China’s Economy Weakens and Signs Point to More Strain Ahead

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s factory and services activity contracted in October, with signs that things could worsen in the coming months as the government sticks to Covid controls that have disrupted activity across the world’s second-largest economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Both the official manufacturing purchasing managers index and the non-manufacturing gauge, which measures construction and services activity, fell in the month to 49.2 and 48.7, respectively, missing economists’ expectations. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in activity, while anything above suggests expansion.

“Today’s data suggest it is too early to bet on China’s economic recovery” despite recent third-quarter economic data performing better than expected, said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Rising Covid, lackluster property and falling exports are dragging China’s growth momentum.”

Chinese stocks flipped into gains after earlier losses Monday. The benchmark CSI 300 Index was up 0.2% as of 11:15 a.m. local time. The yield on China’s 10-year government bond fell 2 basis points to 2.64%, while the onshore yuan weakened 0.2% to 7.261 per dollar.

Even though recent data showed economic growth strengthened to 3.9% in the third quarter, there have been signals of weakness again as Covid outbreaks worsen, creating more disruptions for businesses and residents. Sunday marked the biggest nationwide surge in infections since August as cases topped 2,600, and workers at Apple Inc.’s biggest iPhone plant in the country have been leaving to escape Covid measures.

Beijing is expected to keep Covid Zero in place until at least March 2023, wrote economists at Nomura Holdings Inc. led by Lu Ting in a Monday note. They added that the lockdown situation will likely worsen “due to the winter season and more infectious variants,” and said they expect export growth to keep sliding and the property sector to deteriorate further “on the lack of a comprehensive solution.”

Early indicators including car and real-estate sales weakened in October, while global trade and small business confidence contracted, pointing to a grim outlook for the economy.

Covid controls were heightened in some areas ahead of the twice-a-decade party congress in October, in which President Xi Jinping secured an third term in power, with the tighter restrictions hitting tourism revenue during the week-long national holiday at the beginning of the month.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“As grim as China’s October PMIs are, the broad tumble into contraction probably doesn’t capture all the weakness in the economy. The slides in the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs below 50 were steeper than expected. What’s more, the survey wrapped up on Oct. 25 -- before fresh Covid curbs were applied to contain more outbreaks. The message is clear -- growth is turning down again.”

-- David Qu and Chang Shu, economists

For the full report, click here.

Things appear to have gotten even more severe since then. A survey released last week from Nomura estimated that the number of places under lockdown had risen to 9.2% of China’s total gross domestic product, up from 7% of GDP in mid-October.

NBS analyst Zhao Qinghe acknowledged the impact of Covid rules on PMI in a statement accompanying the data, saying the fall in October’s data was due to sporadic outbreaks, adding that “there is a need for a further steadying of foundations for a recovery.”

PMI sub-indexes were weak across the board as new orders for manufacturing fell, input and output prices rose and job losses appeared to mount -- indexes measuring manufacturing and non-manufacturing employment both slid. A sub-gauge measuring suppliers’ delivery times declined, a sign of disruption to manufacturing logistics.

While the government’s infrastructure push has boosted production of construction materials like steel, providing some lift to manufacturing, the recovery is still being held back.

“The key takeaway here is that you can do more infrastructure and manufacturing investment, but it also depends on how much of a hole you have to fill in between the property slowdown and the Covid impact,” Hui Shan, chief China economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Tuesday’s Caixin manufacturing PMI may show an even worse picture for the nation’s smaller and more export-oriented businesses. Economists project that index will record a contraction of 48.5, only marginally less severe than September’s 48.1 reading. The index has been in contraction since August.

--With assistance from James Mayger.

(Updates throughout with additional detail, markets movement.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Inside a Chinese iPhone Plant, Foxconn Grapples With Covid Chaos

    Foxconn is scrambling to contain a weekslong Covid-19 outbreak at an iPhone factory in central China, trying to appease frightened and frustrated workers during a crucial period for smartphone orders.

  • Wild Swings Greet China Stock Traders After Post-Congress Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares saw big swings early on Monday, as a ramp-up of Covid restrictions and poor economic data worsened the outlook for the market, while some dip-buyers emerged. Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsLula Poised to Win Brazil Election, Polls

  • Exclusive-Foxconn COVID woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone Nov shipments from Zhengzhou plant - source

    Apple supplier Foxconn's COVID-19 woes at its vast iPhone manufacturing facility in China's Zhengzhou city could slash the site's November iPhone shipments by up to 30%, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. The source, who declined to be identified as the information was private, said Foxconn is working to boost iPhone production at its factory in the southern city of Shenzhen. Foxconn referred Reuters to a statement it released late on Sunday, in which the company said that the situation was gradually being brought under control and that Foxconn would coordinate back-up production capacity with its other plants to reduce any potential impact.

