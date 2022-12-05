China eases controls, gives no sign when 'zero COVID' ends

JOE McDONALD
·5 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China is easing some of the world’s most stringent anti-virus controls and authorities say new variants are weaker. But they have yet to say when they might end a “zero-COVID” strategy that confines millions of people to their homes and set off protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.

On Monday, commuters in Beijing and at least 16 other cities were allowed to board buses and subways without a virus test in the previous 48 hours for the first time in months. Industrial centers including Guangzhou near Hong Kong have reopened markets and businesses and lifted most curbs on movement while keeping restrictions on neighborhoods with infections.

The government announced plans last week to vaccinate millions of people in their 70s and 80s, a condition for ending "zero- COVID“ restrictions that keep most visitors out of China and have disrupted manufacturing and global trade.

That spurred hopes for a quick end to “zero COVID." But health experts and economists warn it will be mid-2023 and possibly 2024 before vaccination rates are high enough and hospitals are prepared to handle a possible rash of infections.

“China is not ready for a fast reopening yet,” Morgan Stanley economists said in a report Monday. “We expect lingering containment measures. ... Restrictions could still tighten dynamically in lower-tier cities should hospitalizations surge.”

The changes follow protests demanding an end to "zero COVID” but are in line with Communist Party promises earlier to reduce disruption by easing quarantine and other restrictions. The changes have been highly publicized in a possible effort to mollify public anger, but there is no indication whether any might have been made in response to protests in Shanghai and other cities.

China is the only major country still trying to stamp out transmission while the United States and others relax restrictions and try to live with the virus that has killed at least 6.6 million people and infected almost 650 million.

The protests began Nov. 25 after at least 10 people died in a fire in an apartment building in Urumqi in the northwest. Authorities denied suggestions firefighters or victims were blocked by locked doors or other anti-virus controls. But the disaster became a focus for public frustration.

Ahead of the protests, the Communist Party promised to make “zero COVID” less costly and disruptive but said it was sticking to the overall containment strategy.

The party earlier announced updates to the strategy to make it more focused. Authorities began suspending access to buildings or neighborhoods with an infection instead of whole cities. But a spike in cases starting in October prompted areas across China to close schools and confine families to cramped apartments for weeks at a time.

Authorities say they are “further optimizing” controls and warn the country needs to stay alert.

China faces “new situations and tasks” due to the “weakening of the pathogenicity” of the latest omicron variant, a deputy premier in charge of the anti-virus campaign, Sun Chunlan, said last week. She said China has “effective diagnosis and treatment” and has vaccinated more than 90% of its people.

The ruling party is trying to balance “epidemic prevention, economic stability and security for development,” Sun said Wednesday in a conference with health officials, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Despite the changes, Beijing and other cities are telling some residents to stay home or enforcing other restrictions on neighborhoods with infections.

Travelers at the Chinese capital's train stations and three airports are required to show a negative virus test within the previous 48 hours. Elsewhere, Guangzhou and other cities said areas deemed at high-risk for infection still face additional curbs.

A negative virus test within the past 72 hours still is required to enter public buildings in vast metropolis of Chongqing in the southwest, a hotspot in the latest infection spike. Dining in restaurants in some parts of Beijing still is prohibited.

A newspaper reported last week that some Beijing residents who have mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases would be allowed for the first time to isolate themselves at home instead of going to one of China's sprawling quarantine centers. The government has yet to confirm that.

Forecasters say the struggling economy, already under pressure from weak demand for Chinese exports and a government crackdown on debt in the real estate industry, might be contracting this quarter.

Regulators have responded by freeing up more money for lending and are trying to encourage private investment in infrastructure projects. They have eased some financial controls on real estate developers to reverse a slump in one of China’s biggest industries.

“Policymakers are focusing their efforts on spurring growth,” Eurasia Group analysts said in a report. "However, even if China’s transition away from a strict zero-COVID policy is more decisive and accelerated, meeting public health milestones like increasing elderly vaccination will take months.”

On Monday, the government reported 30,014 new cases, including 25,696 without symptoms. That was down from last week’s daily peak above 40,000 but still close to record daily highs for China.

Xi’s government has held up “zero COVID” as proof of the superiority of China’s system compared with the United States and Western countries. China’s official death toll stands at 5,235 since the start of the pandemic versus a U.S. count of 1.1 million.

China also has suffered a possible rise in fatalities among people with cancer, heart disease and other conditions who struggled to get care while hospitals focused on treating virus cases. Data on those deaths haven’t been reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Iranian state media rejects claim regime is abolishing morality police in face of ongoing protests

    Iran’s ‘guidance patrol’ has been far less active since mass demonstrations began in mid-September

  • Northwestern beats No. 20 Michigan State in Big Ten opener

    Boo Buie scored 20 points and Northwestern beat No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Sunday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Chase Audige added 15 points and Ty Berry had 13 for Northwestern (6-2), which ended a two-game losing streak. “Needless to say, this was a huge win for us,” coach Chris Collins said.

  • Insider Buying: The National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Independent Non-Executive Director Just Bought AU$61k Worth Of Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the National Storage REIT ( ASX:NSR ) Independent...

