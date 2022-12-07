China rolls back strict Covid rules after protests

Frances Mao - BBC News
·4 min read
Covid tester in Shanghai
China is relaxing Covid restrictions after protests against its zero-Covid policy

China has rolled back its most severe Covid policies - including forcing people into quarantine camps - just a week after landmark protests against the strict controls.

People with Covid can now isolate at home rather than in state facilities if they have mild or no symptoms.

They also no longer need to show tests for most venues, although a PCR test is needed for schools and hospitals.

Citizens have expressed relief but also concern about the sudden changes.

"Finally! I will no longer worry about getting infected or being taken away as a close contact," one person wrote on Chinese social media.

Another wrote: "Can anyone explain to me what's happening? Why is the change all of a sudden and so major?"

The raft of changes show China is finally moving away from its zero-Covid policy and looking to "live with the virus" like the rest of the world. This comes as the country is grappling with its biggest wave of infections - over 30,000 each day.

Some users online have questioned the accelerated opening-up - "The medical system will be overwhelmed and many elderly would be infected. It begins now," one user wrote.

But many others rejoiced at the loosening of a policy that had controlled their lives for nearly three years.

Until now, China had forced people with Covid and anyone who was a close contact to go to quarantine camps. This policy had been deeply unpopular because it separated families and removed people from their homes.

Videos all year have shown guards dragging people out of their homes, including viral footage from Hangzhou last week which showed a man fighting off officials.

On Wednesday, the National Health Commission announced a swathe of other measures, including:

  • Restrictions like lockdowns should be applied to more precisely identified areas - for example certain buildings, units and floors as opposed to whole neighbourhood or city-wide lockdowns

  • Identified high-risk areas should come out of lockdown in five days if no new cases are found

  • Schools should remain open if there is no wider campus outbreak

The new guidelines also included a strict ban on blocking fire exits and doors and said people had to be able to access emergency medical treatment and escape routes unhindered by pandemic control measures.

It follows reports of people being locked into their homes and buildings being sealed under lockdown measures.

The recent protests were triggered by a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region - critics said the victims had been unable to escape the building because of lockdown measures but Beijing denies this. There have also been repeated reports of delays to emergency medical care for people in locked down areas.

Authorities also stressed the need to accelerate the vaccination of elderly people.

"All localities should adhere to.... focus on improving the vaccination rate of people aged 60-79, accelerating the vaccination rate of people aged 80 and above, and making special arrangements," the statement from health officials said.

The loosening of measures come after the country saw its biggest protests in decades in late November. Crowds took to streets in several cities to criticise lockdowns and pandemic restrictions.

Protests in some places also escalated into direct criticism of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party - a significantly rare display of defiance given the country's intolerance for political dissent.

Since those protests on 24-26 November, Chinese authorities had already begun to tone down language around the dangers of Covid, and they had relaxed lockdown in some cities.

The country's vice-premier, Sun Chunlan, flagged last week that China was entering "a new situation" in the pandemic and the virus' ability to cause disease was weakening.

Experts have warned any easing of zero-Covid in China would have to be done slowly - as the country of 1.4 billion people could see a huge jump in cases that could overwhelm its healthcare system.

Speeding up vaccination of its elderly population is key, health experts say.

"The main way for China to exit Covid with the least damage is via vaccination and three doses of vaccination is a must," Prof Ivan Hung at Hong Kong University told the BBC earlier this week.

"Hopefully before Chinese New Year [in January 2023] as there will be a large movement of the population travelling and returning home," he added.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Barmageddon': Blake Shelton & Carson Daly on How 'The Voice' Gave Them the Idea for Their New Show

    ‘Barmaggedon’ airs Dec. 5 on USA.

  • Israel dismantles unused Gaza crossing to extend barrier

    Bulldozers and cranes were seen Tuesday dismantling a commercial crossing point on the eastern side of Gaza City after Israel decided to extend a security barrier at the location of the long-defunct terminal. The Karni crossing had been the largest and main import-export terminal for the Palestinian enclave, equipped with scanners and conveyor belts.

  • Cannabis stocks rally on fresh talk of including banking rules in military spending measure

    Analyst reiterates 75% chance of approval as lawmakers decide whether to include SAFE Act on cannabis banking in the National Defense Authorization bill

  • World Cup Interest Is so High in Japan That a Top Streaming Site Can’t Cope

    (Bloomberg) -- CyberAgent Inc.’s Abema TV had to restrict access to Japan’s World Cup game early Tuesday morning local time, as runaway demand pushed the streaming service to its limits.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of

  • 30-year Treasury yield hits lowest since September amid fears that Fed hikes will trigger U.S. slowdown

    Treasury yields fall on Tuesday as the likelihood of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve collides with fears of a U.S. slowdown.

