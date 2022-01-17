China’s Economic Growth Slows, Prompting Interest Rate Cut

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s economic growth slowed last quarter as consumer spending took a dive, giving the central bank cause to cut its key interest rate for the first time in almost two years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gross domestic product grew 4% in the final quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday, higher than the 3.3% rise projected by economists but slower than in the previous three months.

For the full year, the world’s second-largest economy expanded 8.1%, well above the government’s target of “over 6%.”

The economy was battered by repeated shocks in the latter half of last year: electricity shortages, defaults from a slow-moving housing and property crisis, and repeated Covid-19 outbreaks. The slowdown prompted officials to try and front-load spending this year to boost investment and activity, with the central bank cutting policy interest rates for the first time since early 2020 to support growth.

The outlook for 2022 is still unclear, with global demand forecast to slow, the omicron variant still spreading inside and outside the country, and no end to the housing market crisis that began with China Evergrande Group but has since snowballed.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

The People’s Bank of China’s bigger-than-expected cut to the one-year medium-term lending facility rate shows it’s serious about putting a prop under the economy. The move suggests banks will quote a lower one-year Loan Prime Rate at Thursday’s fixing for a second month in a row -- providing more support for a slowing economy.

Chang Shu and David Qu

For the full report, click here

Beijing has made economic “stability” a priority this year ahead of a meeting in the fall where President Xi Jinping is expected to be confirmed as leader again, suggesting the government will take more stimulus steps to spur growth.

Trade was a bright spot last year, with exports rising to a record $3.36 trillion for the whole of 2021 on stronger demand for Chinese goods from the U.S., Europe and Asia.

The economy expanded 1.6% on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the final three months of the year, faster than a revised 0.7% in the previous three months.

The People’s Bank of China exceeded market expectations for stimulus by cutting two key policy interest rates ahead of the GDP release. It cut the one-year medium-term lending facility rate to 2.85% from 2.95% and lowered the seven-day reverse repurchase rate to 2.1% from 2.2%. It also injected more liquidity by offering 700 billion yuan ($110 billion) of MLF loans, exceeding the 500 billion yuan maturing, and added 100 billion yuan with seven-day reverse repos, more than the 10 billion due.

Chinese stocks rose following the rate cuts, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index up as much as 0.9% after falling in the previous two days. The yield on 10-year sovereign bonds trimmed its drop to 1 basis point at 2.78% as of 10:04 a.m. local time, after falling 3 basis points in response to the rate reductions.

Industrial output rose 4.3% in December from a year earlier, versus the median forecast of 3.7%. For the full year, it went up 9.6%. Output is likely to be weak this month due to the upcoming Lunar New Year break, disruptions from stringent virus containment measures in Xi’an, Tianjin, some cities in Zhejiang and elsewhere, as well as production curbs imposed on heavy industries in northern China to ensure blue skies for Beijing’s Winter Olympics.

Retail sales growth slowed to 1.7% in December from 3.9% in November and versus an estimate of 3.8%. Total sales rose 12.5% in the year. While catering revenue and off-line retail sales stayed under pressure from the pandemic, holiday shopping toward the year-end and an early Spring Festival likely provided some support.

Fixed-asset investment was 4.9% bigger in 2021 than in 2020, with property investment 4.4% larger and infrastructure investment expanding 0.4% and spending in the manufacturing sector up 13.5%.

Although authorities have moved to ease some of the restrictions on real-estate funding, the effect has yet to be reflected in the numbers. Growth in infrastructure investment was also slow to pick up despite the central government urging the provincial and local governments to borrow and spend.

The jobless rate was 5.1% at the end of December.

(Updates with deck headlines, markets, more details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Loses Quant Trading Team Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- The team leader for quantitative stocks trading at China’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has resigned, joining a growing list of departures among the firm’s investing professionals, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in B

  • China's Q4 GDP beats forecasts but momentum cooling

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economic growth was faster than expected in the final quarter of 2021 but still its weakest pace in one-and-half years, with the central bank cutting loan rates to cushion slowing momentum in the world's second-largest economy. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 4.0% in the October-December period from a year earlier, against 4.9% growth in the third quarter, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. China's economy got off to a strong start in 2021 as activity rebounded from a pandemic-induced slump the previous year, but it has lost steam due to a property downturn, debt curbs and strict COVID-19 curbs which have hit consumption.

