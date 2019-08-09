Do You Like China Everbright International Limited (HKG:257) At This P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to China Everbright International Limited's (HKG:257), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. What is China Everbright International's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 7.8. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 13%.

How Do You Calculate China Everbright International's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Everbright International:

P/E of 7.8 = HK$6.69 ÷ HK$0.86 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does China Everbright International's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see China Everbright International has a lower P/E than the average (12.7) in the commercial services industry classification.

SEHK:257 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 9th 2019

China Everbright International's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

China Everbright International's earnings per share grew by -9.5% in the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 21% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does China Everbright International's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

China Everbright International's net debt is 59% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On China Everbright International's P/E Ratio

China Everbright International's P/E is 7.8 which is below average (10.1) in the HK market. While the recent EPS growth is a positive, the significant amount of debt on the balance sheet may be contributing to pessimistic market expectations.