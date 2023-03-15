China’s Economy Shows Mixed Recovery From Covid Slump

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy strengthened in the first two months of the year following the end of Covid restrictions, although the recovery remains unbalanced as industrial output lagged.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Retail sales rose 3.5% from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday, in line with forecasts and reversing from a 1.8% drop in December.

Industrial output rose at a slower-than-expected pace of 2.4%, while the jobless rate increased following the Lunar New Year holidays. Fixed-asset investment grew strongly, a sign the government is boosting infrastructure spending to spur the recovery.

“This probably reinforces the view that even if we have a sequential upswing on China rebound on the back of the reopening, it’s not going to be like a big boom,” Johanna Chua, chief Asia Pacific economist at Citigroup Global Markets, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

China abruptly dropped its Covid Zero strategy in December, leading to a surge in infections through January. Cases peaked earlier than expected, though, prompting people to travel and spend again and providing a boost to the services sector. Factories also benefited as logistics bottlenecks and restrictions ended, but production was also affected by the long holiday and the infection wave.

The NBS said activity “stabilized and rebounded” in the first two months, although the global environment remains uncertain and there’s still insufficient demand in the economy.

The bureau usually combines the data releases for the two months of January and February to avoid distortions from the Lunar New Year holiday, which can fall in either month depending on the year.

Chinese stocks held on to their strong opening gains after the data as equity markets in the region recovered from recent losses triggered by concerns about the health of the US banking system.

The CSI 300 Index of stocks gained 0.6% as of 10:55 a.m. local time, while future contracts of 10-year bonds fell 0.1%. The yuan was little changed.

A breakdown of the retail data shows sales of Chinese and western medicine rose the fastest, by 19.3% in the two month period. Sales of petroleum and its products grew 10.9% and catering rose 9.2%.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

China’s first comprehensive set of “hard” data for the first two months of the year show the recovery is well underway — but isn’t as eye-popping as early survey data suggested. Retail sales swung back to growth, and industrial output accelerated. But the biggest driver was infrastructure investment — raising the risk that the growth spurt is overly dependent on government support.

For the full report, click here

Chang Shu and David Qu

Investment picked up as local governments boosted sales of special bonds to more than 800 billion yuan ($116 billion) in the first two months of the year to front-load spending in infrastructure. The issuance accounts for over a fifth of this year’s total allowance of 3.8 trillion yuan for such debt.

The rebound will be encouraging news to the top leadership, who have made economic growth a top priority this year. Beijing set a modest target for gross domestic product growth of around 5% for this year, signaling it will avoid any big stimulus through infrastructure investment or the property market. However, a fairly ambitious job creation goal of “around 12 million” suggests policy will remain supportive.

Earlier on Wednesday, the central bank boosted net cash injections into the financial system by the most since December 2020, providing banks with additional liquidity as demand for loans picks up.

China’s new Premier Li Qiang said Monday the growth target “is not an easy task“ and “requires redoubled efforts.” The nation will prioritize stability in growth, prices and jobs, while seeking to make progress in high-quality development, he said.

The economy is expected to grow 5.3% this year, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. However, a number of risks cloud the outlook, including waning global demand, a struggling property market and rising geopolitical tensions.

Wednesday’s data points to “a steady rather than accelerating momentum,” said Zhou Hao, chief economist at Guotai Junan International Holdings. “Strong policy support is needed to unleash the growth potential.”

--With assistance from Yujing Liu and Jing Zhao.

