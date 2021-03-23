China-Europe sanctions fight shatters image of amicable ties

  • FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, an Uyghur woman uses an electric-powered scooter to fetch school children as they ride past a picture showing China's President Xi Jinping joining hands with a group of Uighur elders at the Unity New Village in Hotan, in western China's Xinjiang region. Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 welcomed the United States, European Union, Canada and Britain taking joint action to impose sanctions on senior Chinese officials over human rights abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
  • In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi greet each other prior to their talks in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The foreign ministers of China and Russia have displayed unity amid criticism and Western sanctions against them over human rights. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
1 / 2

China Sanctions

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, an Uyghur woman uses an electric-powered scooter to fetch school children as they ride past a picture showing China's President Xi Jinping joining hands with a group of Uighur elders at the Unity New Village in Hotan, in western China's Xinjiang region. Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 welcomed the United States, European Union, Canada and Britain taking joint action to impose sanctions on senior Chinese officials over human rights abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOE McDONALD
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China looked to Europe as an amicable partner as the continent's leaders resisted being drawn into President Donald Trump’s conflicts with Beijing over trade, technology and human rights.

On Monday, that image shattered when the European Union joined Washington, Britain and Canada in imposing sanctions on Chinese officials over accusations they abused ethnic minorities. Beijing retaliated by announcing it would penalize four European legislators and a German researcher.

The timing is symbolic. It highlights U.S.-European cooperation two months after Trump, who disdained the trans-Atlantic alliance, was succeeded by President Joe Biden, who wants to form an alliance to confront China.

The penalties are the EU’s first against China since Beijing’s 1989 crackdown on the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement.

“What they have done is a slander and an affront to the reputation and dignity of the Chinese people,” said a foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying. “They will pay the price for their folly and arrogance.”

Europe’s move follows mounting grievances about trade and human rights that soured attitudes toward China. Earlier proposals to criticize China's human rights record were vetoed by Hungary and Greece, possibly to avoid disrupting trade and investment ties.

More broadly, the conflict reflects a decline in China's relations with the West and Asian neighbors including India as President Xi Jinping’s government pursues more assertive trade and strategic policies.

The sanctions apply to four senior officials in Xinjiang, the northwestern territory where exiles and human rights groups say more than 1 million people have been forced into detention camps. The officials are barred from traveling in Europe. The EU also froze any European assets of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau, a paramilitary-style organization that dominates the region’s economy.

The Chinese foreign ministry gave no details of penalties against Europeans. But previous sanctions on foreign officials barred them from China, Hong Kong or Macau. Companies associated with them are barred from doing business in China.

The impact is limited, but the public spat is a diplomatic setback for Beijing.

On Tuesday, the Chinese foreign minister joined his Russian counterpart in denouncing the coordinated sanctions. They rejected criticism of their authoritarian systems and accused the United States of interfering in other countries.

“These measures will not be embraced by the international community,” the Chinese minister, Wang Yi, said at a news conference with Russia's Sergei Lavrov.

China’s dealings with Europe were a bright spot in a diplomatic landscape littered with disputes over Hong Kong, control of the South China Sea and accusations of spying and technology theft. China and India are mired in a territorial dispute in the Himalayas. Beijing has banned most imports from Australia after its government called for an investigation into the origins of the pandemic.

Leaders including Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and President Emmanuel Macron of France rejected U.S. tactics after Trump launched a tariff war with China in 2017. They also resisted Chinese efforts to recruit them as allies against Washington.

In December, the two sides finalized an investment agreement despite U.S. objections and European criticism of Beijing’s moves to tighten control over Hong Kong. That was widely seen as a snub to Biden and a sign politics wouldn't be allowed to get in the way of business.

It prompted complaints Europe was undercutting its alliance with the United States by giving Beijing a diplomatic victory. Critics called for European leaders to reject the deal. They might if they are antagonized by Beijing’s sanctions against European officials.

Europe has long been viewed as more welcoming to Chinese investment following U.S. rejection of a handful of proposed acquisitions on security grounds. Chinese buyers spent billions of dollars to acquire German robot maker Kuka, Swiss agrichemical giant Syngenta and other industrial assets.

That started to change, however, following complaints European countries were losing important technology while most assets in China are off-limits to foreign buyers. Britain, Germany and European Union leaders imposed or recommended restrictions on Chinese acquisitions.

European Union efforts to forge a common China policy are complicated by the conflicting interests of its 27 members.