  • Moody's places all Citibanamex ratings, assessments on review for downgrade

    Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Sunday placed all ratings and assessments of the consumer banking arm of Citigroup in Mexico on review for downgrade. In a statement, Moody's said the review was triggered by Citigroup's announcement that it would sell its Citibanamex https://www.reuters.com/business/citi-exit-mexican-consumer-banking-business-strategy-revamp-2022-01-11 consumer banking operations, which will end a two decade retail presence in Mexico.

  • Virat Kohli: India's aggressive and spirited captain transformed cricket

    Sports writer Suresh Menon reflects on the career of Indian Test cricket's most successful captain.

  • Market-Roiling Kishida to Elaborate on Japan’s ‘New Capitalism’

    (Bloomberg) -- After roiling financial markets with comments on capital gains taxes and share buybacks, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is back in parliament from Monday -- and investors will be watching closely to see if he does it again.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow

  • These are the best moments from the 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon

    From the day's big winners to our favorite sideline cheerleaders, these were the highlights from the 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon.

  • Novak Djokovic deported: tennis star leaves Australia after losing visa case - latest updates

    Report: Tennis star loses application to stay in Australia Djokovic says he is 'extremely disappointed' at decision World No 1 to leave Australia on flight at 11.30am GMT on Sunday Oliver Brown: Australia's 'Orwellian' decision leaves many uncomfortable questions

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022

  • ‘They want to make an example’: Cuba protesters hit with severe sentences

    Six months after demonstrations, courts have quietly started imposing harsh charges such as sedition Protesters in Havana, Cuba, on 11 July 2021. Photograph: Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters One Sunday last summer, 18-year-old Eloy Cardoso left his mother’s house on the outskirts of Havana to collect an Atari game console from a friend. He’d stayed at home the previous day, while the largest anti-government demonstrations since the revolution had ripped through Cuba. The authorities had managed to qu

  • China's Middle East strategy stays focused on economic relations

    China's talks with Middle Eastern countries last week brought progress in economic cooperation, but little in other areas despite Beijing's desire to play a greater role in the region. Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted a series of meetings with his counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council and four of its six member states, agreeing to accelerate the process of upgrading relations to a strategic partnership and signing a free-trade agreement. "The most important outcome of the visit between C

  • A blow to blatant gerrymandering as Ohio Supreme Court holds Republicans accountable

    Ohio Supreme Court's ruling on district boundaries strikes blow to blatant gerrymandering and is victory for voters.

  • Michigan hospitals, workers struggle with double wave of COVID-19 patients

    On Monday, Michigan set another record for people hospitalized with COVID. The numbers declined slightly by Wednesday, but remain near all-time highs.

  • The next Mega Millions jackpot is the largest since September: How to buy tickets now

    The next pool closes at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and the drawing starts at 11 p.m.

  • China urges local govts to minimize impact from COVID-19 curbs over Lunar New Year

    China's state planner on Sunday urged local governments to minimise the impact from COVID-19 restrictions over the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday to help a rebound in consumption, as rising cases of the Omicron variant threaten economic growth. "Local governments should avoid simplified, one-size-fits-all ... COVID-19 epidemic and control measures (over the holiday) and minimise the impact on the people's life," the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement. It said low-risk places in China meet the reasonable demand for short trips from urban and rural residents, and step up the supply of everyday products over the holiday period.

  • Dwindling labor force due to population loss hurting Guernsey County businesses

    Dwindling labor force due to population loss hurting Guernsey-co. businesses

  • Colombo Port City: A new Dubai or a Chinese enclave?

    China is helping Sri Lanka build a new city to rival global offshore centres. Who will it benefit?

  • How powerful is your country’s passport?

    The most recent ranking shows the greatest disparity between top and bottom nations since the survey began 17 years ago.

  • Meet the Investor Who Spots Opportunities for Jeffrey Katzenberg

    Anthony Saleh oversees a growing venture-capital fund at the former Hollywood chief’s WndrCo, after its Quibi video app collapsed. He also works with the rapper Nas.

  • Biden boxed in on Ukraine

    The Biden administration is pushing to get Congress, Europe and Ukraine on the same page as it tries to deter Russia from invading Ukraine — all while knowing that the decisive factor will ultimately be the whims of Vladimir Putin.Why it matters: Officials from virtually all sides are warning that the risk of a large-scale, conventional war on the European continent is greater than at any time since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Few agree on how to stop it.Stay on top of the latest market tr

  • Awaiting the snowstorm coming to the Poconos? Follow our tracker for updates

    Just when you thought the Tri-State area couldn't get any colder, here comes the snow.