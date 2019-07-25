China should drop nationalistic approach to manage tech war risk with US, Chinese scholars say

China should drop its nationalistic approach of focusing on "national industry" and "indigenous innovation" to manage the risk of a trade and technology decoupling with the United States, according to a group of academic policy advisers, offering insight into the debate on how the country should respond to an increasingly hostile Washington.

The trade war with the US has rumbled on for over a year with its series of tariffs imposed by both sides, while the tensions have extended into advanced technologies, with the likes of ZTE and Huawei caught up in the battle between Beijing and Washington.

"We shouldn't focus too much on indigenous innovation that is fully under our control. We need to build up a global value chain, not a Chinese one," according to a memo published by the Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Peking University in Beijing.

"We can't develop China's hi-tech industry with the mindset that developed China's first nuclear bomb and satellite [in 1960s]."

China's successful development of its first nuclear bomb in 1964, despite a US blockade and a reduction in Russian support, has long been hailed as a model for how China can develop advanced technologies on its own.

The scholars also said that China must avoid the rhetoric of competing against the US for global technology supremacy, as such propaganda is "against our policy goals".

"The ultimate goal of China is to overcome the middle income trap, to enrich the Chinese people, not to compete against the US," it added.

China is looking to avoid the so-called middle income trap, a development stage where a country attains a certain level of income but then stagnates and remains at the same level because it cannot progress from low-cost manufacturing into hi-technology industries.

Its nominal gross national income (GNI) per capita grew by 9.7 per cent in 2018, according to the World Bank, indicating the world's second largest economy is gradually heading towards the top end of the middle-income range and could graduate into the high-income bracket within three to four years if it can maintain the current pace. GNI per capita is the value of a country's final income in a year, divided by its population, and is meant to reflect the average income of the country's citizens.

It is unknown whether the government has paid attention to the scholars' suggestion, however, there is evidence that Beijing has toned down its ambitions. For instance, it stopped promoting the "Made in China 2025" hi-tech industrial development programme under pressure from the Trump administration, although some central government subsidies and local government support for technology development remain.

Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei Technologies that has found itself at the centre of the China-US rivalry, has also urged the Chinese public to drop their nationalistic thinking.

The scholars argued that China must learn a lesson from telecommunication equipment makers ZTE and Huawei and ensure firms comply with the laws of other nations if they want to operate globally.

"China should guide its businesses to obey rules and regulations in cross-border deals as a way to avoid giving excuses [to others] and to mitigate risks," the scholars added.

Wang Jisi is dean of the Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Peking University, and took part in the symposium. Photo: Baidu alt=Wang Jisi is dean of the Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Peking University, and took part in the symposium. Photo: Baidu