Is China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited's (HKG:798) CEO Pay Fair?

Liping Huang is the CEO of China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited (HKG:798). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Liping Huang's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited has a market cap of HK$3.5b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CN¥2.0m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CN¥537k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from CN¥1.4b to CN¥5.6b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was CN¥2.3m.

So Liping Huang is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

Is China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited Growing?

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 15% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 59% over last year.

The reduction in earnings per share, over three years, is arguably concerning. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 42% over three years, many shareholders in China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Liping Huang is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company cannot boast particularly strong per share growth. And we think the shareholder returns - over three years - have been underwhelming. So it would take a bold person to suggest the pay is too modest. So you may want to check if insiders are buying China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding shares with their own money (free access).