  • China's factory, services activity skids on persistent COVID curbs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory activity unexpectedly fell in October, weighed by softening global demand and strict domestic COVID-19 curbs, which hit production, travel and shipping in the world's second-largest economy. While China's economic growth beat expectations in the third quarter, persistent COVID-19 curbs, a prolonged property slump and global recession risks are clouding a more robust revival in factory and consumer activity. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.2 from 50.1 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.

  • China residents able to travel to Macau using e-visa from Nov 1

    China's immigration bureau said mainland residents will be able to travel to Macau from Nov. 1 using an online visa system rather than in-person applications, a move that could increase travel to the world's largest gambling hub. The bureau said it would "launch exit-entry management policies and measures to promote economic and social development" in Macau in a notice posted on the government's official WeChat account. But the easing of visa rules comes just as Macau's government itself has reinstated some tough COVID curbs after a handful of cases were detected there in recent days after no infections for more than three months.

  • China Manufacturing, Non-Manufacturing PMIs Contract

    China's official manufacturing purchasing managers&nbsp;index and the non-manufacturing index, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors,&nbsp;contracted in October. Hui Shan, chief China economist at Goldman Sachs, discusses what the latest figures says about the outlook for the economy. She speaks with David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Stellantis says Jeep joint venture in China to file for bankruptcy

    The European carmaker said in a statement it had fully impaired the value of its investment in the joint venture in its results for the fist half of 2022, adding that it will continue to provide services to existing and future Jeep brand customers in China. Stellantis had terminated the venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (GAC) in July, only months after it said it would raise its stake in the business to 75% from 50%.

  • China central bank reaffirms it will step up support for real economy

    China's central bank will step up credit support for the real economy while keeping the yuan basically steady, Governor Yi Gang said in comments published on Sunday, reaffirming the bank's existing policy objectives. "We will keep liquidity reasonably ample, increase credit support to the real economy," Yi was quoted by a central bank statement as saying during a parliament session on Friday. "Going forward, China has the conditions to maintain a normal monetary policy as long as possible and maintain the stability of the currency's value."

  • Goldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in March

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said they now expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to 5%, higher than previously predicted.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsLula Poised to Win Brazil Election, Pollster Datafolha SaysThe central

  • Russia squeezes out one “dirty bomb” after another to waste the UN’s time

    The Russian delegation at the United Nations put on quite an act on Oct. 27, providing a full-scale horror show of allegations against Ukraine: bioweapons, contagious combat mosquitos and, of course, the dirty bomb.

  • What is leaving Netflix in November 2022?

    Full list of everything leaving #Netflix throughout November:

  • ‘Black Adam’ Takes Top Spot At Box Office Again

    The Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC superhero film kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the box office in its second weekend in theaters.

  • ‘Black Adam’ remains No. 1 at box office in its second week

    "Black Adam,” the Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC superhero film, kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters.

  • Dubai Seeks to Raise $362 Million From District Cooling Firm IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai is seeking to raise $362 million from selling a 10% stake in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp., the city’s fourth privatization this year as part of efforts to boost trading volumes on its stock exchange.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for Arm

  • Halloween at the movies: How horror films have helped boost post-pandemic box office

    Horror films have jolted the post-pandemic box office.

  • Barack Obama Mercilessly Mocks Herschel Walker With A 'Thought Experiment'

    The former president also torched the Donald Trump-backed GOP candidate with a reworked version of his iconic slogan.

  • 'It's sick': Democratic lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herself and promoting political violence in the past

    "It's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason," Greene said of Nancy Pelosi in 2019, per CNN.

  • Devin Nunes Posts Appalling Quip About Hammer Attack On Paul Pelosi

    Twitter critics were not amused by the twisted humor of Truth Social's CEO.

  • Confederate flag on I-85 in Spartanburg County ordered removed

    A 120-foot flagpole flying a Confederate flag along Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County has been ordered removed.

  • 'I'm very disturbed': George Conway predicts that the US is 'going to see more' violence in the wake of Paul Pelosi assault

    "I'm worried that we're facing an era where we're going to see more of this," Conway told CNN on Friday.