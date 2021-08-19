China emissions directive chokes iron ore prices

Kate Marino
·2 min read

Data: S&P Capital IQ; Chart: Axios Visuals

Iron ore prices have taken a dive over the last month as the largest buyer of the commodity, China, pulls back.

The big picture: Iron ore is a key input in crude steel production. A Beijing directive earlier this year called for lower production in order to curb carbon emissions. The Chinese government also raised export taxes to make it less attractive for steel mills to sell abroad.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Why it matters: The global response to climate change has the power to create and reshape industries, impacting the supply and demand for all kinds of materials.

  • China is aiming to shift some of its steel production away from the blast furnaces that require coal and iron ore — to electric furnaces, which use electricity to melt scrap steel into new products, says Michael Widmer, commodity strategist at BofA.

State of play: The steel sector produces as much as 20% of China's carbon emissions, CNBC.com reports.

By the numbers: China's steel production declined 5.6% month over month in the first half of July, Bloomberg reported.

  • Iron ore prices have fallen 21% since July 20, to $167 per ton, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Of note: Those figures may be down, but they’re down from historically high levels. Iron ore prices hovered between $80 and $120 per ton throughout much of 2019 and 2020.

  • And in the first half of 2021, China’s steel production was up 12% compared to 2020, per CNBC.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the supply of iron ore, global producers like Vale are boosting capacity — and that’s also pressuring prices.

  • The largest iron ore suppliers have production costs of around $30 per ton — so current prices in the $160 area are still lucrative, Widmer says.

The bottom line: As the largest buyer of iron ore, what China does will determine the market. If the government sticks to its guns on shifting away from blast furnaces, the market for iron ore could gradually become a smaller one in the years ahead, Widmer adds.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • OAN Loses Appeal Against Maddow, Must Pay MSNBC at Least $250,000

    Theo WargoFringe right-wing network One America News lost the appeal of its defamation suit against MSNBC and star host Rachel Maddow on Tuesday, with a panel upholding a previous federal court ruling against OAN that required them to pay $250,000 of the defendants’ legal fees.OAN, owned by Herring Networks, initially sued Maddow for $10 million in July 2019 after the MSNBC star said on her show that the Trump-boosting network is “paid Russian propaganda,” calling her remarks “malicious and utte

  • It’s Kraft vs. Kraft in Venezuela’s Strange Take on Capitalism

    (Bloomberg) -- What’s left of Venezuela’s manufacturing sector has survived government expropriations, frequent blackouts, a currency collapse and equipment shortages. But now there’s another threat: competition from imported versions of the companies’ own products.Shops across Venezuela stock Mexican-made Oreo cookies right next to the locally produced version. Kraft Heinz Co.’s mayonnaise is being imported from Brazil and the U.S., even though the company also makes the sandwich spread in the

  • Erika Girardi's Music Career Memorabilia Auctioned by Ex Tom Girardi's Law Firm amid Legal Trouble

    Tom Girardi's law firm is hoping to sell off various items in order to begin paying creditors in an ongoing bankruptcy case

  • Florida deli sparks backlash for hiring sign: 'Min wage = mediocre person'

    To earn $12 an hour, an employee needs to work "like two people," according to the sign.

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • China lures Western fund managers to tackle looming pensions crisis

    As tensions rise with the West and its leaders crack down on tech entrepreneurs, China is becoming an increasingly hard place to make a fortune.

  • NYC restaurants sue city over ‘arbitrary’ proof-of-vaccination rule

    New York City was the first major metropolis to announce proof of vaccination rules for businesses such as bars and restaurants

  • China’s crackdown on its workplace drinking culture is a problem for the world’s largest liquor company

    Kweichow Moutai stands to lose from China’s drinking crackdown.

  • Why FuelCell And Plug Power Look Charged Up For A Drive North

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have been pummeled since reaching all-time highs of $29.44 and $74.49, respectively. The Senate passage of the infrastructure bill, which creates an $8-billion opportunity for the clean hydrogen industry, gave both stocks a small boost before they were knocked back down to the lows. The green hydrogen sector has largely failed to garner investor interest since the first quarter despite a progressing global agreement to move tow

  • This Is Your Ideal Job, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

    This water sign needs a profession where they can rule with an iron fist.

  • 3 Ways Claiming Social Security at 62 Might Hurt You

    When it comes to signing up for Social Security, you have choices. Age 62 happens to be the most popular age to sign up for benefits. For each month you claim Social Security ahead of FRA, your monthly benefit will be reduced.

  • Russia’s Battle Against Inflation Erodes Its Wheat Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s worsening crop prospects and President Vladimir Putin’s bid to keep a lid on inflation are derailing exports to one of the country’s most important wheat markets. The nation’s wheat has become less competitive as the government introduced export taxes after Putin bemoaned surging local food costs, while poor weather has hurt crops. That’s seen Russian supplies account for just a fifth of tender purchases by top importer Egypt this season, the lowest level in at least seve

  • A restaurant in San Francisco's Chinatown is paying staff $1.6 million over claims that it stole their tips and failed to pay wages

    Z & Y stole tips and paid some staff below minimum wage, California's labor commissioner said. The restaurant owners deny the allegations.

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S. Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said that on Oct. 21 she will likely announce when she will rule on whether Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer for Huawei’s Technologies and daughter of its founder, will be extradited. Meng was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018 at the request of U.S. authorities.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • Tencent’s Martin Lau Explains China’s Tech Sector Crackdown

    Martin Lau, president and executive director of China’s tech and entertainment industry leader Tencent, on Wednesday explained the positive outcome from the maelstrom of new regulation that the Chinese government is currently imposing on the internet. In less than a year, regulators from multiple departments and ministries have besieged the country’s leading private sector companies. […]

  • U.S. manufacturing production accelerates on autos in July

    Production at U.S. factories surged in July, boosted by an acceleration in motor vehicle output as auto makers either pared or canceled annual retooling shutdowns to work around a global semiconductor shortage. Manufacturing output jumped 1.4% last month after falling 0.3% in June, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing production rising 0.6%.

  • China Port Congestion Worsens as Ningbo Shuts for a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The partial closure of the world’s third-busiest container port is worsening congestion at other major Chinese ports, as ships divert away from Ningbo amid uncertainty over how long virus control measures in the city will last.In nearby Shanghai and in Hong Kong, congestion is once again increasing after dropping due to the reopening of Yantian port in Shenzhen, which shut in May for a seperate outbreak. The number of container ships anchored off Xiamen on China’s southeast coast

  • This town is the first in America to ban new gas stations – is the tide turning?

    A movement in California seeks a moratorium on new pumps – and a transformation of the US transportation system A defunct gas station at the southern end of Petaluma, in Sonoma county. Photograph: Robert Gumpert/The Guardian Emily Bit remembers a time when she didn’t feel the constant threat of climate change. Her family lives in American Canyon, in southern Napa county, California, a state now being hit by record high temperatures and devastating wildfires. “It didn’t used to be this bad,” she