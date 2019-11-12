What Is China Everbright's (HKG:165) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

China Everbright (HKG:165) shares have continued recent momentum with a 33% gain in the last month alone. The bad news is that even after that recovery shareholders are still underwater by about 7.0% for the full year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does China Everbright's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 9.17 that sentiment around China Everbright isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see China Everbright has a lower P/E than the average (12.2) in the capital markets industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that China Everbright shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

China Everbright's earnings per share fell by 44% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 7.0%. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 8.6% per year over the last three years. This might lead to low expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does China Everbright's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

China Everbright's net debt is 59% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On China Everbright's P/E Ratio

China Everbright has a P/E of 9.2. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 10.3. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about China Everbright over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 6.9 back then to 9.2 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.