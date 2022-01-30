China Manufacturing Slips in Latest Sign of Slowing Economy

China Manufacturing Slips in Latest Sign of Slowing Economy
Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy continued to slow at the start of the year, with manufacturing output slipping and Covid-19 outbreaks curbing consumer spending.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The official purchasing managers’ surveys released on Sunday showed a moderation in factory production and services in January. Small businesses bore the brunt of the pain, with a separate private index dropping to its lowest in almost two years.

The disruptions add to the woes facing the Chinese economy, with home sales falling and consumption sluggish due to tightened restrictions to contain the spread of the highly-contagious omicron virus variant. Beijing is seeking to stabilize the economy ahead of a key political leadership meeting later this year, with the central bank already cutting interest rates and officials pledging more fiscal support.

“The weak PMI indicates the policy easing measures from the government have not yet been passed to the real economy,” Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd., wrote in a note. “We expect the government will step up policy support in coming months, particularly through more fiscal spending.”

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index declined to 50.1, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday, remaining slightly above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction. The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, fell to 51.1.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

Looking ahead, we expect downward pressures on the economy to persist in the near term, with restrained celebrations around the Lunar New Year holiday dragging on consumption, while production remains in low gear. The authorities have made a sharp pivot to increase policy support. This should cushion the slowdown but the impact may not be discernible until late in the first quarter, after LNY-related distortions in activity have subsided.

Chang Shu, chief Asia economist

For the full report, click here.

The PMI gauge of small companies dropped to 46 this month, the lowest since February 2020 and taking a contracting streak to a ninth month.

That was echoed by the Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, also released on Sunday, which fell to 49.1, the worst in almost two years. The private survey focuses on smaller, export-oriented firms compared with the official manufacturing PMI.

Chinese factories often see a production lull in January and February as workers head home for the Lunar New Year holidays. Activity has also been affected this year by the government’s orders for steel plants to trim output to reduce air pollution ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing which begin Friday.

Travel restrictions and lockdowns in some places are curbing spending on services, with the PMI sub-index for the sector dropping sharply to 50.3, the lowest since August. Residents in places where there have been recent Covid-19 outbreaks, including Beijing, Shanghai and the northern port city of Tianjin, have been urged to not leave the cities unless necessary.

Chinese Holiday Travel Makes a Slow Recovery as Omicron Spreads

Manufacturers were also squeezed by higher costs in January, with input prices rising at the fastest rate in three months, according to the official PMI data.

“That could drive the producer price index up and narrow the room for monetary policy,” said Bruce Pang of China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong.

Construction activity continued to cool this month, with the sub-index falling to 55.4, NBS figures show, suggesting sentiment remained subdued given the property downturn and the limited effect that government spending on infrastructure is having so far. The approaching holiday and cold winter may have also had some impact on building.

Other key highlights from the PMI data:

  • Sub-index for manufacturing jobs fell to 48.9; non-manufacturing employment slid to 46.9

  • Price pressures on manufacturers grew in the month with input and output prices higher

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italy's Treasury pushing for CEO change at Monte dei Paschi - sources

    Italy's Treasury is pushing for a change at the helm of Monte dei Paschi (MPS) of which it owns 64%, as the bailed-out lender gears up to tap markets for cash, three sources close to the matter said. The Treasury late last year refused to meet terms set by Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit to agree to an acquisition of its ailing rival, in a setback for Rome's re-privatisation plans. The collapse of talks with UniCredit has prompted the Treasury to seek an extension of an end-2021 deadline to return MPS into private hands.

  • The Weekly Wrap – Monetary Policy Left the Aussie and Kiwi Dollar in Deep Red

    Economic data took a back seat in the week, with a more hawkish than expected FED weighing heavily on riskier assets, while driving Dollar demand.

