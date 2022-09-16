China’s Economy Shows Signs of Recovery as Stimulus Ramps Up

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy showed signs of recovery in August as Beijing rolled out stimulus measures to counter a slowdown, although a property market slump and Covid outbreaks continue to weigh on the outlook.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Industrial production growth accelerated to 4.2%, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday, beating economists’ forecast of a 3.8% increase. Retail sales rose 5.4% from a year earlier, higher than the expected pace of 3.3%, and up from 2.7% in July. The rebound came on the back of a low comparison base last year and remained well below the pre-pandemic levels.

Fixed-asset investment gained 5.8% in the first eight months of the year, also better than the 5.5% rise projected by economists. The urban jobless rate slid to 5.3% from 5.4% in July.

“The economy withstood the impacts of multiple unexpected factors and sustained the momentum of recovery and growth with major indicators showing positive changes,” the NBS said in a statement.

China’s CSI 300 Index of stocks pared some losses after the release of the data but still traded 1% lower as of 10:20 a.m. local time. The offshore yuan weakened 0.1% to 7.0229 per dollar.

Helen Qiao, chief economist for Greater China at BofA Global Research, said the data suggest annual growth may still be able to reach 3.5% this year, although domestic demand remains weak.

“We need to see more policy action to help,” she said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “In our view, the only policy that will help is to relax the Covid controls.”

The government and central bank took several steps recently to support the housing and construction industries, seeking to bolster an economy that’s slowed sharply this year. Government spending on infrastructure has also been ramped up and the central bank has cut interest rates to spur growth.

The People’s Bank of China refrained from another interest rate cut this week as the currency comes under pressure. The offshore yuan weakened past the key 7 per dollar level for the first time in more than two years on Thursday.

Despite signs of improvement, the recovery remains fragile as Covid outbreaks spread to more parts of the country and the government intensifies curbs to contain infections in the run-up to the Communist Party’s twice-in-a-decade leadership congress next month. A property market slump also shows no sign of easing, with separate data on Friday showing home prices declined for a 12th consecutive month in August.

The NBS said there should be effective coordination between Covid controls and economic development, adding that authorities will “focus on expanding effective demand, stabilize employment and prices, solidify the economy’s recovery foundation and keep the economy running within a reasonable range.”

Economists have been downgrading their growth forecasts steadily this year to 3.5%, which would be the second-weakest annual reading in more than four decades and is well below the official target of “around 5.5%” announced in March.

Beijing’s Covid Zero strategy remains the biggest threat to growth, with major cities like Chengdu and Shanghai locked down in recent months to curb outbreaks. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimated last week that cities comprising about 37% of gross domestic product were classified as high- or mid-risk for Covid, meaning some of the population in those areas are likely in lockdown or unable to move around freely.

Tourism has been decimated and travel during the upcoming National Day holidays in October is being discouraged.

(Updates with additional details.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian markets weaken as IMF, World Bank flag recession risks

    Asian markets were weaker on Friday as investors braced for a U.S. rate hike next week amid growing concerns of a global recession following warnings from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3% on Friday, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Australian shares were down 0.94% on Friday, while Japan's Nikkei stock index slipped 1.2%.

  • Uber Probes Hacker’s Claim to Have Penetrated Internal Databases

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. has shut down internal Slack messaging as it investigates a cybersecurity breach by a hacker claiming to have accessed the company’s data.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 Bil

  • China lodges complaint as U.S. Senate panel advances Taiwan bill

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Thursday that it had lodged "solemn representations" with the United States, after a U.S. Senate panel advanced legislation that would enhance U.S. military support for Taiwan. If the bill continues to go forward, it would affect U.S.-China relations, Mao Ning, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a regular media briefing. Mao also described the new U.S. legislation as sending "a serious false signal to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence."

  • South Korea's August jobless rate hits record low

    South Korea's unemployment rate fell to a record low in August, while employed people increased for an 18th straight month, government data showed on Friday. The country's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August fell to 2.5% from 2.9% in July, hitting the lowest since the data release began in June 1999, according to the Statistics Korea. "Employment growth is expected to slow going forward as uncertainties are increasing on worsening external conditions and weaker consumption due to high inflation and interest rate hikes," vice finance minister Bang Ki-sun said at an economic policy meeting after the data release.

