Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited (HKG:798) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 3.9%. Let’s dig deeper into whether China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How does China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding fare?

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 35%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. The reality is that it is too early to consider China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 5 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding has a yield of 3.9%, which is on the low-side for Real Estate stocks.

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three fundamental aspects you should further research:

