Is China Energine International (Holdings) Limited’s (HKG:1185) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

China Energine International (Holdings) Limited (HKG:1185) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$843m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Given that 1185 is not presently profitable, it’s crucial to understand the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, since I only look at basic financial figures, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into 1185 here.

How much cash does 1185 generate through its operations?

1185’s debt levels surged from HK$1.7b to HK$1.9b over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at HK$185m , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of 1185’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 1185 pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of HK$3.3b, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.05x. For Electrical companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

SEHK:1185 Historical Debt December 24th 18 More

Can 1185 service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 98% of equity, 1185 may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. However, since 1185 is presently loss-making, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

1185’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around 1185’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure 1185 has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research China Energine International (Holdings) to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 1185’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 1185’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 1185’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