  • Stocks end lower as S&P posts 4th straight decline

    STORY: Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 extending its losing streak to four sessions, as skittish investors fretted over Federal Reserve rate hikes and further talk of a looming recession.The Dow fell more than 1%, the S&P dropped over 1.4%, while the Nasdaq shed 2%.Tim Courtney is Chief Investment Officer at at Exencial Wealth Advisors“I think what we're seeing in markets today is the continuation of the interest rate story that started, you know, at the end of the first quarter of this year. [FLASH] And that means those most interest rate sensitive areas of the market, like the Nasdaq, like large growth stocks, they're falling more. They're falling more today. They fell more yesterday. [FLASH] So, if you're more sensitive to interest rates, you've had a bad day over the last couple of days.”Among those large growth stocks, Apple, Amazon.com and Alphabet all fell between 2.5% and 3%.But it was Meta Platforms that really dragged down markets… its shares sliding 6.8% following reports that European Union regulators have ruled the company should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity.Financial titans also pointed toward uncertain times ahead.Bank of America’s chief executive Brian Moynihan predicted three quarters of mild negative growth next year, while JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said inflation will erode consumer spending power and that a mild to more pronounced recession was likely ahead.

  • Russia could disrupt oil markets if they penalize countries that abide by the $60 price cap, RBC's commodities chief says

    "Will the Russians make good on their threats to withhold supplies to any customer who pays at the cap?" RBC's Helima Croft said.

  • 10 Students Overdose Following The Death Of 2 Girls Who Took Stolen Medication From Nurse's Office

    Two schools were involved in medical emergencies where at least ten 12-14-year-olds overdosed.

  • China's COVID-19 policy in flux

    China is set to announce new measures to further ease some of the world's toughest COVID-19 curbs as early as Wednesday, sources told Reuters, with investors cheering the prospect of changes after widespread protests and mounting economic damage. After November's rare widespread protests across more than 20 cities, crucial planks of the policy, such as some compulsory tests, and even messaging on the deadliness of the virus, are changing. Changes varying by location have taken place even in cities such as southern Guangzhou and Beijing, the capital, despite recent record infections.

  • ‘Prince Harry’s fight against Mail on Sunday will cost him £1.2m’

    The Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday will cost him almost £1.2 million, The High Court has heard.

  • China eases COVID quarantine rules in major policy adjustment

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's national health authority said on Wednesday that asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and people with mild symptoms can quarantine at home, in the strongest sign yet that China is preparing its people to live with the disease. Most cases of infection with the coronavirus are asymptomatic or mild with no special treatment required, the National Health Commission said in a statement. "Asymptomatic persons and mild cases can be isolated at home while strengthening health monitoring, and they can transfer to designated hospitals for treatment in a timely manner if their condition worsens," the NHC said.

  • Nigeria's president says no intimidation in upcoming presidential election

    Nigeria will not allow intimidation to gain votes in next February's presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday. Nigerians will head to the polls on Feb. 25 to select a successor to Buhari, who cannot run because the constitution does not permit him to serve more than two consecutive terms. Veteran Bola Tinubu from Buhari's ruling All Progressives Congress party, main opposition People's Democratic Party's Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi from the smaller Labour Party are the main contenders.

  • China 'Definitely' Needs 2nd Covid Booster Dose: CanSino Biologics CEO

    Yu Xuefeng, chief executive officer of CanSino&nbsp;Biologics Inc., a Tianjin, China-based&nbsp;drugmaker that's rolling out a vaccine that can be inhaled, discusses the supply-demand outlook in the country. He speaks with David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Russia appears to have run out of the deadly Iranian-made drones it's been using to terrorize Ukraine, Western officials say

    Most notable of the weapons has been the Shahed-136 used to terrorize Ukrainian cities through attacks against the country's civil infrastructure.

  • Rudy Giuliani failed to answer basic questions at his attorney-misconduct hearing

    The opposing counsel grew frustrated at Giuliani's off-topic responses: "I'm asking you what time it is, and you're telling me how to make a watch."

  • Gallery: See the planes on display before the B-21 rollout

    The Advancing Aeronautics Expo before the B-21 rollout was a display of aviation history, all the way back to the Doolittle Raiders of World War II.

  • Angels special unit brings back two Ukrainian marines from occupied territory

    Ihor Kopytin, member of the Verkhovna Rada (the parliament of Ukraine) Committee for National Security, Defence and Intelligence, has reported that the other day, two marines were brought back from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, one of whom was wounded.

  • No. 24 TCU eases by Jackson State 78-51 for 5th straight win

    FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) JaKobe Coles scored a career-high 21 points, Damion Baugh had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, and No. 24 TCU beat Jackson State 78-51 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight victory. The Horned Frogs were without starters Mike Miles Jr. (18.2 points pre game) and Emanuel Miller (12.6). Coach Jamie Dixon said Miles was dealing with an illness, and Miller had a back issue that started as an illness.

  • China Covid: Xi's face-saving exit from his signature policy

    If you want to know what the government's plan is, look at what it does rather than what it says.

  • Matt Lucas Exits ‘Great British Bake Off’ After Three Seasons & Cohost Noel Fielding Dedicates Him A Farewell Post

    Matt Lucas just confirmed that he is leaving Great British Bake Off after three seasons as a presenter. In a statement posted on social media, Lucas revealed the reason why he was exiting the Channel 4 competition. “Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending […]