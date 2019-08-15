Are China Everbright Water Limited (SGX:U9E) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of China Everbright Water Limited (SGX:U9E) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We have to calculate the value of China Everbright Water slightly differently to other stocks because it is a water utilities company. Instead of using free cash flows, which are hard to estimate and often not reported by analysts in this industry, dividends per share (DPS) payments are used. Unless a company pays out the majority of its FCF as a dividend, this method will typically underestimate the value of the stock. The 'Gordon Growth Model' is used, which simply assumes that dividend payments will continue to increase at a sustainable growth rate forever. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a company's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In this case we used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%). The expected dividend per share is then discounted to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.1%. This results in an intrinsic value estimate in the company’s reported currency of HK$1.35. However, U9E’s primary listing is in China, and 1 share of U9E in HKD represents 0.176 ( HKD/ SGD) share of OTCPK:BOTR.F, so the intrinsic value per share in SGD is SGD0.24. Relative to the current share price of SGD0.32, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Value Per Share = Expected Dividend Per Share / (Discount Rate - Perpetual Growth Rate)

= HK$0.065 / (7.1% – 2.3%)

= SGD0.24

SGX:U9E Intrinsic value, August 15th 2019 More

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at China Everbright Water as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.