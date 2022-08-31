China Escalates Currency Defense as Yuan Nears 7 Per Dollar

Chester Yung
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China stepped up its fight against the yuan’s weakness with a stronger-than-expected currency fixing for the sixth straight day.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China set its daily reference rate for the yuan at 6.8906 per dollar, 177 pips stronger than the average forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders. That’s after the PBOC set the yuan fixing at at 249 pips higher than estimated on Tuesday, marking the second strongest bias on record since the survey was initiated in 2018.

Moreover, at least one big state-owned bank was dumping dollars before the official onshore yuan market close at 4:30 p.m. Beijing time Tuesday, according to four traders who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. Still, the yuan has remained under downward pressure, inching closer to the key 7 per dollar level, last seen in July 2020.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last week joined the ranks of yuan bears predicting China’s currency will weaken to 7 in the next three months as the nation’s economy slows. The yuan’s slide that started with an unexpected PBOC rate cut this month was exacerbated by a hawkish Federal Reserve as it threatened to further widen the monetary policy gap between US and China.

China’s economic data later on Wednesday is expected to confirm the PBOC’s accommodative stance. The nation’s purchasing managers’ indexes will fall in August due to a property slump, Covid flareups and power shortages, according to Bloomberg Economics.

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9217 per dollar at 9:18 a.m. local time.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bridgewater Sets Up Singapore Office Amid Global Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates opened an office in Singapore, strengthening billionaire Ray Dalio’s footprint in Asia. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91The new office will be overs

  • Citadel Securities Opens Tokyo Office for Treasury Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities opened an office in Tokyo to sell US fixed-income offerings in Japan, turning to the biggest overseas investors in Treasuries to help spur its global expansion.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorbachev, Sovi

  • Markets: Bitcoin dips back below US$20,000, Ether falls in boxed-in crypto market

    Bitcoin fell back below US$20,000 after moving above that resistance line on Tuesday, while Ether also lost ground in early morning trading in Asia on Wednesday amid signs broader macroeconomic concerns are keeping a lid on cryptocurrency markets. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin holds gains; Ether, Avalanche surge; Solana jumps Fast facts Bitcoin fell 2.5% […]

  • A mutated virus, anti-vaxxers and a vulnerable population: how polio returned to the US

    In July, a young man in the New York are was diagnosed with polio – how did a disease America snuffed out in the 70s rebound?

  • From Maruti to Amul: Five brands that shaped India after independence

    The homegrown brands that have found their way into the homes and hearts of millions of Indians.

  • First Solar Earmarks $1.2B In US Plants Towards Cleaner Energy, Likely To Create 15K Jobs By 2025

    First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) looks to invest up to $1.2 billion in scaling production of U.S.-made photovoltaic (PV) solar modules. First Solar's plans are part of a surge in expected investment in clean-energy technologies spurred by the law and growing demand for solar, wind, and batteries to meet ambitious U.S. climate goals, the Wall Street Journal reports. The U.S. government is also concerned about relying too heavily on China. First Solar's modules directly support the country's transi

  • Guatemala pledges support for Taiwan, China accuses island of 'political manipulation'

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro said on Tuesday that the Central American country will "always support" Taiwan, after China conducted its largest-ever military drills around the self-ruled island earlier this month. Meeting Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Bucaro said that Guatemala and Taiwan were "like-minded countries" united by a "democratic alliance".

  • Exxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. took the first step toward filing a lawsuit against Russia after Vladimir Putin blocked the oil major from exiting its only remaining operation in the country. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorbachev, Sovie

  • Exclusive-Iran steps up underground uranium enrichment, IAEA report says

    Iran is pressing ahead with its rollout of an upgrade to its advanced uranium enrichment programme, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters on Monday showed, even as the West awaits Iran's response on salvaging its 2015 nuclear deal. The first of three cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-6 centrifuges recently installed at the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) at Natanz is now enriching, the report said, the latest underground site at which the advanced machines have come onstream. For more than a year Iran has been using IR-6 centrifuges to enrich uranium to up to 60% purity, close to weapons-grade, at an above-ground plant at Natanz.

  • What Is Lindsey Graham Doing to Try to Prevent 'Riots' If Trump Is Charged With a Crime?

    We asked his office what he's doing to prevent possible riots from happening. But one suspects that the senator's prescription is for Trump not to be charged with any crime, regardless of what he did.

  • Apple chief privacy officer set to leave company for law firm -Bloomberg News

    Horvath, who joined Apple in 2011, is taking a job at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, the report said. The iPhone maker's top privacy executive, who is also a lawyer, had previously served in key privacy roles at Alphabet Inc's Google the U.S. Department of Justice, as per her LinkedIn profile.

  • Funeral Monday for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash

    Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash.

  • Ukraine delivers diplomatic note to Turkey in relation to ship carrying Russian S-300 missiles via Bosphorus

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - MONDAY, 29 AUGUST 2022, 20:43 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expressed Ukraine's concern in connection with reports that S-300 missile systems were transported from Syria to Russia via the Bosphorus Strait on board the Sparta II ship chartered by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

  • Tech stocks: MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to make the case for why MATANA should be the new name for Big Tech stocks instead of FAANG.

  • National Archives head says anti-Trump accusations not ‘accurate or welcome’

    The acting head of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) pushed back on accusations that the agency is corrupt or conspiring against former President Trump in its actions taken over his presidential records. “The National Archives has been the focus of intense scrutiny for months, this week especially, with many people ascribing political motivation…

  • US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones

    Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The Associated Press reported last week that Russia had recently obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine despite U.S. warnings to Tehran not to ship them. The Washington Post first reported that Russia has faced technical problems with the Iranian drones.

  • 49ers 53-man roster: Five most surprising cut-down day developments

    The 49ers made some news on Tuesday at quarterback, but not as newsy as what occurred a day earlier.

  • The End Is Nye: The Volcano Paradox

    A supervolcano eruption threatens to ignite the globe.

  • Associated Bank closing branches around Wisconsin, Illinois

    Associated Bank is trimming its branch count, with several Wisconsin branches expected to close. The bank, owned by Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), intends to close seven Wisconsin branches, many of which are inside retail locations. In addition, Associated Bank is closing six offices in Illinois.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for