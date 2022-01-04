China Evergrande 2021 sales plunge 39%, shares set to resume

Logos of China Evergrande are seen on taps outside China Evergrande Centre building in Hong Kong
·1 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its contracted sales for 2021 had plunged 39% from the previous year to 443 billion yuan ($69.5 billion), as its shares were set to resume trading.

The company said its shares would resume trading at 1:00 p.m. (0500 GMT) after being suspended on Monday pending the release of inside information. They were last traded at HK$1.59.

The resumption comes after it confirmed it had been ordered by local authorities to demolish 39 buildings on the resort island of Hainan.

The buildings affected are at its Ocean Flower Island project, and Evergrande added the decision does not involve other plots of land in the project.

"The company will actively communicate with the authority in accordance with the guidance of the decision letter and resolve the issue properly," Evergrande said in a filing on Tuesday.

($1 = 6.3717 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande suspends trading of its shares amid reports of the potential demolition of its mega island project

    Evergrande has not said why it requested the trading halt.

  • China Evergrande gets building demolition order; share trading halted

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash-strapped property developer China Evergrande Group said on Monday it had been ordered to demolish 39 under-construction residential buildings on the resort island of Hainan, as its shares were suspended from trading. Evergrande is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities https://www.reuters.com/business/what-analysts-have-say-about-evergrande-default-risks-rise-2021-09-21, including nearly $20 billion of offshore bonds deemed in cross-default by ratings agencies last month after it missed payments. Once China's top-selling developer and now at the heart of an unprecedented liquidity squeeze in the property sector, Evergrande has been scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors.

  • Is Walmart Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Charts, Analysis Show

    Walmart stock recently posted earnings, and has launched Walmart+ as it attempts to take on Amazon. But is the stock a good buy right now?

  • Jill Biden to visit Kentucky to see tornado damage

    First lady Jill Biden will visit Kentucky on Thursday to accompany state and federal officials as they survey the damage from the tornados that tore through the state last month."First Lady Jill Biden and Deputy FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] Administrator Erik Hooks will travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky where they will join Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear to survey recovery efforts following the devastation...

  • Shares Resume Trading After Demolition Order: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group shares climbed after a volatile resumption of trading in Hong Kong’s afternoon session, as the company said it would work with authorities following an order to demolish 39 buildings in Hainan province. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016

  • ‘PPI’ ETF Aims to Hedge Inflation as Prices Keep Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors looking to bet on rising inflation have a new exchange-traded fund with a ticker to match: PPI. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateThe AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF invests in a

  • China’s $708 Billion Race for Cash Adds Pressure for Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- A wall of maturing debt and a surge in seasonal demand for cash will test China’s financial markets this month, putting pressure on the central bank to ensure sufficient liquidity.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Ord

  • Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors embraced expectations that oil producers will add supply at a meeting on Tuesday as a sign that fuel demand remains robust despite the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Brent crude futures gained 43 cent to $79.41 a barrel at 0502 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude recouped its earlier loses and rose 33 cents to $76.41 a barrel. Chauhan also said that fuel demand concerns from the spread of Omicron are ebbing and the planned releases of crude from various national strategic petroleum reserves are smaller than expected.

  • Olaf Scholz hugs China close — but 'Germany first' policy risks US and EU wrath

    As messages for Germany's new Chancellor poured in last month, seasoned diplomats were not surprised to find China among the first to offer its congratulations.

  • Evergrande suspends shares in Hong Kong as firm tries to raise cash

    The move comes as the indebted property developer struggles to raise cash to meet its obligations.

  • Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort

    A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with $310 billion in debt announced Tuesday it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex in a new blow to its finances. Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government of Danzhou, a city on the southern island province of Hainan, found it was improperly built and violated urban planning law. Evergrande's struggle to comply with tighter official restrictions on use of borrowed money by China's real estate industry have prompted fears of a possible default and financial crisis.

  • Lockheed Martin beats its F-35 delivery goal for 2021

    Switzerland and Finland – selected Lockheed's F-35 for their new fighter jet programs. The company added that Denmark received its first F-35 in 2021 and the Royal Netherlands Air Force became the eighth nation to declare their F-35 fleet ready for initial operational capability. Finland in December said it planned to order 64 F-35 fighter jets with weapons systems in a $9.4 billion deal.

  • Posts misleadingly claim Japan 'declared end of Covid' after cases dropped

    A claim circulated online in South Korea in late December 2021 that neighbouring Japan had "declared the end of Covid". The posts were shared as coronavirus infections in South Korea soared while Japan saw a decrease in cases. But as of January 4, 2022, Japanese authorities have not made any such declaration. In fact, officials have warned of a possible rebound in cases from holiday travel and the fast-spreading Omicron variant."Japan with a population of 140 million declared the end of Covid-19

  • 2022 Toyota Hilux GR Sport benefits from years of Dakar racing

    Toyota released a range-topping version of the Hilux named GR Sport that receives a firmer suspension system and visual tweaks.

  • Vegas treatment centers see spike in substance abusers

    The number of people struggling with substance abuse has spiked in the valley.

  • Read Why Nvidia, AMD, Taiwan Semiconductor And Other Chip Stocks Gained Steam

    Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) are likely to continue to see investor interest, as Citigroup notes that November chip sales were "well above" seasonal trends, and lead times continue to get longer. Citing Semiconductor Industry Association, analyst Christopher Danely notes that November monthly sales were $51.7 billion, up 10.7% month-over-month, compared to an average decline of 0.7% and estimates of $48.1 billion, as a

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue Consolidating

    The natural gas markets have been slightly negative to kick off the new trading year, and this should not be a huge surprise considering just how much natural gas there is in America.

  • Citi Is Bullish on Lucid Stock. Where Is the Rest of Wall Street?

    FEATURE Citigroup is staying bullish on electric-vehicle startup Lucid to start the new year. Analyst Itay Michaeli resumed coverage of Lucid with a Buy rating and $57 price target. Lucid (ticker: LCID) stock rose 7.

  • Your BlackBerry Dies Today: End of an Era for Iconic Handset

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be supported after Jan. 4, marking the end of an era for the storied device that catapulted work into the mobile era.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sin

  • One Free Press Coalition's '10 Most Urgent' list, January 2022

    Ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the “10 Most Urgent” list for January 2022 focuses on the dire state of press freedom in China. Media outlets worldwide unite as the One Free Press Coalition to publish this list and draw attention to the most pressing cases of threats against journalists.