China’s Dystopian Coronavirus ‘Back to Work’ Campaign

HONG KONG—People in today’s China are only too aware that algorithms crawl over all social media posts, and that multiple cameras are aimed at all street corners. But the coronavirus epidemic and its fallout have heightened the sense of dystopian menace as never before.

The Coronavirus Epidemic Is Xi Jinping’s Epic Fail

Every phone and its user is trackable, no matter how careful you may be with your digital footprints, and new tools built by Tencent and Alibaba, two of China’s biggest tech companies, have made painfully obvious the tight surveillance experienced by people all over the country.

There’s a contradiction unfolding throughout China with an inconsistent message coming down from the top: Maybe you should remain in quarantine, but really you should get back to work, and then go spend your money.

President Xi Jinping wants people back at their places of employment immediately, but doesn’t want the virus to explode again. Top political leaders declared this week that consumption, which “has been suppressed or frozen” must be “unleashed.”

Ever since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in December, Xi has emphasized the need to maintain China’s status as a global economic powerhouse, a sentiment echoed repeatedly by cadres under his direction.

On Feb. 11, Cong Liang, the secretary general of China’s National Development and Reform Commission, an agency that manages the country’s economy, articulated a paradox hard to resolve. “If we do not get back to work,” he said, “epidemic control won’t be sustainable.” For many CCP officials, falling in line with Xi's order is of paramount importance, logic be damned.

Putting hundreds of millions of people back to work in factories and offices is fundamentally at odds with efforts to contain the spread of a rapidly transmissible disease. But it’s easy to make sweeping declarations while viewing the situation from Beijing.

Big tech is supposed to square this circle, helping to reboot the economy without rebooting the disease, steering people back to their workplaces, for better or worse, under the cold stare of all-pervasive algorithms.





COLOR-CODED QUARANTINE

Tencent is implementing a QR code system that tracks people who use public transportation. Anyone boarding a bus, taxi, or subway car needs to scan the code, linking their identities with that vehicle. And if they later turn out to be a patient with COVID-19, everyone who has shared a ride with them is notified.

It’s an imperfect system, one that backtracks to issue warnings rather than actively preventing the dissemination of the disease, but it has a precedent. Alibaba, employing its Alipay electronic wallet, which has 900 million users in China, has been assigning colors to people—green meaning clear for passage in public areas, yellow demanding seven days of quarantine, and red for 14 days of isolation.

So, whether you can leave a city, or even your apartment complex, depends on Alibaba’s algorithm.

But your color code is not determined by trained medical personnel. Often enough, the system flags people who aren’t exhibiting any symptoms and seem to be in perfect health.

In physical space, other (sometimes faulty) instruments are being used to carry out Beijing’s directives.

The police have adopted new tools to fortify their arsenal. On the streets of Shanghai, they wear headsets with thermal camera attachments to locate people who may be running fevers. In other parts of the country, they have dispatched drones to monitor public areas, broadcasting messages to steer people indoors. A video publicizing the presence of these eyes in the sky is meant to be cute and folksy, but it is just about as creepy as it could be.







“The world should thank China”

Some officials who need to execute Xi’s diktats are cautious about his push.

Last week, Feng Huiqiang, an official with the Guangdong Health Commission in the southeastern quadrant of China, said that migrant workers, who staff factories that export goods to all corners of the globe, “should not rush to return to Guangdong.”

But Xi won’t have any of that. For the past two weeks, he has been making calls to world leaders, repeating one talking point over and over again: “The fundamentals of the economy [in China] will remain strong in the long run.”