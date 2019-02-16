What Can We Make Of China Everbright Greentech Limited’s (HKG:1257) High Return On Capital?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at China Everbright Greentech Limited (HKG:1257) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for China Everbright Greentech:

0.11 = HK$1.3b ÷ (HK$17b – HK$2.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, China Everbright Greentech has an ROCE of 11%.

Is China Everbright Greentech’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. China Everbright Greentech’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 6.3% average in the Renewable Energy industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from China Everbright Greentech’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

In our analysis, China Everbright Greentech’s ROCE appears to be 11%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 8.0%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

SEHK:1257 Last Perf February 16th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect China Everbright Greentech’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

China Everbright Greentech has total assets of HK$17b and current liabilities of HK$2.8b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 17% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.