuesday in Southern California.

  • Biden, Kishida held 'very productive' talks on China export controls

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held "very productive" talks last week on semiconductor-related export controls on China, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday. The Biden administration in October published a sweeping set of export controls, including measures tightly restricting Chinese access to U.S. chipmaking technology, as part of an effort to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. But it has not yet convinced key allies, most notably Japan and the Netherlands, to put in place similar equipment curbs seen as essential to making the restrictions effective.

  • F1 not replacing canceled Chinese GP; 23 races in 2023

    Formula One confirmed Tuesday that it will not replace the canceled Chinese Grand Prix, leaving the 2023 season at what is still a record 23 races. Countries such as Turkey and Portugal have stepped in as replacement F1 hosts when the last three seasons were affected by the pandemic. A replacement race on the Chinese GP's April 16 date — between Australia and Azerbaijan on the schedule — could have made it difficult for teams to change their travel and transportation plans at relatively short notice.

  • Illinois governor slams sheriffs who vowed to defy gun ban, says law protects school kids, churchgoers

    Illinois Gov. Pritzker's office said sheriffs vowing to defy a new state gun law are taking part in "political grandstanding" against a law that will protect kids and worshippers.

  • Activision Blizzard Fails To Renew Gaming License With NetEase; Explores Other Alternatives To Tap Biggest Gaming Market

    NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) ditched an offer from U.S. games publisher Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) to extend their China licensing agreement by six months. The denial signals the exit of global titles like World of Warcraft from the top gaming market, Bloomberg reports. Blizzard's content and online services will be unavailable in China from January 23 under the existing agreement. Blizzard and NetEase failed to reach a new licensing agreement in 2022 that would have prolonged their

  • Consumer spending slows in December, but many Americans still plan on buying these big-ticket items

    The New York Federal Reserve’s latest Household Spending Survey gives insight into consumer behavior.

  • Wanted fugitive in alleged Christmas Day assault with a knife arrested in Wells, Maine

    Michael Scott, 41, of Wells, was apprehended without incident at an address in Wells, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

  • Goldman Sachs thinks the economy will actually pull off a soft landing—but adds the S&P will stay flat for a whole year

    A "soft landing" doesn't mean stock market investors should celebrate. Goldman Sachs' chief U.S. equity strategist is warning the S&P 500 will end 2023 at 4,000.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen, China's Liu to meet in Zurich for first in-person talks

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich on Wednesday for frank talks on the global economy, sovereign debt issues and climate change, as the world's biggest economies work to repair frayed relations. Yellen's first in-person meeting with Liu is part of a broader Washington and Beijing push to increase bilateral communications following talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia in November.

  • Banxico nominee Mejia pledges independence at congressional hearing

    A nominee of the Mexican government to join the Bank of Mexico's governing board, Omar Mejia, backed the central bank's monetary tightening policies on Tuesday and promised transparency and independence if chosen for the role. "It is crucial to preserve (the bank's) autonomy and maintain a strict respect for it in order to guarantee the institution's credibility," Mejia told a congressional committee. Mejia, a relatively unknown current advisor to Banxico, as the central bank is known, said that fighting inflation would be his priority if confirmed, noting the current board's "prudent" actions since it began a monetary policy tightening cycle in June 2021.

  • Oil Keeps Pushing Higher on Bets China Demand Set to Strengthen

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the highest close since early December on optimism Chinese demand will recover rapidly following the abandonment of Covid Zero, and ahead of the International Energy Agency’s latest outlook.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalSchol

  • Woman dies after mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida

    The unidentified 29-year-old Fort Pierce native was at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Fort Pierce, Florida, with her 6-year-old daughter on Monday when shots rang out between two rival gangs.