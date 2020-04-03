The China Education Group Holdings (HKG:839) Share Price Is Down 13% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

It's understandable if you feel frustrated when a stock you own sees a lower share price. But sometimes broader market conditions have more of an impact on prices than the actual business performance. So while the China Education Group Holdings Limited (HKG:839) share price is down 13% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -12%. And that total return actually beats the market return of -19%. China Education Group Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The silver lining is that the stock is up 4.2% in about a week.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the China Education Group Holdings share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

With a low yield of 1.7% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. China Education Group Holdings's revenue is actually up 40% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's not great that China Education Group Holdings shares failed to make money for shareholders in the last year, but the silver lining is that the loss of 12% , including dividends, wasn't as bad as the broader market loss of about 19%. On the plus side, the share price has bounced a full 2.6% in the last three months. It could be that the share price dropped so far that the business was cheap on the numbers, but the future will ultimately determine the value of the stock. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand China Education Group Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for China Education Group Holdings you should know about.

