Do You Like China Electronics Huada Technology Company Limited (HKG:85) At This P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how China Electronics Huada Technology Company Limited’s (HKG:85) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. China Electronics Huada Technology has a P/E ratio of 8.24, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$8.24 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Electronics Huada Technology:

P/E of 8.24 = HK$0.63 ÷ HK$0.076 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

China Electronics Huada Technology’s earnings per share fell by 10% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 6.3% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

How Does China Electronics Huada Technology’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that China Electronics Huada Technology has a lower P/E than the average (14.8) P/E for companies in the semiconductor industry.

China Electronics Huada Technology’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does China Electronics Huada Technology’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

China Electronics Huada Technology’s net debt is considerable, at 145% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On China Electronics Huada Technology’s P/E Ratio