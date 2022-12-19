China Equities Gain as Authorities Signal Pro-Growth Stance

(Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks listed in Hong Kong advanced after the authorities signaled a shift to a pro-growth stance, as they hinted at business-friendly policies and further support for the property market.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 0.8% as of 10:05 a.m. in Hong Kong, while a gauge of Chinese tech shares trading in the city gained more than 1%. Both gauges fell last week after several Chinese cities reported a spike in Covid infections.

The policy pronouncement from the Central Economic Work Conference may add further support to Chinese equities after the government loosened virus restrictions in recent weeks. Still, some analysts have warned that the road to a recovery is likely to be bumpy, as the nation struggles with economic disruptions from Covid waves.

“The policy environment is turning more friendly for China investing,” Citigroup Inc. analysts including Yu Xiangrong wrote in a note, adding that the tone reinforces the view of a new political economy cycle, pivoting “from risk management to real business with a refocus on economic development.” However, the readout from the meeting sounded pragmatic, making a “bazooka” strategy unlikely, they added.

Economists said the outcome of the conference indicated the focus next year will be on boosting growth, with policy makers likely to target expansion of at least 5%.

Tech shares were among the biggest gainers in Hong Kong. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. jumped as much as 5% and Tencent Holdings Ltd surged 3.8% as officials said they would support internet platform firms in driving economic growth and creating jobs.

Rising Infections

But the optimism failed to translate into gains on the mainland, amid expectations that the nation’s exit from its Covid Zero policy will be fraught with challenges. The CSI 300 Index retreated 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.7%.

“Although the CEWC delivered some meaningful and practical messages, investors are not too excited as the economy in the next three months is likely to be largely affected by the first and second wave of Covid breakout with the market to cool after a one-month rebound” Jefferies analyst Chen Shujin in a note.

Beijing passed the first peak of infections over the weekend, with more than 40% of the population infected, Chen estimated, citing data from the Mini App “City Database.” Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou are similarly headed for a peak in cases.

However, equities may experience a second leg of rebound if traffic in Tier-1 cities recovers soon to validate the “success” of China’s “fast spreading, fast resumption” strategy, Chen added.

