China’s Economy Strengthens in July Despite Housing, Covid Woes

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s economic recovery gained momentum in July as business activities resumed and confidence improved, despite disruptions from sporadic Covid outbreaks across the country.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s the outlook based on Bloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators for this month. The overall gauge was 5, a level indicating the economy is heating up. That was unchanged from June, which was revised up from the neutral level after data showed manufacturing started growing again and services expanded faster than in May.

Small business confidence improved on stronger expectations and better credit conditions, according to Standard Chartered Plc., which surveys more than 500 smaller firms each month. Overall production remained robust, while construction activity picked up thanks to policy support, the firm’s economists Hunter Chan and Ding Shuang wrote in a report.

However, activity in July “failed to accelerate,” with readings normalizing from the recovery in June, they wrote, adding that “sporadic Covid outbreaks in provinces including Shandong, Guangdong and Shanghai may have disrupted activity” labor-intensive smaller and medium-sized industrial companies.

Read more: City Lockdowns Drop, Shenzhen Risk High: China Lockdown Tracker

The center of China’s covid outbreak has shifted over the last month, with cases low in Shanghai and surrounding provinces but rising elsewhere, with some new lockdowns and restrictions being imposed. The eastern province of Anhui, Xi’an, home to the famed Terracotta Warriors, and manufacturing hub Wuxi all imposed curbs during the month. Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province, is in lockdown and on Monday Shenzhen put factories in a “closed loop” production system to try and control an outbreak.

Adding to the virus concerns, China’s property market downturn has yet to show any signs of bottoming out. Home sales continued declining in the first three weeks of July in the top four cities in China, although the fall was at a slower pace. The housing market has been in a slump for a year, with prices and home purchases falling, developers defaulting and now a growing number of people refusing to pay their mortgages on properties that haven’t been delivered by cash-strapped builders.

Those problems are affecting the industrial sector. Although there was a fall in stockpiles of rebar, which is used in construction, that was accompanied by a further drop in steel output in July.

The car market improved thanks to the relaxation of Covid restrictions and a government push to boost sales. In May, China halved the purchase tax on some low-emission passenger vehicles and the government is expediting a study about extending purchase tax exemptions for electric cars and examining ways of boosting car sales in rural areas.

External demand likely stayed resilient in July, providing continued support for China’s economy after the record trade surplus in June. South Korean exports, a leading indicator for global trade, rose 14.5% in the first 20 days of July from a year earlier, despite concerns about a global recession that may dampen demand.

However, that data showed that Chinese demand for imports continued to slow, indicating the lingering effects of the slowdown in the second quarter.

Read more: China’s Slowdown Spills Over to Major Economies Through Imports

This month, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signaled the government would be flexible on the official growth target and reiterated caution about excessive stimulus, arguing that the economy was showing initial signs of recovery from Covid outbreaks. Slightly higher or lower growth rates were acceptable as long as employment is relatively sufficient, household incomes grow and prices are stable, Li told global business leaders hosted by the World Economic Forum last week.

Many economists expect China will likely miss its economic growth target of about 5.5% this year by a significant margin. That would be the first time that has happened - the government didn’t set a target in 2020, during the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, and only missed it by 0.2 percentage point in 1998.

Early Indicators

Bloomberg Economics generates the overall activity reading by aggregating a three-month weighted average of the monthly changes of eight indicators, which are based on business surveys or market prices.

  • Major onshore stocks - CSI 300 index of A-share stocks listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen (through market close on 25th of the month).

  • Total floor area of home sales in China’s four Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen).

  • Inventory of steel rebar, used for reinforcing in construction (in 10,000 metric tons). Falling inventory is a sign of rising demand.

  • Copper prices - Spot price for refined copper in Shanghai market (yuan/metric ton).

  • South Korean exports - South Korean exports in the first 20 days of each month (year-on-year change).

  • Factory inflation tracker - Bloomberg Economics-created tracker for Chinese producer prices (year-on-year change).

  • Small and medium-sized business confidence - Survey of companies conducted by Standard Chartered.

  • Passenger car sales - Monthly result calculated from the weekly average sales data released by the China Passenger Car Association.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden on the mend after testing positive for COVID-19, his physician says

    ABC’s Zohreen Shah has the latest from President Joe Biden’s physician, who said the president's symptoms have diminished considerably.