  • Blackstone Tees Up $11 Billion in Fresh Capital for Asia Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. has amassed $11 billion to buy companies in Asia after raising its second private-equity fund for the region, nearly tripling its previous pool of capital raised in 2018.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsAmy Schneider F

  • China Manufacturing Loses Steam as Growth Risks Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinChina’s manufacturing sector expan

  • Binance Restricts Nigerian Crypto Accounts on Security Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd., one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges, said it restricted the personal accounts of some Nigerian users to comply with anti-money laundering regulations and ensure the security of the platform for traders.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleChina Summons AstraZeneca Ov

  • Traders’ Emerging Stocks Dreams Are Dashed by Late January Curse

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting emerging-market stocks will best U.S. equities this year have stumbled at the first hurdle.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinTraditionally, the fo

  • China's Evergrande seeks legal advice over HK rural plot

    China Evergrande Group said on Sunday that recievers have been appointed for a plot of undeveloped land in Hong Kong's rural Yuen Long district, in the latest development to hit the debt-laden developer. A source with direct knowledge said the creditor is Oaktree. The assets are charged as security for a financing transaction for $520 million advanced to the group in January 2021, Evergrande said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

  • U.S. and U.K. Work on Russian Sanctions Revamp: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. lawmakers are close to finalizing the language for a sanctions bill, while the U.K. is looking for ways to target oligarch wealth held in the London property market, according to its foreign secretary. Russia further boosted troop levels on the Ukrainian border this weekend, according to the Pentagon. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal W

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Rakes In $5 Billion as Demand for Stocks Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s plan to sell off stakes in local companies held by its sovereign wealth fund is already paying dividends -- it’s set to rake in about $5 billion over three months.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsAmy Schneider Faces Tax

  • Beijing seals off more residential areas, reports 12 cases

    Beijing officials said Sunday they had sealed off several residential communities north of the city center after two cases of COVID-19 were found. The Chinese capital is on high-alert as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics opening Friday. Another 34 cases were confirmed among athletes and others who have come for the Games, the organizing committee said.

  • Valuation: What's wrong with trillion-dollar companies?

    The idea that 1% of the companies in the index account for about 25% of the total market value is jarring, and some folks see that as a vulnerability for the stock market.

  • At his Texas rally, Trump recited the lyrics to a '60s R&B hit to warn against immigration. It was written by a Black civil rights activist who was a member of the communist party.

    The crowd erupted in applause after Trump asked if they wanted to hear the 1968 song by Al Wilson, which he referred to as a poem.

  • Trump says Biden can't enter a sports stadium in the US 'without being loudly mocked and ridiculed,' but the former president was booed at a 2019 World Series game

    The former president himself was loudly booed during a 2019 World Series Game at Nationals Park, with some attendees chanting "Lock Him Up!"

  • Confederate Flags, Conspiracies, and the Ghost of JFK Jr.: What I Saw at Trump’s Bananas Texas Rally

    It’s part roadshow and part religious revival, but the show is a grift and the religion being revived is fascism

  • Washington state trooper who told off governor over vaccine mandate dies from COVID

    The trooper served 22 years before he quit over Gov. Inslee’s vaccine mandate.

  • Biden made Putin wince; hopefully he meant what he said

    Russia’s wealthy cannot invest all their money in Russia, for the simple reason that there is not enough to invest in.

  • Trump Shouts Out Jason Ravnsborg, the State AG Who Ran Over and Killed a Man

    Brandon BellSouth Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who ran over and killed a man in 2020 and could be impeached soon, still has one high-profile fan.Former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening gave Ravnsborg a shout-out during a political rally in Conroe, Texas.“South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg,” the former president said (at the 40:23 mark in the C-SPAN video), even pronouncing his name—“Rounds-berg”—correctly. “Thank you for being here. Appreciate it.”The crowd cheer

  • Retirees fled state to avoid taxing of pension

    Many of us grow tired of these career politicians.

  • Dostoevsky warned of the strain of nihilism that infects Donald Trump and his movement

    A Trump supporter climbs scaffolding in an effort to breach the U.S. Capitol. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty ImagesNihilism was notably cited during U.S. Senate deliberations after rioting Trump supporters had been cleared from the Capitol. “Don’t let nihilists become your drug dealers,” exhorted Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse. “There are some who want to burn it all down. … Don’t let them be your prophets.” How else to describe the incendiary rhetoric and grievances that Donald Trump has peddled since

  • SLO County wants to allow camping on private property, but it’s got some hurdles to clear

    The biggest one: Money