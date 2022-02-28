China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • William Li
    Founder and current CEO of NIO

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Shanghai-based automaker has applied for a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong exchange by way of introduction, it said in a statement. Trading is expected to start March 10, subject to final approval from regulators.

The company initially filed for a Hong Kong listing in March 2021, but that was delayed amid regulatory concerns about aspects of its structure, Bloomberg News reported last year. In 2019, Chief Executive Officer William Li transferred 50 million company shares to a Nio User Trust, though he retained voting rights over the shares.

The move completes a homecoming of sorts by all three U.S.-traded Chinese EV manufacturers -- Nio, Xpeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc. -- after the latter pair listed on the Hong Kong exchange last year. A second listing in Hong Kong provides a hedge against the risk of being delisted from U.S. exchanges.

However, unlike its rivals, Nio chose to list by way of introduction -- an easier way for a company already listed elsewhere to join the Hong Kong market. Nio won’t sell shares or raise new funding, so won’t incur additional listing expenses, according to the exchange’s website. Xpeng raised about $2 billion in its Hong Kong listing, while Li Auto raised around $1.7 billion.

With its Hong Kong listing delayed, Nio in September raised $2 billion in American depositary receipts.

Separately, Nio said it has also applied for a secondary listing by way of introduction on the Singapore stock exchange, and the application is under review.

Founded in 2014, Nio has recovered from a near-death experience to gain a solid foothold in China’s burgeoning EV market, delivering 91,429 cars in 2021. Its American depositary receipts will continue to be primarily listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nio’s U.S.-traded shares have slumped 34% this year.

(Adds application for Singapore listing in 7th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Chinese EV maker Nio pursues Hong Kong, Singapore secondary listings

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc will carry out a secondary listing in Hong Kong by way of introduction, according to stock exchange filings on Monday. The New York-listed firm said it had received preliminary approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to trade its shares in the city. It has also applied for a secondary listing on the main board of Singapore Exchange and said the application was being reviewed by the bourse.

  • Chinese EV maker Nio pursues Hong Kong, Singapore secondary listings

    SYDNEY/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc will carry out a secondary listing in Hong Kong by way of introduction, according to stock exchange filings on Monday. The New York-listed firm said it had received preliminary approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to trade its shares in the city. It has also applied for a secondary listing on the main board of Singapore Exchange and said the application was being reviewed by the bourse.

  • Anticipated EUR/USD Weakness Puts 1.0871 on Radar

    The direction of the EUR/USD late in the session could be determined by trader reaction to 1.1272.

  • U.K. Firms are Starting to Worry About Rising Borrowing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect of further interest-rate increases is increasingly worrying U.K. firms, posing a risk to the highest levels of business confidence in five months.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spending in Latest Historic Sh

  • Investors in SRG Global (ASX:SRG) have made a favorable return of 69% over the past three years

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you buy good businesses at...

  • CRH Is Said to Near $3.8 Billion Sale of Oldcastle Unit to KPS

    (Bloomberg) -- CRH Plc, one of the world’s biggest building materials companies, is nearing a deal to sell its Oldcastle Building Envelope unit to buyout firm KPS Capital Partners for about $3.8 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advan

  • India top court queries crypto legality over $2.6B Bitcoin scam

    The Supreme Court of India has sought clarification from the government on the legality of cryptocurrencies in the country in the wake of surging Bitcoin scams, local media reported. See related article: Indian crypto scam investigated Fast facts A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati […]

  • Russian central bank orders block on foreign clients' bids to sell Russian securities - document

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's central bank has ordered professional stock market participants to suspend the execution of all orders by foreign legal entities and individuals to sell Russian securities from Monday morning, an internal document showed. The document was published by ACI Russia, the national organisation of Russian financial market specialists. Two financial market sources confirmed to Reuters that the document had been sent to brokers by the central bank.

  • Canada’s Largest Pension Bought Tesla Stock. It Sold GM, Nvidia, and GE Shares.

    Canada Pension Plan Investment Board quadrupled its stake in electric-vehicle giant Tesla, slashed stakes in GM and Nvidia, and trimmed its GE stake.

  • Ruble Indicated 28% Lower in Offshore Trade as Sanctions Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble was indicated 28% lower versus the dollar in offshore trading on Monday after Western nations stepped up sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spending in Lat

  • A Morgan Stanley investing chief says the Russia/Ukraine conflict is 'a big deal' for markets and anyone trying to trade it on a short-term basis will likely get it wrong

    In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Morgan Stanley's Lisa Shalett discussed the risks of taking a short-term approach to long-term investing.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • Down More Than 25% in 2022: 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying This March

    With the highest inflation seen in decades, looming interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and other market destabilizers, investors have had a dizzying array of risk factors to consider this year. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three top growth stocks that have fallen more than 25% across 2022's trading and are worth pouncing on. Read on to see why they think these companies are primed to rebound and deliver big wins for investors.

  • Elite investors have formed a quiet consensus: 2022 is going to be very, very ugly for the stock market

    In Insider Weekly: Wall Street's on the verge of a washout, CoStar is undergoing a mass exodus, and Bumble staffers fume over equity.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Consider After Their Sharp Declines This Year

    After a stumbling start to 2022, the Nasdaq Composite is still trading well into correction territory. The tech-heavy market index is down 14%, highlighting the punishment many tech stocks have endured recently. Of course, many growth tech stocks have been slammed even worse during this period.

  • This Monster Metaverse Stock With Analyst-Predicted 48% Upside Is a Screaming Buy

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors are having a forgettable year so far. From the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance to Nvidia's abandoned acquisition of Arm and the market giving a thumbs-down to Nvidia's latest quarterly results, a lot has been going on that has dented investors' confidence. Nvidia stock sports a price target of $400 at the high end, which would translate into 70% upside from its close on Feb. 22.

  • Miss Exxon's Run-Up? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks To Like More

    2020 was a tough year for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and the broader oil and gas industry. Supply outpaced demand as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on energy prices. In 2020, energy was the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, and ExxonMobil stock reached its lowest levels since 2003.

  • If You Invested $25,000 in AbbVie In 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is one of the top healthcare companies in the world, with a market cap of $256 billion. The stock debuted on Jan. 2, 2013, as a spin-off from Abbott Labs, and it was priced at $35. AbbVie's dividend payout is 3.8%, which is well above the S&P 500 average of 1.3%.

  • Warren Buffett calls out a spike in deceptive earnings, bemoans a lack of bargains, and trumpets Berkshire Hathaway's 'Four Giants' in his shareholder letter

    The investor touted Berkshire's enormous scale and tax contributions, and eulogized the boss of one of the conglomerate's businesses.