  • China's property sector contracts further with prices, sales falling

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's property sector contracted further in August, with falls in home prices, investment and sales, official data showed on Friday, as a mortgage boycott, widespread COVID lockdowns and a weak economy clouded confidence in the sector. Once a key driver of economic growth, China's property market has lurched from crisis to crisis since the summer of 2020 after regulators stepped in to cut excess leverage at developers. The property market woes have weighed on the world's second-largest economy, which narrowly escaped a contraction in the second quarter.

  • Gold Plunges to Lowest in Two Years Amid Fed Rate-Hike Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fell to the lowest since April 2020 amid expectations of more aggressive interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve despite a fresh round of mixed US data.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 Bill

  • Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

    A federal judge on Thursday rejected the DOJ's request to allow the department to continue to review classified documents for its investigation.

  • Judge cites unsubstantiated 'media leaks' in rejecting DOJ bid to resume probe into Trump's handling of classified docs

    The Thursday ruling was another setback for prosecutors who are warning of the sensitive nature of the documents retrieved from Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

  • Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

    Fox NewsA Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris

  • People in a retaken Ukrainian town had their phones checked to see if they had collaborated with Russia, report says

    Locals of Shevchenkove lined up outside of a police station to have their phones checked days after the town was reclaimed, CNN reported.

  • Former Kremlin Aide Says Putin Ouster Could Be Right Around the Corner

    ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter a series of battlefield losses in Ukraine, pressure is mounting in Russia for Vladimir Putin to call it quits.And he may not be serving in his role much longer, according to Abbas Gallyamov, Putin’s former speechwriter.“Putin’s image is tarnished,” Gallyamov told CNN on Thursday. “The next thing which is going to happen in Russian politics within the next like several months, maybe up to half a year, is the elites will start looking for a successor.”Gallyamo

  • Putin’s ‘revenge’ on Zelenskyy for visiting Izyum makes him look weak, says political expert

    Against the backdrop of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to the city of Izyum, recently liberated from Russian occupiers, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin now looks ludicrous, not courageous, political analyst Petro Oleshchuk said on the air of Radio NV on Sept. 15.

  • Putin is suffering 'legitimate humiliation' after misjudging the West's willingness to get involved in Ukraine war, Russia expert says

    Recent offensives, while executed by Ukrainian forces, were reportedly made possible due to US and UK intelligence, strategy, and weapons.

  • New York attorney general rejects Trump's settlement offer, perhaps clearing the way for a long-expected lawsuit, report says

    Donald Trump hasn't managed to buy his way out of Attorney General Letitia James' looming lawsuit against his business, The Times reported.

  • Trump warns of 'problems' like 'we've never seen' if he's indicted

    It’s not the first time Republicans have hinted at potential civil unrest.

  • World must be ready for Russia’s disintegration, US general says

    The international community must prepare for the potential disintegration of Russia, Lieutenant General (Retired) Ben Hodges, former commander of United States Army Europe, wrote in an article for UK newspaper The Telegraph on Sept. 13.

  • Trump was likely behind a false statement to the DOJ about secret documents being held at Mar-a-Lago, legal analysts say

    New information from the affidavit the FBI used to search Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was revealed on Tuesday.

  • When will you receive your California inflation relief payment?

    In the coming weeks, taxpayers in California are expected to begin receiving payments promised in response to rising gas prices and the cost of living. Earlier this year, the state legislature and governor agreed to send Californians who file income tax in the state making less than $500,000 a year payments between $200 and $1,050 depending on income and family size. You can find out how much you qualify for here. Eligibility is based on 2020 tax filings. A spokesperson for the California Franchise Tax Board Tuesday said the payments will be distributed through direct deposits and mailed debit cards.

  • Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly declared Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lose the House to Republicans come November. He says Democrats will likely hold the Senate.

  • Taiwanese nursing home apologizes for hiring stripper to entertain disabled veterans

    A group of veterans in wheelchairs got more than mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival after a nursing home in Taiwan enlisted the services of a lingerie-clad stripper to celebrate the Chinese holiday. The Taoyuan Veterans Home, a state-run facility for military vets, issued an apology for hiring the exotic dancer to perform for the seniors. Viral footage filmed by an attendee shows one of the vets getting a handful of breasts as the stripper “twerks” over his wheelchair.