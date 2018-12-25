China Environmental Energy Investment Limited (HKG:986) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell China Environmental Energy Investment Limited (HKG:986), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At China Environmental Energy Investment

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Him-Shun Wong sold HK$28m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.32 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of HK$0.40, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. While their view may have changed since they sold, this isn’t a particularly bullish sign. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Him-Shun Wong’s holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Him-Shun Wong.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 87.00m shares for HK$28m. But insiders sold 87.00m shares worth HK$28m. Overall, China Environmental Energy Investment insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about HK$0.32 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today’s share price. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at China Environmental Energy Investment Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at China Environmental Energy Investment. In total, Him-Shun Wong sold HK$28m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of China Environmental Energy Investment

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It’s great to see that China Environmental Energy Investment insiders own 27% of the company, worth about HK$62m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.