  • Game recap: Miami Dolphins lose to San Francisco 49ers, backup QB Brock Purdy

    Tua Tagovailoa and the 8-3 Miami Dolphins take on Jimmy Garoppolo and the 7-4 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Levi's Stadium.

  • Arizona State men hold off Stanford; Marcus Bagley has 'stepped away' from team

    ASU basketball has had trouble getting off to a good start when it comes to Pac-12 play, but this year's team appears to have a grind it out mentality.

  • Lion cubs rescued from war-torn Ukraine arrive at Minnesota sanctuary to begin new lives

    Four young lion cubs rescued from war-torn Ukraine by the International Fund for Animal Welfare and brought to Poland finally arrived at a sanctuary in Minnesota where they will receive lifelong care.

  • Iran morality police status unclear after 'closure' comment

    An Iranian lawmaker said Sunday that Iran's government is “paying attention to the people’s real demands,” state media reported, a day after a top official suggested that the country’s morality police whose conduct helped trigger months of protests has been shut down. The role of the morality police, which enforces veiling laws, came under scrutiny after a detainee, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, died in its custody in mid-September. Amini had been held for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress codes.

  • Tasmanian tiger: Remains of last thylacine found in cupboard after 85 years

    The pelt and skull of the last known thylacine are identified in Hobart, solving an 85-year mystery.

  • Supreme Court taking up clash of religion and gay rights

    The Supreme Court is hearing the case Monday of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court. Smith says her Christian faith prevents her from creating websites celebrating same-sex marriages.

  • China services activity shrinks to 6-month lows - Caixin PMI

    China's services activity shrank to six-month lows in November as widening COVID containment measures weighed on demand and operations, a private-sector business survey showed on Monday, pointing to a further hit to economic growth. The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 46.7 from 48.4, marking the third monthly contraction in a row. The figure echoed weak data in a larger official survey on Wednesday, which showed services activity fell to seven-month lows.

  • A simple and unique 5-minute Christmas tree appetizer to impress all your family and friends

    Need a sophisticated nibble for the holidays. This Christmas tree appetizer festive finger food that will bring cheer to any holiday gathering.

  • St. Edward's Crown moved out of tower ahead of coronation

    St. Edward’s Crown, the centerpiece of the Crown Jewels viewed by millions of people every year at the Tower of London, has been moved to an undisclosed location for modification in preparation for the coronation of King Charles III next year. The move was kept secret for security reasons until the operation was complete, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Saturday. Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony that will embrace the past but look to the modern world after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Imperial State Crown will also be used during the service.

  • Goodbye, Gary Lezak. You were the Kansas City community’s best neighbor for many years

    Our own Mr. Rogers of meteorology will be missed. | Opinion

  • IU women's basketball beats Illinois in Big Ten opener

    It takes a team effort by the Indiana Hoosiers to hold off Illinois, led by Makira Cook's 33 points.

  • Only 25% of Russians support war, poll shows; Ukraine wants price cap on Russian oil cut in half: Live updates

    Kremlin polling shows only 25% of Russians favor the war in Ukraine and 57% support peace talks, a Russian media outlet says. Ukraine updates.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray forces say they have withdrawn 65% of fighters from frontlines

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -More than half of Tigrayan forces have withdrawn from the frontlines, the forces' top commander said, a month after a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the two-year conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. "We have accomplished 65% disengagement of our army," Tadesse Wereda, commander-in-chief of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said in a video posted on the forces' official Facebook page late on Saturday. War erupted in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region in November 2020, pitting the Tigrayan forces against federal troops and their allies that included fighters from the Amhara region that borders Tigray and Eritrean soldiers.

  • 'There is no future': Lebanon's new poor face long-term stagnation

    Unemployed and unable to support his family of four, Hussein Hamadeh, 51, now spends his days trying to find help to weather a protracted economic crisis that some Lebanese fear has become the new norm. Hamadeh lost his stable job in carpentry and developed an illness that requires expensive medication. He used to fish and sell his catch for extra income, but he said would-be buyers in his shanty neighbourhood on the coast by Beirut's airport now cannot afford fish or do not buy it because power cuts mean they are unable to rely on refrigeration.

  • Asian shares mixed, oil higher after Russia price cap pact

    Asian shares were mostly higher and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Hong Kong’s benchmark jumped 3.8% and the Shanghai Composite added 1.6%. China recently saw several days of protests across cities including Shanghai and Beijing as public frustration with the COVID-19 curbs boiled into unrest.

  • 2023 Could Be an Explosive Year for Real Estate Investing. Here's Why.

    Real estate didn't fare much better. The median home price reached its highest point in history, then came down quickly as home buying shuddered in a high-inflation, high-interest-rate environment. The high prices, high cost of borrowing, high competition, and tremendous economic volatility mean a lot of real estate investors have stayed on the sidelines over the last few years, waiting for better buying opportunities.

  • Lakers player grades: The Purple and Gold continue to roll

    With Sunday's win over the Wizards, the Lakers have now won eight of their last 10 games.