China’s Equity Benchmark Briefly Dips Into Bear Market Territory

(Bloomberg) -- China’s equity benchmark briefly dipped into bear market territory as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments added to investor concerns over the nation’s regulatory headwinds.

The CSI 300 Index slid as much as 1.6% on Thursday, taking losses from a peak in February to 20%. The gauge later trimmed its decline to fall less than the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, as traders bet China’s monetary easing to offer some support to its equities.

The index was among the few global stock gauges to be spared from plunging into a bear market during the pandemic, but has been caught up in a broad selloff this year. With Chinese markets shut next week to celebrate the Lunar New Year, traders may also be rushing to close positions to avoid uncertainties.

Read More: Don’t Expect Holiday Shelter for Chinese Markets, History Shows

Overseas investors sold 9.2 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) of mainland shares via trading links as of the mid-day lunch break, set for the most since Nov. 10, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The CSI 300 Index was down 1%.

While an increasing number of Wall Street banks are touting China as an alternative investment destination as the Fed tightens, such calls have yet to lift the stock market out of the woods as regulatory uncertainties linger and the economy slows.

The gauge’s move toward bear territory comes at a time when Beijing is trying to maintain stability in its financial markets ahead of the annual Spring Festival and the Winter Olympics. A string of reports from China’s state-backed media this week called on investors not to panic as the nation’s equities will show resilience thanks to looser monetary policy.

“Even though domestic A-shares are holding up relatively better than others, investors may be offloading them before the long Chinese New Year holiday taking cues from the Fed-driven volatility,” said Marvin Chen, a strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. He expected the situation to stabilize after the holidays as liquidity conditions improve.

The last time the CSI 300 Index entered a bear market was in 2018, when investor concerns about China’s trade war with the U.S. took a toll on equities.

The People’s Bank of China has pledged to offer support for the slowing economy, with policymakers cutting key interest rates in recent weeks. The divergence in monetary policy paths between the U.S. and China has been a key factor behind bullish calls on the Asian nation’s equities.

“Within Asia, if you just follow policy, China is definitely the place to be,” Mixo Das, Asia equity strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in a interview on Bloomberg television. The investment bank had upgraded China equities to overweight earlier this month.

