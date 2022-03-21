Flight MU5735: China Eastern plane carrying 132 people crashes in Guangxi mountains

File picture of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800

A China Eastern Airlines plane carrying 132 people on board has crashed in Guangxi province, Chinese officials have confirmed.

There were 123 passengers and nine crew members on board, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAA).

The number of casualties and reason for the crash are not yet known.

The Boeing 737-800 jet crashed in a mountainous region in Wuzhou, with the explosion setting off a fire in the woods, reported state media.

Rescue crews have been deployed to the area. The CAA said they had also dispatched personnel to the scene.

Flight MU5735 left Kunming at 13:11 local time (05:11 GMT) and was scheduled to arrive Guangzhou at 15:05.

Flight tracking sites report the plane was in the air for just over an hour, and was nearing its destination.

According to FlightRadar24 data, the last sourced information on the flight showed it ended at 14:22 local time, at an altitude of 3,225 ft.