China Eases Cash Injections as Government Bonds Steady
(Bloomberg) -- China dialed down its short-term cash injections to the banking system, as the government bond market steadied following this week’s steep losses.
The People’s Bank of China added a net 9 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) of seven-day liquidity via its open-market operations, compared with 123 billion yuan on Thursday, after a rare selloff in the onshore bond market spooked fixed-income investors.
The yield on 10-year bonds climbed two basis points to 2.82% as of 9:33 a.m. local time. It fell four basis points Thursday.
Chinese bonds came under pressure this week as a tweaking of some Covid-Zero restrictions and measures to address the property downturn lifted risk sentiment. Yields surged amid reports of a flood of withdrawals from fixed-income products and regulators asked banks to report on their ability to meet short-term obligations.
Overnight repo rates touched the highest since September, hinting at funding stress, while spreads widened on local credit bonds. The gauge fell 20 basis points to 1.46% on Friday.
“With more active liquidity management, the sentiment factors could fade soon,” Goldman Sachs analysts including Xinquan Chen wrote in a note. “We do not think this will become a liquidity shock comparable to previous risk events.”