  • Alibaba to Pursue Primary Listing in Hong Kong

    The move comes as Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over the audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

  • IMF Supports Argentina’s New Economy Minister as Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said Monday that Argentine officials reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to its $44 billion program with the fund, attempting to shore up confidence after the economy fell deeper into crisis. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey

  • Central Banks to Blame for Inflation, Former RBNZ Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks are responsible for soaring inflation rates around the world and should admit that they over-stimulated economies during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJThat’s the view of f

  • Difficulty Paying Bills Tops Pandemic High in US Census Survey

    (Bloomberg) -- The share of Americans who report having difficulties paying their bills has surpassed its 2020 pandemic peak in a US Census Bureau survey, underscoring the toll of soaring prices on budgets.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Invest

  • China’s Gotion High-Tech Raises $685 Million in Zurich GDR Sale, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese battery maker Gotion High-Tech Co. raised $685 million after pricing its global depositary receipts in Switzerland at the bottom of a marketed range, as Chinese firms rush to take advantage of the expanded stock connect program.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the E

  • Rio Tinto, Fortescue record profits near end on price view, dim demand

    Australian iron ore miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd are unlikely to see a repeat of record profits booked in recent years as they face soaring costs, falling prices and a tight labour market. Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore producer, may see its first-half earnings drop by about a third, while Fortescue could report up to a 40% drop in annual profit, according to Refinitiv estimates. A persistent downward trend in iron ore prices is expected to weigh significantly on earnings of top Australian miners, UBS analyst Lachlan Shaw said.

  • China Tech Lifts Asian Stocks From Pre-Fed Torpor: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia received a fillip Tuesday from China’s technology sector, helping to alleviate some of the caution in global markets ahead of a hotly anticipated Federal Reserve interest-rate hike.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk I

  • Global Competition for LNG Intensifies on New Russia Supply Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s latest move to cut natural gas supply to Europe is intensifying global competition for seaborne shipments of the fuel, threatening higher prices and shortages from Asia to South America.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk In

  • Oppenheimer Sees Gains of 60% (Or More) in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Second quarter earnings season is well under way, and its forming a positive counterpoint to a series of gloomy data releases expected this week. So far, some 100 or more of the S&P-listed firms have reported, and approximately 72% have been surprising to the upside. This runs counter to forecasts for later in this week – market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to bump up interest rates by another 0.75% on Wednesday, and are expecting Thursday’s Bureau of Economic Analysis release to s

  • Stocks wobble on Walmart warning, looming Fed hike

    Asian shares wobbled on Tuesday and bonds were firm as a profit warning from Walmart put consumption and company earnings under a cloud ahead of what is likely to be another sharp U.S. interest rate hike. MSCI's broadest gauge of Asia stocks outside Japan meandered just above flat. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2% and S&P 500 futures were down 0.4%.

  • Apple offers discounts in China, ‘Nope’ records $44 million debut, Musk-Brin friendship allegedly over

    Notable business headlines include Apple announcing a promotional discount for its online shoppers in China, Jordan Peele's 'Nope' tops box office expectations, and Elon Musk at the center of former Google CEO Sergey Brin's divorce.

  • Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ says you’re ‘delusional’ if you think the coming recession will be short and shallow

    Top economist Nouriel Roubini, who has earned the moniker ‘Dr. Doom’ for his pessimistic economic views, says a ‘severe’ recession and debt crisis are coming.

  • Shallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Economist Nouriel Roubini said the US is facing a deep recession as interest rates rise and the economy is burdened by high debt loads, calling those expecting a shallow downturn “delusional.”Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Inves

  • Steve Bannon Calls On '4,000 Shock Troops' To 'Deconstruct' The Government 'Brick By Brick'

    He's back with more incendiary rhetoric against the nation just days after his contempt of Congress conviction.

  • Economist Roubini: 'Severe' Recession, Financial Crisis Coming

    What we'll face amounts to a stagflationary debt crisis, combining the worst of the 1970s and 2008, Nouriel Roubini said.

  • Adam Kinzinger says he 'got super drunk' when Trump visited Republicans at a legislative retreat in January 2017: 'How do we deal with this?'

    Long before breaking with the former president and serving on the January 6 committee, Kinzinger worked to cope with Trump's influence on the party.

  • Fox News anchor Bret Baier slams Trump, saying January 6 hearings made him look 'horrific'

    Baier — not a Donald Trump loyalist — said the former president's inaction as an insurrection struck the US Capitol could do him real damage.

  • The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

    Russia's 'doom propaganda' is serving as 'rhetorical preparation for a power struggle after Putin falls,' he wrote.

  • Recession fears and rising rates are a buying opportunity for affluent Americans: ‘This is when the wealthy make their money’

    The wealthier subset of American society is tapping their securities-backed credit lines to buy up assets priced cheap in today’s markets.