Germany and France have expressed unease Beijing maybe trying to split the bloc by forming a group with its poorer Eastern and Central European members. Among other potential benefits, Xi promised “vaccine cooperation" during a January video meeting with their leaders.

European governments also are increasingly involved in efforts to challenge Beijing’s claim to most of the South China Sea by sending warships through the disputed waters to assert “freedom of navigation.”

In February, France sent a nuclear submarine through the sea. Britain says a multinational task force with the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth will visit this year. A German warship is due to sail through the region in August.

Relations with Canada have been strained by the arrest of an executive of tech giant Huawei on U.S. charges related to possible violation of trade sanctions on Iran. Beijing arrested two former Canadian diplomats on spying charges in what was widely seen as an attempt to pressure Canada to release her.

The Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, went on trial Friday and Monday but no verdict has been released.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday there was no connection between Canada’s support for the Xinjiang sanctions and those cases.

“We understand that we must work together to demonstrate our intolerance in the face of human rights abuses,” Trudeau told broadcaster CTV.

Kovrig is a dual Canadian-Hungarian citizen, but the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has yet to mention his case in public.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden heads to Ohio to highlight 11th anniversary of Obamacare

    U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Ohio on Tuesday to mark the 11th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act and tout his moves to reverse many Trump-era measures aimed at weakening the landmark health reform law. Biden will visit Ohio State University's James Cancer Hospital to mark the anniversary and promote a $100 million grant the hospital received under the program, known as Obamacare, to upgrade its radiation oncology department, according to White House officials. The visit comes as Biden and other top White House officials are hitting the road on the "Help is Here" tour to draw attention to the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, Biden's first major legislation, which also provides short-term subsidies that deliver discounts for nearly everyone who buys insurance under the program.

  • Congo releases last known Ebola patients from North Kivu treatment centers

    The Democratic Republic of Congo released its last confirmed Ebola patients from treatment centers on Monday, health authorities said, beginning a 42-day countdown to declaring the country free of the virus. Monday's release of six patients from treatment centers in the North Kivu region could mark the end of a month-long resurgence of the 2018-20 epidemic, which killed more than 2,200 people before it was initially declared over in June 2020. It's been three weeks since North Kivu health authorities have detected a new case.

  • Korean Government Approves Crypto AML Rule Set to Come Online Thursday

    Crypto companies have until September to register with financial regulators.

  • Will Apple's iPhone 13 Launch In September? This Analyst Thinks So

    After the delay of the iPhone 12 debut in 2020, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is possibly on track this year with its customary September launch schedule for the iPhone 13. The Apple Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has an Outperform rating and an $175 price target on Apple. The Apple Thesis: The iPhone 13 is scheduled to be launched in the third week of September, although continued model tweaks could result in a delay of one or two weeks, Ives said in a note. Reads on iPhone 13, the analyst said, showed the "iPhone supercycle party continues." Initial Asia supply chain builds for iPhone 13 are currently in the 100-million-unit range. This compares favorably to the initial iPhone 12 reads of 80 million units, he added. The analyst expects 25 million to 30 million iPhone builds for the September quarter, and an incremental 70 million to 75 million builds for the December quarter. Related Link: 10 Things Apple Investors May Wish For In 2021 "While this number will clearly move around over the coming months, we believe this speaks to an increased confidence with Cook & Co. that this 5G driven product cycle will extend well into 2022 and should also benefit from a post-vaccine consumer 'reopening environment'," Ives wrote in the note. Ives reiterated his earlier view that the iPhone 13 will likely have a one terabyte storage option, double that of the highest Pro storage capacity currently available. It will also include a number of enhancements with Lidar across all models. AAPL Price Action: As of Monday morning, Apple shares were trading at 1.59% to $121.90. Related Link: What's going on with trading? Check out Benzinga's PreMarket Prep on YouTube (Photo by Tron Le on Unsplash) Latest Ratings for AAPL DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021Evercore ISI GroupMaintainsOutperform Mar 2021WedbushMaintainsOutperform Feb 2021RBC CapitalAssumesOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Smartphone Company That's Fast-Tracking Its EV PushApple Supplier Foxconn In Talks To Make Batteries, EV Parts With Vietnam's VinFast: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Vice President Harris will travel to Jacksonville Monday for 'Help is Here' tour touting relief bill

    Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jacksonville to tout the administration's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan.

  • The 'shadow docket': How the U.S. Supreme Court quietly dispatches key rulings

    In the months before former President Donald Trump left office in January, the U.S. Supreme Court briskly paved the way for the lethal injection of 13 federal inmates, the first federal executions in 17 years. In many of those cases, the court summarily overturned lower court rulings using an obscure legal procedure known as the “shadow docket.”

