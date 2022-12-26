China to end Covid quarantine for foreign arrivals

Robert Plummer - BBC News
·1 min read
Quarantine hotel in Hangzhou
Quarantine hotel in Hangzhou

China has announced that its requirement for travellers arriving in the country to go into quarantine will end on 8 January.

The measure is the latest in a series of restrictions to be lifted as China abandons its zero-Covid policy.

China is seeing an explosion in Covid-related infections and medical workers have said they are struggling to cope.

In his first comments on the changes, President Xi Jinping urged officials to do what was "feasible" to save lives.

State media quoted him as saying the country faced new situations demanding a more targeted response.

China has stopped publishing Covid statistics, but it is thought thousands of people may be dying every day.

Since March 2020, all passengers arriving in China have had to undergo mandatory centralised quarantine.

But the length of time has been progressively reduced, from three weeks originally to just five days at present.

Under the new rules, Covid will be downgraded from a Class A infectious disease to Class B, meaning that quarantine will no longer be enforced.

China's about-turn on how it manages the pandemic has left Mr Xi in an uncomfortable position, analysts say.

He was the driving force behind the zero-Covid policy, which was blamed for restricting people's lives excessively and harming the economy.

But having abandoned it, he now has to take responsibility for the huge wave of infections and hospital admissions, mainly among older people.

Public anger over the president's handling of the pandemic is one of the areas in which he is most vulnerable.

Recommended Stories

  • China to scrap COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020. China's management of COVID-19 will also be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the current top-level Category A, the health authority said in a statement, as the disease has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection. Three years of zero-tolerance measures, from shuttered borders to frequent lockdowns, have battered China's economy, fuelling last month the mainland's biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

  • China hospitals 'overwhelmed' by COVID surge

    STORY: Hospitals in China are under siege from a new wave of COVID cases. One in Shanghai said it expected half of the city’s 25 million people to get infected by the end of the week after Christmas. In Beijing, healthcare workers said patients might have to be turned away due to a lack of beds and resources. Howard Bernstein is a doctor at the city’s United Family Hospital: "The hospital is just overwhelmed from top to bottom. So, the ER is filled up with people. A lot of them got admitted to the hospital, they’re not getting better in a day or two, so there’s no flow. And therefore people keep coming to the ER, but they can’t go upstairs into hospital rooms. So they are stuck in the ER.”The new upsurge comes after President Xi Jinping’s government suddenly abandoned strict measures aimed at stamping out the virus. State media say frontline workers have been told to work while sick, while retired staff have been brought back in some areas. The country’s National Health Commission has said it will stop publishing daily data on infections, amid doubts over their reliability. But figures from one UK-based health data firm estimate China is facing more than a million infections and 5,000 deaths every day.Ordinary citizens are making their own estimates too. This woman says almost everyone she interacts with has been infected.

  • Asian shares higher in thin holiday trading

    Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.7% to 26,405.87 and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.2% to 2,317.14. Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda indicated in a widely watched speech Monday that the Japanese central bank does not intend to alter its longstanding policy of monetary easing to cope with pressures from inflation on the world's third-largest economy. Last week, markets were jolted by a slight adjustment in the target range for the yield of long-term Japanese government bonds, viewing it as a sign the Bank of Japan might finally unwind its massive support for the economy through ultra-low interest rates and purchases of bonds and other assets.

  • China to Open Borders Despite Surge in Covid-19 Cases

    Beijing took its latest step towards moving past Covid-19, laying plans to lift restrictions on international travel—even as the country’s hospitals continue to fill up.

  • China's biggest cities edge toward living with COVID

    STORY: There were signs that mainland China’s biggest cities were edging closer to living with COVID-19 on Monday with packed morning subway trains in Beijing and Shanghai. People mostly stayed home in the weeks after China scrapped its ruthless zero-COVID restrictions as they tried avoid the disease or dealt with an infection.China is the last major country to move toward treating COVID as endemic.Now, the virus is infecting millions, left largely unchecked across the country while residents have returned to commuting to work.“I am prepared to live with the pandemic. After all, lockdowns are not a long term solution,” 25-year-old Lin Zixin told Reuters.Shanghai’s streets in particular – even with just a handful of cars on the road -- were a sharp contrast to April and May.That’s when the city endured a strict and bitter lockdown… and hardly anyone went outside.China had reported no new COVID deaths for the six days through Sunday.However, health experts and residents worry that China’s statistics do not reflect the actual number of fatalities.The country has narrowed its definition for classifying deaths as COVID-related, counting only those involving COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure.And the country’s health system has been under enormous strain.Health care staff have been asked to work while sick or retired medical workers being rehired to help, according to state media.Analysts say the economy, the second-biggest in the world, is expected to suffer further in the short-term after zero-COVID slowed China growth to its lowest rate in nearly half a century.

  • Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: Covid roils Chinese towns

    As China grapples with its first-ever national Covid-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed.

  • China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double

    China's Zhejiang, a big industrial province near Shanghai, is battling around a million new daily COVID-19 infections, a number expected to double in the days ahead, the provincial government said on Sunday. Despite a record surge of cases nationwide, China reported no COVID deaths on the mainland for the five days through Saturday, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. Citizens and experts have called for more accurate data as infections surged after Beijing made sweeping changes to a zero-COVID policy that had put hundreds of millions of its citizens under relentless lockdowns and battered the world's second-largest economy.

  • China’s COVID-19 Surge Raises Odds Of New Mutant Coronavirus Variant

    The country has seen an explosion of COVID-19 cases since largely abandoning its "zero COVID" policy.

  • Top NBA/WNBA moments of 2022: Ja Morant’s playoff poster

    Take a look back at the Memphis Grizzlies guard’s sensational slam in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which turned the tide in the game and the series.

  • Sunken Jersey fishing boat bodies identified

    Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat were working as crewmen on the L'Ecume II when it sank.

  • Temperature in NYC drops 50 degrees in 24 hours; first time area reaches single digits in nearly 4 years

    It’s beginning to feel a lot like a freezer. New York City woke up to a drastic change in weather on Christmas Eve after a powerful Arctic front caused a dramatic drop in temperature across the city. Early Friday, the National Weather Service reported what seemed more like a typical spring morning: rain, fog and a temperature of 57 degrees in Central Park. The situation drastically changed 24 ...

  • 22 Suuuper Underrated TV Characters From This Year That Deserve Way More Screentime

    Stranger Things would be a completely different show if Erica was the lead character, and I would watch the hell out of it.View Entire Post ›

  • China Stops Releasing COVID-19 Case Counts as Infections Skyrocket

    VCG/Getty ImagesChina’s National Health Commission announced that it will cease publishing national daily COVID-19 case figures amid a surge of infections. Earlier this month, China loosened its stringent “zero-COVID” policy after mass protests.The Guardian reported that although the country has narrowed its definition of a COVID death and reported fewer than 10 deaths in the past two weeks, a health data firm estimated that there are, in fact, 5,000 people dying of the virus daily.“Relevant COV

  • Pope urges people to remember the war weary, poor

    STORY: Remember the war weary and those in poverty.That was the message from the Pope as he led the world's Catholics into Christmas.Saturday's Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica was the first with a capacity crowd of about 7,000 following several years of restricted attendance because of COVID.In an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine , Pope Francis condemned the level of greed and hunger for power in the world."While animals feed in their stalls, men and women in our world, in their hunger for wealth and power, consume even their neighbors, their brothers, and sisters. How many wars and in how many places, even today, are human dignity and freedom treated with contempt. As always, the principal victims of this human greed are the weak and vulnerable."He went on to weave his homily around the themes of greed and consumption, urging people to look beyond the consumerism that has "packaged" the feast, and to rediscover its meaning while remembering those suffering from poverty and war.Earlier this month, he encouraged people to spend less on Christmas celebrations and gifts, and send the difference to Ukrainians to help them get through the winter.A knee ailment prevented Francis from standing for long periods of Saturday's service.Instead, he delegated a cardinal to be the main celebrant at the altar of the largest church in Christendom.The pope marked his 86th birthday last week and appears to be in overall good health.

  • King's first Christmas message tops 10m viewers

    The 10.7 million who saw King Charles's message compares with 8.96 million who watched the Queen a year ago.

  • Conte may rest Tottenham's World Cup players at Brentford

    Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte suggested on Sunday that he might rest his World Cup players in the game at Brentford on Boxing Day that marks the Premier League's return.

  • Ethiopia govt team makes first visit to Tigray after peace deal

    A high-level Ethiopian government delegation on Monday made the first visit to the capital of rebel-held Tigray since the signing of a peace deal last month aimed at ending a brutal two-year conflict.

  • Green Bay Packers' playoff bid no longer farfetched after win over Miami Dolphins | Opinion

    The Green Bay Packers are knocking on the door of the playoffs in a season where that notion felt farfetched earlier this season.

  • Babar, Sarfaraz lift Pakistan to 317-5 against New Zealand

    Babar Azam hit his ninth test hundred and Sarfaraz Ahmed returned to test cricket after nearly four years with an impressive 86 as Pakistan overcame a top-order collapse to reach 317-5 against New Zealand on Monday in the first test. Babar was not out on 161 with 16 fours and a six and Sarfaraz — playing his first test since January 2019 — grinded well in his long awaited 50th test to give Pakistan an early advantage on a slow and dry wicket.

  • 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

    Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The...