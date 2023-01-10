China Energy Stocks Miss Reopening Boost as Bear Market Nears

Abhishek Vishnoi and Dan Murtaugh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese energy stocks are losing out on a huge reopening rally, inching toward a bear market amid the government’s coal price controls and an uncertain demand outlook.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The CSI 300 Energy Index has fallen 18% from its Sept. 6 peak, nearing a 20% slide that that would push the gauge into bear territory. Coal miners China Coal Energy Co. and Yankuang Energy Group Co. have fallen the most, losing at least 24% each during the period.

The slump contrasts with an epic bounce across other Chinese assets, which have been buoyed by a swift reopening from Covid Zero. Miners have yet to reap the benefit as the economy remains sluggish, and face pressure to sell more coal on long-term contracts at regulated prices. A potential end on a ban on Australian coal imports is another uncertainty.

A resumption of coal imports from Australia has the potential to “further depress China coal shares,” said Steven Leung, an executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. The energy sector overall “needs some recovery in economic numbers to trigger” a rally in its shares, he added.

While the reopening will eventually revive demand for coal, the outlook remains unclear for now amid a slow and patchy economic recovery, while milder weather will also reduce heating requirements.

Read: China’s Coal Market Faces Unusually Bleak Winter for Demand

With the energy gauge an exception, all sub-indexes of the benchmark CSI 300 have risen since Oct. 31, spurred by President Xi Jinping’s policy pivot on Covid and a raft of pro-growth measures. The CSI 300 has gained 14% since then, while a MSCI gauge of Chinese shares in Hong Kong has jumped more than 46%.

The biggest loser in China’s energy gauge is Yankuang Energy, which has lost nearly 40% of its value since a September peak, battered also by a failed takeover of Yancoal Australia.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia Stocks Near Correction in Shift to Cheaper Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesian stocks were on track to enter a technical correction on Tuesday as investors looked to cash out from one of Asia’s hottest markets for 2022 in search of cheaper values elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspe

  • Blackstone’s Spasov Departs, Joining Slew of Hedge Fund Exits

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. managing director Vlado Spasov has left the alternative asset manager, the latest in a slew of departures from its hedge fund arm. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapThe London-ba

  • Hong Kong Stresses Pro-Crypto Stance as Industry Reels

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will be a great place for crypto, fintech and other startups to set up shop in the new year, the city’s financial secretary said on Monday, looking past the current upheaval in the industry.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Head

  • Xiaomi-Backed China Lidar Firm Hesai Nearing US IPO Filing, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Hesai Technology Co., a Chinese developer of sensor technologies used in self-driving cars, is planning to file for an initial public offering in the US that could raise about $150 million, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedsp

  • Equities, bonds ETFs drew in near-record amounts of cash in 2022: BlackRock

    Investors ploughed $867 billion into ETPs (exchange-traded products) in 2022, the second biggest inflow after 2021's record $1.29 trillion, despite a hugely volatile market environment, data from BlackRock showed on Monday. ETPs across asset classes recorded inflows, with equity ETPs enjoying bumper inflows despite plunging global stocks, while a shift to rates-driven investing was seen in bond ETPs flows, despite central banks around the world tightening financial conditions to temper inflation. "If you look at the market context for 2022, on the surface you would expect that the flows would have been more muted, because stocks and bonds declined by double digits compared to 2021," Karim Chedid, BlackRock’s EMEA head of investment strategy for its iShares unit, said.

  • Bitcoin floats above $17,000, BlockFi set to release financial statements amid bankruptcy chatter

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith outlines the latest bitcoin price trends and BlockFi's plans to release a statement on Wednesday amid bankruptcy speculations and crypto contagion concerns tied to FTX.

  • US Needs Japan, Netherlands and Korea on Chips Deal, Envoy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is in discussions with Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea to restrict semiconductor exports to China, and it needs all parties to agree on a deal, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said in an interview.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapComm

  • Australia Coal Sales to China a Matter for Companies, Says Envoy

    (Bloomberg) -- It is up to Chinese companies to decide whether to resume imports of Australian coal, China’s envoy to Australia Xiao Qian said Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal Mishap“As we improve our relat

  • Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner -Semafor

    The funding includes other venture firms and deal documents were sent to prospective investors in recent weeks, with the aim to close the round by the end of 2022, the report said. Microsoft declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. This follows a Wall Street Journal report that said OpenAI was in talks to sell existing shares at a roughly $29 billion valuation, with venture capital firms such as Thrive Capital and Founders Fund buying shares from existing shareholders.

  • Georgia grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election

    The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work, bringing the case closer to possible criminal charges against Trump and others. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued a two-page order Monday dissolving the special grand jury, saying it had completed its work and submitted a final report. The lengthy investigation has been one of several around the country that threaten legal peril for Trump as he mounts a third bid for the White House.

  • Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

    The Oracle of Omaha has some pearls of wisdom that can guide your investing decisions in whatever kind of market awaits in 2023.

  • The energy crisis may force drivers in the 'best country in the world' to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — here are 3 big plays to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to produce a big inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same in 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • 15 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we take a look at the 15 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more of the best growth stocks, go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In a report titled “2023 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions” JPMorgan mentioned some reasons […]

  • Battery Maker SK On Likely To Pull Out Of Proposed JV With Ford

    Electric vehicle battery maker SK On may call off its intended joint venture with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Koc Holding AS in Turkey. The parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the same in March 2022, Reuters reported. SK plans to retract the JV to produce batteries because of a weak macroeconomic outlook. The JV aimed to produce 30-45 gigawatt hours (GWh) starting in 2025. The final decision whether or not to halt negotiations regarding the joint venture has not been made

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

    Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday. Argentina's government needs to rebuild reserves to cover trade costs and future debt repayments, and more reserves are a key objective of a major debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). President Alberto Fernandez announced the deal in November last year and said at the time it was worth $5 billion.

  • Banks Are Fleeing Crypto. Bitcoin Investors Should Be Worried.

    Metropolitan Bank Holding (ticker: MCB), one of the earliest banks to delve into digital assets, says it’s closing out the part of its business that catered to crypto firms. The problem, in a nutshell, is that for Bitcoin and other digital assets to have any chance of becoming mainstream, banks—with their access to deep sources of liquidity and experience in facilitating payments—will have to be on board. In its announcement early Monday, the company, which is the parent of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, cited recent industry developments and the regulatory environment for the move.