  • Boulder shooting: Everything we know so far about the Colorado supermarket attack

    Colorado supermarket shooting mayhem explained

  • 10 people dead, including police officer, after shooting at Colorado grocery

    The officer, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder force, was the first to arrive at the scene.

  • Democrat lawmaker leaks ‘terrible’ photos taken inside border camp

    Democrat says border patrol stations are ‘terrible conditions for the children

  • 10 Dead In Mass Shooting At Colorado Supermarket

    Police say the suspected shooter is in custody after the shooting at King Soopers that left multiple dead, including one officer.

  • The Queen is ‘more affectionate’ to Prince Andrew and ‘frustrated’ by Prince Charles, claims royal author

    Royal author Clive Irving claims Charles will ‘never live up to the monarch’s sense of duty’

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico self-determination

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • English seeking sunshine abroad face hefty new fines

    Travellers from England will face 5,000 pound ($6,900) fines in new legislation designed to deter non-essential trips and barricade the nation against imported COVID-19 infections. The European travel sector, which usually benefits from the millions of Britons who take trips abroad, are now bracing for a second lost summer.

  • Fox weather forecaster Janice Dean blasts Gov. Cuomo: 'He needs to go to jail!'

    To Fox News Channel's Janice Dean, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a liar and a criminal, and he blames others for his “disastrous decisions.”

  • 'Jeopardy!' draws ire for inviting Dr. Oz to guest host despite his history of false and misleading claims

    Dr. Mehmet Oz has a history of making false or misleading claims, leaving Jeopardy! fans incensed about his inclusion as a guest host.

  • Trump says two-page letter to Joe Biden was ‘from the heart’ while refusing to concede ‘rigged election’

    “Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that, you know, I would never concede’

  • Meghan McCain Apologizes for Past Anti-Asian Comments After John Oliver Called Her Out

    The day after John Oliver called her out for defending Donald Trump’s use of racist terms to describe COVID-19, Meghan McCain has apologized for her statements and said there “is no doubt” Trump fomented a rise in violence against Asian-Americans. “I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda,” McCain said in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday. On Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver took an extended look at the rise in violence against Asian-Americans in the context of the Georgia shootings, where a white man murdered eight people, six of whom were Asian. In addition to criticizing the lengths to which commentators and law enforcement have gone to downplay the possibility the murderer had racist motivations, Oliver also identified Donald Trump’s embrace of racist terms when talking about COVID-19 in order to blame China rather than his own mismanagement for America’s inadequate response to COVID-19. Also Read: Why Aren't the Georgia Spa Shootings Considered a Hate Crime? During that part of the segment, Oliver singled out McCain for criticism, contrasting how “The View” co-host tweeted “Stop Asian Hate” after the mass shooting with what she said on a March 2020 episode of the ABC talk show. Among other things, McCain said she had no problem with Trump referring to COVID-19 as the “China virus” and smugly dismissed people pointing out the racist intent. “Oh good! Meghan McCain doesn’t have a problem with it,” Oliver said. “Listen not to the scores of Asian Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive. Instead, gather around and take the word of a wealthy white woman who’s dressed like she’s about to lay off 47 people over Zoom.” “Meghan McCain posted this week, ‘Stop Asian Hate,’ with three broken hearts emoji, which is a fine sentiment to throw up on Twitter after the fact. But there has to be an understanding that saying, ‘I don’t have a problem with calling it the China virus’ is very much giving space for hate to grow,” Oliver added. See McCain’s statement below: I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 22, 2021 Read original story Meghan McCain Apologizes for Past Anti-Asian Comments After John Oliver Called Her Out At TheWrap

  • Russia's top diplomat dons anti-lockdown mask bearing profane slogan

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov donned an anti-lockdown mask during a visit to China on Monday which bore a profanity-laden slogan that his ministry said suited him "just right". The English-language slogan on the black mask had all the vowels removed and read "FCKNG QRNTN" to express the wearer's attitude to COVID-19 quarantines. Russia's foreign ministry said journalists had given Lavrov the mask in honour of his 71st birthday on Sunday.

  • AstraZeneca expects EU to approve Dutch vaccine factory by early April, executive says

    AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is at the centre of a row between Britain and the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine supplies later this month or in early April, a senior executive said on Monday. The status of the Leiden-based plant, which is run by sub-contractor Halix and is helping to make the AstraZeneca shot, is closely watched as it is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.