China Eastern crash: What do we know so far?

The incident has sparked widespread grief and gripped the Chinese public

It was supposed to be a routine two-hour flight carrying 132 people from one big city to another in southern China.

But just over an hour into the journey, as China Eastern Flight MU5735 was cruising along, it pitched into a sudden near-vertical drop.

The Boeing 737-800 jet plummeted to the ground at speeds of thousands of feet a second before slamming into forested hillside in a fiery explosion.

Most of the jet appears to have disintegrated on impact.

But search and rescue crews scouring the mountains in Wuzhou, Guangxi province have found charred wreckage, scattered belongings, debris and some human remains.

They've also found a piece critical to the puzzle - a black box. The cockpit voice recorder was damaged on the outside but its recordings are reportedly still intact.

Investigators are hoping it will explain a disaster confounding aviation experts. What caused the plane to suddenly nose-dive and crash?

Here's what we know so far.

Nothing amiss prior to nose-dive

Flight MU5735 took off from Kunming at 13:11 local time (05:11 GMT) and was due to arrive, two provinces across, in Guangzhou at 15:05. On board were 123 passengers and nine crew.

The jet was a Boeing 737-800 plane, a model that's been viewed as a reliable workhorse of the aviation industry for decades.

Airline and aviation officials say they've not found any faults with the plane or concerns about flying conditions.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said the plane, which was less than seven years old, had passed all necessary checks prior to take-off.

Once in the air, it had also flown through normal weather on its flight path, where no danger was posed at all, said Mao Yanfeng, head of aircraft investigation at CAAC.

Air controllers had been in contact with the cockpit throughout the flight right up until it suddenly started nose diving - at which point they received no response to their urgent attempts to reach the crew.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the plane had been cruising steadily at a standard 29,100ft (about 9,000m). Two minutes and 15 seconds later it had plunged to 9,075ft (2,700m).

The plane dived thousands of metres in minutes - at a pace calculated to be 157m per second. Its last tracked time stamp in the air was 14:22.

Experts 'baffled'

While it is impossible to say anything without data from the black boxes, many aviation experts have been very vocal about how baffled they are by the way the plane suddenly went into a nose-dive.

Some experts have been quoted by media organisations as saying that the plunge itself was very "odd" as most planes are designed so as not to dive at such steep angles.

The fact that nothing seemed amiss right up until the plane began diving to the ground has only added to the mystery.

Authorities have sent the cockpit recorder found on Wednesday to a lab in Beijing where it's hoped the data can be decoded quickly. The one (of two) black boxes found so far was dented by the crash impact, but the data inside was stable, officials said.

China investigators have also invited US aviation experts to join the investigation, as the Boeing plane was manufactured in the US.

Investigators are expected to look at several possible causes - including deliberate action, pilot error, or any potential technical issues such as a structural failure or mid-air collision.

What do we know about the pilots?

There had been three pilots on the plane, China Eastern officials disclosed on Wednesday. One of them was there as an observer to build up experience.

The captain had 6,709 hours flying experience, while the first and second officers had 31,769 hours and 556 hours respectively.

"From what we know, the performance of the three pilots had been good and their family life relatively harmonious," said Shangguan Xuemin from China Eastern.

He confirmed that typically, the airline deployed only two pilots on short-haul flights as per wider industry practice.

On Thursday, some Chinese media outlets had begun to name the pilots and their families. These details have yet to be confirmed by authorities.

What's happening now?

More than 600 workers and volunteers continue to scour the hillside near Wuzhou, battling wet weather and flooded terrain in a difficult recovery mission.

Four days on from the crash, there's been no sign of survivors, though human remains have been found. But Chinese officials have still not officially declared the number of dead.

China Eastern has said they are offering help to 110 families who have "suffered a loss".

Devastated relatives arrived at the site just a day after the crash. Some have spoken briefly to local media, others have posted grief-stricken laments online.

In the meantime, China is carrying out a two-week safety audit of all planes.

China Eastern and its two subsidiaries have also grounded its fleet of Boeing 737-800s as an emergency precaution.