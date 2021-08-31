China’s Services Sector Contracts Amid Delta Virus Outbreak

(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy took a knock from the delta virus outbreak in August, with the services industry contracting for the first time since March last year and manufacturing hit by supply-chain problems.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 50.1 from 50.4 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, slightly lower than the 50.2 median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, slumped to 47.5, signaling a contraction for the first time since the initial virus cases in the first quarter last year.

China imposed stringent measures, including travel curbs, mass testing and quarantines, for about a month to bring a new wave of Covid cases under control. The outbreak was the most widespread since the initial flareup in 2020, sweeping across nearly 50 cities in 17 provinces in the country. Confidence among businesses weakened and consumers cut back on spending after authorities rushed to close tourist sites, call off cultural events and cancel flights.

“Today’s data again reflected the outsized and asymmetric shock on the service sector from Covid-related restrictions,” said Liu Peiqian, China economist at Natwest Markets in Singapore. While there’s room for a rebound in services PMI in coming months as the outbreak is under control, any future Covid outbreak domestically will continue to weigh on the sector, she said.

Exports also took a knock despite some overseas buyers placing their Christmas orders earlier than in previous years, worried about the risk of delayed shipments. The new export orders sub-index declined to 46.7 in August from 47.7 in July, while the new orders sub-index dropped to 49.6 from 50.9.

Exporters have faced a number of challenges this year, like container shortages and excessive freight charges.

Beyond the virus outbreaks, the economy’s recovery is also showing signs of faltering in the wake of recent regulatory crackdowns and weak demand at home. The central bank has signaled it may provide more targeted support for some industries, while the government has pledged to accelerate fiscal spending in the second half of the year, helping to cushion growth.

Other key highlights from the PMI data:

Sub-index for manufacturing jobs was unchanged at 49.6; non-manufacturing employment decreased to 47Construction sub-index rose to 60.5 from 57.5 in JulyPrice pressures on manufacturers eased in the month, with input and output prices declining slightly