(Updates with analysts’ comments.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung Drives Korea’s $400 Billion Bid to Lead in Key Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s largest companies including Samsung Electronics Co. will join a government plan to pour some $422 billion into fields including chips and electric vehicles by 2026, the country’s most aggressive effort to date to stake out pivotal technologies.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Ma

  • China Property Bulls See Silver Lining Behind Earnings Flop

    (Bloomberg) -- China property bulls are looking past what’s likely another disastrous earnings season for the nation’s embattled developers, betting on a recovery as green shoots emerge in sales. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune I

  • What to do if you have over $250K in a bank account

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) is bringing up a lot of questions for people who have larger bank accounts. Kenny Polcari, Kace Capital Advisors Managing Partner, joined Yahoo Finance to share what he thinks you should do if you have over $250,000 in your bank account. Polcari’s first piece of advice is to diversify your banking relationships, saying having at least two is best, “one big money-centered bank, Chase (JPM) or Bank of America (BAC) or Wells Fargo (WFC) or Citibank (C) And then if you want to put money in a local or a regional bank that's in your area… you could certainly do that.” Polcari’s second tip for large account holders is to try investing in treasuries, “buy treasuries short term, three months, six months. This way you're kind of liquid. You're completely protected.” Polcari’s last investment tip: “put it in a CD.” Watch the full interview with Seana Smith and Dave Briggs here. Key video moments: 00:06 On what to do with $1 million 00:16 "You shouldn't just be in one bank." 00:34 On investing in treasuries 01:36 On having $250K 02:27 "put it in a CD."

  • Pentagon Budget Grows. Defense Stocks Don’t.

    U.S. Defense spending could hit $842 billion in fiscal year 2024, up from an expected $816 billion in fiscal year 2023. Defense stocks aren't reacting to the news.

  • UAE Spy Chief’s Firm Buys Into ByteDance at $220 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. was valued at around $220 billion in a recent private-market investment by Abu Dhabi AI firm G42, a significant discount to the $300 billion that TikTok’s owner set during a recent share buyback program.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptB

  • Asia Stocks Shake Off Bank Woes, China Leads Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities climbed Wednesday as investors wagered that the worst of the global fallout from the American banking sector has passed.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutFinancials were among

  • EU Parliament’s Smart Contract Plans Limit Standard-Setting Promise, EU Commissioner Says

    Controversial lawmaker proposals on data use may no longer meet original objectives, Thierry Breton told reporters

  • California Braces for More Flooding as New Storms Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- California’s next round of heavy weather will arrive overnight with high winds that could spark renewed flooding and power outages just a day after an earlier storm sparked evacuations, closed roads and left entire communities awash. Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have M

  • What Dolphins are getting with LB Long: lots of positives but one concern from his coach

    What Dolphins are getting with linebacker David Long

  • Dividend Stocks: UPS Delivers Dividend Growth, Solid Fundamentals

    Shipping giant United Parcel Service is in focus as the company delivers solid dividend growth and stable fundamentals. In the fourth-quarter earnings release on Jan. 31, the company announced it raised its quarterly dividend by 6.6%, to $1.62 per share. This marked the 14th consecutive year of dividend increases for the shipping company.

  • Silicon Valley Bank Creditors Form Group in Advance of Possible Bankruptcy

    Centerbridge Partners, Davidson Kempner and Pimco are among the investors that have hired PJT Partners in anticipation of a possible bankruptcy filing and asset sales.

  • Tech pressure, Yellen everywhere: How Washington scrambled as SVB collapsed

    The U.S. government launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis. As U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen prepares for a Friday hearing before the Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee, investors are raising concerns about a liquidity crisis at Silicon Valley Bank, sending the stock plummeting. Amid growing concern the bank would not last the weekend, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Federal Reserve Board decide to move it into receivership.

  • Apple Bulls Are Looking for a Catalyst. Its VR Headset Launch Could Be Key.

    Analysts say a headset launch in the summer would be a prime candidate to “move the needle” on Apple stock.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • Rivian Stock Really Costs 19 Cents. Investors Shouldn’t Forget Cash.

    The electric vehicle maker's cash balance at the end of 2022 almost equals the company's market capitalization.

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • SVB Collapse: 'Big Short' Michael Burry Changes His Mind

    The legendary investor and hedge fund manager believes the current crisis of confidence around banks is not a "true danger."

  • SVB Collapse Has Extreme Consequences For These Companies

    Insured deposits cover anything under $250,000 -- but some companies had much more than that in SVB accounts. "The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week," the statement also assured. Roku said in a filing that 26% of its company's money, approximately $487 million, was held by SVB.