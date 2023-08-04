China ends Australian barley tariff

China's Ministry of Commerce on Friday ruled to end tariffs on Australian barley. File Photo by Rolf Dietrich Brecher/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A COVID-19 trade war between China and Australia that led the communist country to slap an 80% tariff on Australian barley was called off on Friday, officials said.

China hit Australia with barley tariffs on about $1 billion worth of exports in May 2020. While Beijing accused Australia of selling its grain below product and subsidizing its farmers, it was viewed as retaliation for Canberra's call for investigating the origins of COVID-19 in China.

"[China's Ministry of Commerce has] ruled that, in view of the changes in the market situation of barley in China, it is no longer necessary to continue to impose anti-dumping duties and countervailing duties on the imported barley originating in Australia," the ministry said.

Australia had issued a complaint with the World Trade Organization when China initially placed the tariffs. Canberra said it will not pursue further action against China.

"We welcome this outcome, which paves the way for our barley exporters to re-enter the Chinese market -- benefitting Australian producers and Chinese consumers," said a joint statement from Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Minister of Trade and Tourism Don Farrell and Murray Watt, minister of agriculture, fisheries and forestry.

"It affirms the calm and consistent approach that the Albanese government has taken. The removal of duties is the result of work by government and industry to resolve this matter."

The move, though, does not resolve a tariff dispute that continues against Australia's wine exports to China.

"We have been clear that we expect a similar process to be followed to remove the duties on Australian wine," the Australian ministers said. "In the meantime, we are continuing to pursue our wine dispute at the WTO and remain confident in a positive outcome."