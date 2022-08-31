China Escalates Currency Defense as Yuan Nears 7 Per Dollar

(Bloomberg) -- China stepped up its fight against the yuan’s weakness with a stronger-than-expected currency fixing for the sixth straight day.

The People’s Bank of China set its daily reference rate for the yuan at 6.8906 per dollar, 177 pips stronger than the average forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders. That’s after the PBOC set the yuan fixing at at 249 pips higher than estimated on Tuesday, marking the second strongest bias on record since the survey was initiated in 2018.

Moreover, at least one big state-owned bank was dumping dollars before the official onshore yuan market close at 4:30 p.m. Beijing time Tuesday, according to four traders who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. Still, the yuan has remained under downward pressure, inching closer to the key 7 per dollar level, last seen in July 2020.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last week joined the ranks of yuan bears predicting China’s currency will weaken to 7 in the next three months as the nation’s economy slows. The yuan’s slide that started with an unexpected PBOC rate cut this month was exacerbated by a hawkish Federal Reserve as it threatened to further widen the monetary policy gap between US and China.

China’s economic data later on Wednesday is expected to confirm the PBOC’s accommodative stance. The nation’s purchasing managers’ indexes will fall in August due to a property slump, Covid flareups and power shortages, according to Bloomberg Economics.

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9217 per dollar at 9:18 a.m. local time.

